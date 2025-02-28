Asha’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
The 'Subverted History' Video Series
With currently-working links - either YouTube, Rumble, or Odysee - for all episodes
23 hrs ago
•
Asha Logos
59
Share this post
Asha’s Substack
The 'Subverted History' Video Series
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
The Little Known 'New England' of the Black Sea
(and the intriguing connections between Anglo-Saxon nobility and the Goths)
Feb 24
•
Asha Logos
116
Share this post
Asha’s Substack
The Little Known 'New England' of the Black Sea
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
40
Reading List
Eclectic list of suggested books - many of which have invaluable information that's proving increasingly harder to come by.
Feb 21
•
Asha Logos
181
Share this post
Asha’s Substack
Reading List
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
30
Coming soon
This is Asha’s Substack.
Feb 8
•
Asha Logos
26
Share this post
Asha’s Substack
Coming soon
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Asha Logos
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts