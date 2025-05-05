Those of us throughout the western world, those who represent offshoots of the Indo-European language family, and the cultural and genetic legacy that so effortlessly dominated both sea and steppe, descend from a completely unique people. A people that everywhere quested and adventured and explored and settled, across vast swathes of territory, stretching all the way from the far east to western Europe, from the cold of Scotland and Scandinavia down to India and Mesopotamia, Egypt and North Africa.

The linguistic heritage alone clearly tells this tale:

No language family experienced anywhere near so great a spread, and it’s not even close.. leaving even scholars of the 18th and 19th centuries to marvel in stunned amazement at the profound connections between languages like Lithuanian and Sanskrit, and begin to perceive the strong connections to elements of ancient Greek and Indian and Persian peoples and cultures.

However, we share more than mere language, culture, or blood.. our history proves we share an innate and eternal desire for new horizons.

For the longest time, we were able to satiate this urge, with sufficient time and energy and effort—our world seemed large, and so much of it remained mysterious, unexplored, unsettled, and there was no greater or more satisfying feeling than setting out into this wild unknown and comprehensively exploring and mapping it, perhaps planting a flag to claim it for King or Queen or Empire, and creating something new and promising where previously no man had been.. starting a ball rolling, with limitless potential, never knowing for certain what might eventually come of it.

There was a great deal of health here.. these urges and our resulting achievements represented the cultivation and manifestation of a highly positive energy.. the exercise of a unique sort of vitality.

Things have changed—powerfully so, and in the most fundamental of ways—and I’d suggest this change has been a foremost cause of a modern spiritual crisis. A crisis of meaning, and purpose.. or rather, the lack thereof. Increasingly, we’re now explorers and pioneers and adventurers faced with what seems to be an empty horizon.. seemingly no new shores, no new adventures, no significant challenges of the sort we’re most attuned to, and suited for.

This is an unnatural, unhealthy, untenable state of being..

The Unfortunate Devolution

My purpose with the following words isn’t to offend, or shock, or vent any personal anger or animosity.. I just feel compelled to state it completely frankly:

I strongly believe we’ve shifted from a distinctively Aryan heroic age of adventure and colonization and expansion, to an age of quintessentially Jewish utilitarian and mercantile exploitation.. and that this shift threatens to make us smaller and lesser men—almost regardless of whether we become the exploiters or the exploited—and turn our lives into something vastly lesser than they might otherwise be.

From an age of explorers and warriors, kings and knights and heroes, to an age of speculators and purely economic considerations, the ascendancy of a unique materialism and consumerism—pushed by a status quo seeking to retain their own power, via fostering distraction and domestication and pacification.

This change represents the most extreme of downgrades.

Across time, we were somehow made to forget our own ‘game’, and throw ourselves headlong into playing someone else’s.. to our profound detriment. Economic and financial structures, money and consumption, were for the longest period in history viewed as something relatively peripheral and tangential to life.. a necessity to help things function properly, but the furthest thing from the epicenter of all existence.

Increasingly, this petty obsession is becoming the epicenter.. and none of the resulting effects will be positive.

Culture Clash

The broad and expansive soul chafes at and is revolted by a world filled with scheming and conspiring ‘hustlers’, a world where men learn to sound like a net-positive rather than be a net-positive, a world now devoting the bulk of its brightest minds to finding out how to best steal and retain the public’s collective attention span, to more effectively market ads, to sell them things we don’t need..

we were men who crossed oceans, settled continents, conquered the oceans and skies, subjugated enemies, created order from chaos—the idea that one might attain significant power and influence via some manipulative profiteering backdoor, by finding clever ways to deceive the public into thinking they want things that they don’t actually want, or seeking happiness or fulfillment from things that can’t possibly provide either of these, is a loathsome one, to this healthier type.

Relatedly, we long prized healthy and fruitful hierarchies, in which men rose to ever greater power according to their ability to accomplish and achieve net-positive things, and according to their innate positive attributes. The proper formulation of this hierarchy was paramount.. it’s fair to say the health of the community and nation largely hinged upon it. Our children would seek to emulate the ideal man, young men would seek them out to join their time and energy to his—it was thus absolutely vital that the higher ranks of this hierarchy were strictly reserved only to those most deserving. Our modern age has served to obliterate this.. consciously, and by design. A lesser sort of men learned to conspire with one another—consider the French Revolution as a prime example and outgrowth of this—to more effectively elbow their way in, into territory they know they don’t belong.

The genuine nobility of western mankind despised the type of parasitic and exploitative mercantile instinct so prominent today, and considered the pursuit of mere ‘wealth’ to be something of a shameful embarrassment. The reasons were obvious—seeking personal gain was considered ignoble, hollow, unworthy of a well-bred man.

To successfully invert our power structures, our perceptions here had to be inverted as well.. and they were, powerfully so, to the degree that many people now equate ‘success’ and ‘achievement’ directly and wholly to financial gain. Suddenly, no longer did a man need charisma or courage, natural gravitas, or cultivate loyalty and honor and virtue and character—he only needed to find a clever way to make a buck, to enjoy great powers and influence.

And our understanding didn’t just shift at the level of the individual, but of the group, community, nation. We began to judge the health and well-being of nations by measures like per capita GDP and GNP.. a profound misread, based on misconceptions and faulty reasoning, and a misattribution of cause and effect. I’d suggest it’s not that wealth cultivates a happy and healthy and capable nation, but merely that happy and healthy and capable people tended to naturally create wealth as a by-product.. because these things so often correlated, manipulative subsets were able to imply a causal link, and claim that of course it was the money itself—and almost exclusively so—that helped produce all of the upsides in the nation, and their quality of life.

One only needs to walk down the street of a San Francisco or Seattle or New York to prove the absurdity of these claims:

Despite average income in such areas being at all-time highs, the streets are dirty, dangerous, ugly and unappealing.. as are a great many of those that now sleep on them. There’s virtually no real sense of community or brotherhood, very little sense of purpose or direction, very little wisdom or balance or physical or psychological health.

Moreover, the metric itself is completely flawed:

A soaring per capita GDP or average income doesn’t mean all things are becoming easier and better for the community or nation.. it often means nothing more than that a small handful of corporations and their handful of employees are experiencing outsized gains, while all of those outside this small circle experience a decrease. Attempting to paint this as a fundamental improvement for the whole is supremely dishonest.

Something is very broken, in our system.. and it’s by design, ‘broken’ in a very specific and clever way to ensure the power increasingly flows to a corrupt and unworthy subset, as the public is even taught to cheer this flow as ‘success’ and ‘progress’..

Ad Astra

Figures like Elon Musk suddenly appear, in many ways wearing the mask and skinsuit of our ideas and culture, and posturing as an ally, fighting against many of the people and factions we’ve learned to most despise and mistrust, and seemingly helping to accomplish lofty and significant things despite this committed opposition.

Most importantly, as he does so, he speaks to a loftier aim that resonates with this Aryan instinct of exploration and challenge and adventure.

Colonizing Mars.. what a captivating idea!

If only we could somehow trust the man, and his aims and intentions, this would be the most beautiful and galvanizing moment… and yet, I think I’m the furthest thing from alone when I say something feels very off, here, increasingly so as time marches on, as it’s revealed that Elon is almost entirely surrounded by Jewish individuals who so perfectly represent the modern globalist economic machine so expertly designed to disempower us, to bleed us dry.

He seems a man wholly devoid of any racial consciousness, other than his love and praise for his sliver of Jewish lineage, and a man who pretends to be oblivious to the history of immense and eternal frictions between Western mankind and this population that so openly and aggressively proclaims our destruction.. and why this destruction is a good and necessary thing.

He also seems a man obsessed with technological novelty to the degree that he often seems utterly blind to its drawbacks and dangers.. and he seems to practically worship our fallible (and often net-negative, destructive) work in these spheres, in place of any understanding of God, or our traditional/timeless understanding of the Divine.

This is ominous, disturbing..

MAGA

Trump is a very similar case. Here we have a relatively WASPish looking man who extols his Germanic heritage and speaks highly of that ‘special blood’, who very publicly and loudly stresses the need to control our borders, and frequently takes positions or states ideas many in our circles can’t help but applaud and resonate with...

and yet, he represents another case—similar to practically our entire political class, in America—of literally or figuratively marrying into the family, and seemingly making common cause with the very forces at the center of all of this mess.. making implicit trust nearly impossible, and stoking the most powerful suspicions regarding ultimate aims.

The Epstein case remains largely untouched and unmentioned, despite an immense amount of hype and fanfare, deportations are scarcely higher than Obama’s numbers during his term, and ‘antisemitism’ laws are now being passed, making certain boycotts or criticisms of this favored people criminal offenses..

he’s a uniquely likeable and entertaining personality, and in some senses he even seems uniquely honest—yet, how are we to trust such a figure, broadly speaking and with all things considered? This man whose cabinet is teeming with ultra-Zionist figures, and men like the exceedingly Jewish Howard Lutnick—a man currently selling citizenship to our nation to anyone willing to pay, and playing an extremely powerful role in the reshaping and restructuring of our entire government..

and he’s just one example of a great many examples.. a situation that demands serious vigilance, and a willingness to speak up.

Our Horizon isn’t Empty

Regardless of where one falls on these two men and those like them, and all of those figures doing their damndest to manage this surge of energy to the ‘far right’ or dissident camps, to ensure it follows ‘safe’ paths that don’t threaten the status quo—what can’t be denied is that a pendulum is swinging in our general direction... and it’s beginning to swing powerfully.

This is a time of incredible promise and opportunity.. it simply demands that we’re awake and aware, and at the top of our game, to ensure we help direct and orient the expression of this energy, in the long term.. to ensure we’re not eternally sold an endless succession of half-steps and half-measures, manipulative hype that ultimately amounts to nothing, and intentionally toothless approaches that don’t have the power to fundamentally change anything.

There are new lands on the horizon, even as we speak.. it might take a bit of squinting and concentrated focus to make them out in the distance, but they’re very much there.

I believe our purpose is higher and greater than most of us could possibly imagine, right this moment, in this broken and cheapened and increasingly absurd world. We’ve been so weakened, so reduced, so rendered impotent and stripped of our energy and vitality, that it’s almost difficult to imagine what a life might be like with such things remedied and cured.

Never forget this greatest of all upsides—there’s virtually nowhere to go but up, from here. We stand near the bottom of a great mountain.. we’ve been pushed, we’ve stumbled and fallen a bit under our own weight and missteps, at times we’ve been so disoriented and our compass has so failed us that we’ve headed in the wrong direction.. but if we can recognize that every step up this mountain provides us with a greater and more beautiful and expansive view, provides us ever more fresh and pure air, and further separates us from all of that most terrible noise that so dominates the areas around the base, consider just how optimistic we have every right to be. We’ve been living life at the smallest fraction of its potential and power, and we have the power to eventually remedy this, and unleash the most incredible positive power.. this is an incredibly compelling and intriguing truth.

Instead of a ravenously parasitic leadership that everywhere and always seeks to take all they can, imagine leadership that has genuine reason to care for their own people, because they are their own people.. instead of hustlers and schemers everywhere seeking any possible avenue to make a quick buck, imagine a culture in which fruitful creation is the priority.. in which the maximization of physical, mental, and spiritual health was the exclusive priority of all involved, as opposed to profit motive. Instead of aggressive ugliness in art, architecture, fashion and entertainment, imagine beauty being a foremost aim and goal across all spheres.. with the shaping and orienting of ourselves, individually and collectively, as our greatest of all works.

It sounds wild to the modern ear, and perhaps even wildly idealistic, especially relative to our current state—but the disgust with the present manner of doing things has reached such a peak, and the benefits of homogeneity and social cohesion are so powerful and multifaceted and multidimensional, that such profound shifts in how we live are absolutely possible.. now, more than ever. Just as individuals often need to hit rock bottom before they force themselves to find ways to climb back out of this terrible rut, groups and nations are similar:

Collectively, we’ve fallen into such a putrid pit that we’ll not simply want to hoist ourselves out, but do everything in our collective power to ensure we never end up in that state again.. to board up the hole, mark it with a prominent sign, and build something vastly better atop it.

I’ll be speaking in much more depth about what I think this future might look like, and how we might get there, in coming posts.. for the moment, I hope you’ll understand that it’s fully possible—even inevitable, I’d suggest—and that we each have some ability and responsibility to help envision it, to cultivate a collective vision that might then attain physical reality.

It’s a mistake to see an empty horizon, as understandable as such mistakes might be right this moment.. we’re faced with the most daunting and high-stakes challenge, the steepest of hills to climb—but simultaneously the most incredible and lasting rewards, from surmounting these obstacles and slaying these dragons.

With some time and effort, and a sufficiently powerful and devoted collective will, we’ll get there.. and it’ll be beautiful. Envision it, and help think and speak it into being.