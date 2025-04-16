This will be the first—and perhaps the last—time I write an article exclusively aimed at an individual, or their own works. I don’t want to make it a habit, only because I think laying out my own ideas and vision should be the focus.. but because he’s gathered so much attention, and has become something of an influential epicenter with regard to subject matter like WW2, Hitler, Churchill, Israel and Jewry, etc. I thought it important to watch closely.. and after this most recent article, I felt compelled to say something.

Here’s the article in question, a worthy and worthwhile read if you haven’t yet:

I’d like to start by making clear that I’ve liked most of what little I’ve seen from Darryl Cooper (Martyr Made) thus far, and I look forward to a long overdue deeper dive. I was encouraged when I first him explode onto the scene, highlighted by Tucker and so many others, hopeful that there might finally be a voice willing to say so many of the things that so need to be said. He’s intelligent, he communicates effectively, he has an understanding of history vastly superior to the average man, and I’ve certainly appreciated his willingness to provide some counters to the completely absurd (and wildly dishonest) prevailing storyline regarding the Second World War.

I may not agree with his every last take in this sphere, but this is to be expected.. and I’m certainly not infallible—so where I do disagree strongly, I’ll always be happy to take a closer look at my conclusions.

Yet, this latest piece bothered me. Perhaps there’s a misunderstanding here.. though, perhaps not. I look forward to some clarity.

This will be addressed both to Martyr Made himself, and our respective audiences.. I think it’s a discussion worth having, and I hope you might agree.

Darryl—

Firstly, I don’t entirely disagree with what you’ve laid out. As anyone who has read or watched my outputs over the past few years might tell you, I think it’s a terrible thing when we allow ourselves to be utterly consumed by pure hatred—when we find ourselves wishing terrible things on relative innocents merely because they’re part of a larger group responsible for the highest of crimes, or when we find ourselves unable to feel love or psychological and spiritual balance because this hatred becomes our exclusive internal “setting.” As cliche as it may sound, living in hatred really does lower our ‘frequency’, and causes us to experience the universe in a fundamentally inferior way.. it’s far from the ideal, and we should always be working to channel as little of this negative energy as is possible.

I don’t deeply resonate with those who wear a venomous hatred on their sleeve. Speaking personally, I don’t happen to use or enjoy slurs, and I tend to think there’s nothing helpful or fruitful about communicating (or even thinking) down these paths.. it just feels like bad energy, to me, and a crude/inartful manner of expression. We’re largely on the same page, here.

Yet..

what I so object to is the caricatures you’ve created here—not because they entirely don’t exist (it wouldn’t be terribly difficult to find a handful of people who resemble each caricatured type you’ve spoken to in your article)—but because they paint an incredibly distorted, deceptive, incomplete picture.

I, too, grew up frequenting “edgy” forums.. and certainly you’re right to say that within the context of these environments, to get mad is to “lose,” essentially. But when we take this edgy-forums lesson and attempt to apply it to all of life as a whole, we risk making a massive mistake, because life isn’t an edgy internet forum. Apathy and ironic detachment “win” in such narrow environments because they’re unassailable positions in that world: if you don’t truly care about anything, you never take any serious stances and dig your feet in, thus you can’t be angered—and anger is a feeling often felt by those who’ve lost a contest. But outside of these narrow confines, in a world in which we actually face the most dire of threats and the most pressing existential crisis, standing on the brink of completely losing our inheritance, our cultures, our people, and so much that we most love in life, I promise you that those failing to feel a very genuine anger or righteous indignation here are not the winners. They’re the ultimate losers.. and many seem to be men trying to appear cool to the outside world, even if it means taking the path of apathy or cowardice. This is not the type that moves the world forward, and certainly not the type capable of salvaging an utterly broken world and righting this terribly wayward ship.

You mentioned yourself as an “OG” and speak as if it’s the younger, less mature, less wise, less seasoned crowd that now bristles with hatred or anger. I think this represents a misunderstanding—not everyone on the forums you frequented was being edgy just to have a giggle with their friends, or to shock or disconcert onlookers. Many “OG” types from the earliest days of these internet environments actually felt deeply about the issues they discussed. It wasn’t always some mere immature and cathartic tossing of insults into the internet void, but rather the expression of very real—and very deeply rooted—energy that couldn’t be expressed elsewhere. This was because those who spoke too frankly were gradually herded into internet ghettoes as a result.

Throughout that section of your piece, there’s this air of “We were all just joking, right guys? We don’t actually want to meaningfully solve any of these problems. Let’s just have some drinks and watch the fight - you know, the important things in life!”

I hope you’ll give some concerted thought as to how this looks to those of us that view our present situation as an incredibly dire one.. one absolutely deserving of serious, mature, sober attention.

Please understand I’m not accusing you of cowardice and apathy. I can’t see into your heart and mind, or know for certain what makes you tick or where you’re coming from—I’m only asking that you recognize that by saying things like the following:

“If you have started ‘noticing,’ and felt yourself being pulled into the cycle of conflict, just take a step back. No one ever looked back on his life pleased with the fact that he spent so much of it carrying around anger and hatred over things that had nothing to do with his immediate circumstances.”

you’re very much cheering their banner and cause.

I’d suggest nobody ever looked back on his life wishing he’d acted more purely self-interestedly and ignored the plight of his kith and kin, and all that was closest to his heart, to take a less bumpy and contentious or more profitable route.

Claiming that those people openly critical of Jewish power in Western host nations are expressing anger or hatred “over things that had nothing to do with [their] immediate circumstances” seems so wildly off the mark that it’s difficult to know where to begin. Have you not seen the disgusting and crime-ridden city streets that predominantly Jewish NGOs have absolutely flooded with tens of millions of newcomers from the third world? Is it your serious contention that their dominant control over the Federal Reserve, banking and finance, corporate media, Hollywood and Netflix, video games and sports spheres, etc., doesn’t exercise a direct influence on our lives? Have you considered the epidemic of depression, suicide and addiction (as the Sackler family made billions), brought about in large part due to a plummeting average income and an ever increasing sense of hopelessness and despair among White American males, living in a world that increasingly seems to openly despise them?

Do you sincerely believe that Jewish individuals being accepted into Ivy League schools at a rate of nearly 20x higher than White Americans of equal academic performance isn’t a cause for concern? Or that approximately 94% of new hires from Goldman Sachs and BlackRock and similar companies are non-White (and that the remaining 6% is likely overwhelmingly Jewish) isn’t something anyone should be personally bothered by, or that these are things that might affect the average man?

[one could go on for pages listing further examples, but this article is largely directed at those who already know the score]

And even if one were to accept this notion that we’re not personally touched by such things—should self-interest be our core motivator? Or should it also matter what our friends and family are experiencing and will experience, or the type of world our children (and their children!) will inherit? Is there something to be said for taking the more difficult path in hopes that others who come after us won’t have to?

I can promise, with total confidence, that these problems will absolutely not dissipate magically if we choose the path of burying our heads in the sand or looking in the other direction. We may need less truly unhinged malevolent hatred in our circles, fair enough, but we need more passionate righteous indignation—and it seems all too easy to lump the latter in with the former, to toss the invaluable baby out with the bathwater.

We can agree on this:

There is too much low-IQ vulgar antisemitism at present. I hate to see it and very much wish I could see far less of it, and I can only imagine that in your position you’re drowning in an incessant deluge across social media, and it must be irksome. The seemingly manipulative framing that caused me to take issue with your post is that you appear to make the jump from this plain truth to an insinuation that “antisemitism” in general—in other words, criticism of Jewish behavior, or the actions of Jewish individuals or predominantly Jewish institutions—is both vulgar and low-IQ, broadly. In my experience, this couldn’t possibly be more inaccurate. The greatest and most psychologically and spiritually balanced and mature individuals I know are vocally critical, of necessity, here. I get the sense that they feel it’s a duty to speak actual truth to legitimate power, as opposed to taking the vastly easier and more profitable route.

So, when you say the following:

“One of the things you notice is that you almost never meet a moderate antisemite.”

I’d suggest this is because the very conception of “antisemitism” has been manipulatively turned into the greatest of all possible evils, the most supreme of sins, the most immoderate position imaginable… so, in effect, this statement represents you officially embracing this thought framework. I reject it completely. It’s dishonest, it’s manipulative, it’s unhelpful, and it’s simply inaccurate, in my experience.

Again, many of the most thoroughly balanced individuals I know are very much overtly critical of the behavior of both Israel and American/Int’l Jewry—individuals “moderate” in every sense except their “antisemitism.”

Your quip about the Good Samaritan seems to draw a relativistic equivalence between the Jewish people and all others, essentially stating, “Sure, there are bad apples among the Jews—but every people has bad apples” An idea that, in the most overtly technical sense, is true.. yet simultaneously feels incredibly misleading and unhelpful. To give an example, we know that approximately 3-6% of our national population (the young Black male demographic) commits over 50% of our nations violent crime. Under the “all people have bad apples” approach to life, we shouldn’t ever point this out, and thus can’t ever get a clear handle on the problem—which means we can’t ever hope to actually find solutions to it. This is my foremost problem with what I believe to be your stance:

How might we possibly ever solve what ails us if we can’t muster the justified “antisemitism” and righteous indignation sufficient to both fully recognize and speak to the unbelievably disproportionate power and control, and the outright evil way in which it’s so often wielded? How does a people solve a problem if they refuse to actively speak to it or directly combat it?

“Hatred will ruin our souls whether or not our target has it coming. That is not to say that Jews deserve your hatred, only that you shouldn’t indulge it even if you think they do. Even if you’re right, it won’t save you, and it won’t make a difference to the real people in your life who need a spouse, parent, sibling, or friend who isn’t seething with anger and resentment over an abstract issue involving people you’ll never meet.”

I’m very much sympathetic to the first line, but you’ve all but completely lost me with the “even if you’re right” jarring turn. Nobody is expecting to be ‘saved’ by their hatred or animosity, on an individual level—many of us simply recognize that without strength or depth of feeling on these topics, nothing could possibly ever change. Perhaps so much of our disagreement would evaporate if we might perfectly define and separate the most negative extremes of malevolent hatred from the vastly more positive and fruitful conception of powerful righteous indignation.. but the latter is something I’ll defend (and hopefully, possess, if necessary) ‘till my dying day. When someone loves deeply, and sees all that they love being destroyed, they will naturally and inevitably feel a hatred for the dark force responsible for that unjust and ignoble destruction. Further, the final part of your statement seems to caricature this depth of feeling as a purely selfish and self-serving thing, creating this mental image of someone feeling hatred in spite of friends and family and loved ones—as opposed to because of them, or for them, or as a result of them, if this makes sense. Crafting a mental picture of “Daddy, please stop hating everything and come make dinner, we’re hungry!” seems a bit disingenuous when, in many cases, I’d suggest a father feels such intense emotion (emotion that rarely interferes with family duties) because he’s deeply concerned over the future of his son or daughter and the increasingly sick world he’ll soon be handing off to them.

In short, I can’t stand this idea that the two paths we’re forced to choose between are either a life of pure all-consuming hatred or a largely dispassionate apathy in which we watch some UFC, have some beers with the boys, and pretend things are normal. Things aren’t normal, and we do ourselves and our people and nations an immense disservice in portraying otherwise. There is a third path, here.

I think perhaps the majority of our core disagreement is with regard to the scope and the scale of the totality of the problems we face. Should you choose to respond to this, please do correct me if I’m wrong, but you seem to view our current predicament as relatively minor, or relatively easy to solve or fix.. and perhaps you view the overall role of the Jewish people in these problems to be fairly minor, as well. If you truly believe this, I’d suggest you’re powerfully wrong, but your stance here makes far more sense—though I do hope you’ll further examine it.

I’m always a bit stunned and taken aback by individuals with an impressive historical sense who don’t seem to see the broader brushstrokes here—those who seem to miss the larger picture, unable to envision what the world might look like if present trends continue for a few more decades or centuries, and just how much we’ll have lost as a result of being lulled to sleep at the wheel. We all know the Epstein/Maxwell blackmail rings exist, but why? To what end? And considering the near-total power wielded by this tiniest of populations, a power increasing exponentially even as we theatrically lurch back and forth between the “left” and “right” in America, and considering our peoples’ respective history and their openly expressed hatreds and intentions—I’d suggest that feeling strongly and with powerful emotions on these topics isn’t something to be mocked or derided.. it’s the natural response of all good and sufficiently-informed men.. the path of health and vitality, virtue, duty and responsibility.

Lastly, on a separate yet related issue, you’ve expressed something else on “X” more than once that I feel compelled to take issue with. Showing a picture of Dresden after the unbelievably brutal civilian bombing runs that killed so many innocent people in the most terrible manner possible, you clearly suggest that the Germans were to blame for this—a stance that a great many modern scholars and academics share, but it surprised me to see you in their number.

Question:

Would you agree that most Germans in the National Socialist era—regardless of whether they were right or wrong, or whether you agree with them or not—believed they were standing up against a foreign and hostile force, one attempting to essentially take over their nation and reauthor and reorient their own culture and future trajectory by making use of their overwhelming power in finance, politics, media, etc.? Could you recognize/admit that a great many Germans saw themselves as fighting for their own people and their own homeland and culture against what they saw as an encroaching foreign and evil force?

If so, a final question:

If one stands up to what they perceive to be evil, and in their fight against it they face serious setbacks causing immense pain, suffering, and devastation as an immediate-term result, do these setbacks then act as proof that their stand against evil was a mistake? If so, does this worldview also negate all heroism and the idealization of heroism—after all, a hero is likely to suffer and die, and always risks not accomplishing his ultimate aim—and does this broader worldview encourage a passive and submissive approach to the most powerful threats and dangers we face?

There’s something about blaming the German people for the absolutely loathsome actions of mass civilian bombings feels extraordinarily sick and unjust to my eye.. but I’m almost certain I must be misunderstanding you.

In closing, you ended your piece with:

“If you don’t have any strong feelings about this, God bless you. You’re doing it right, and I love and envy you.”

And I’d like to end this article with a variant, to more fully paint the perceived contrast here:

If you do have strong feelings about all of this, God bless you. You’re doing it right.

Don’t ever let anyone convince you to look the other way when faced with the most supreme, daunting, unavoidable threats. And those of you who feel immense anger and righteous indignation arising from a deep love for your people and their future, I genuinely love and appreciate you, and hope to shake your hand someday.. ideally, in better times and conditions.

Care, brothers.. apathy is suicidal, at this late hour, and we have a future to win and shape.