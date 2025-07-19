Firstly, I’d like to apologize for being a bit behind schedule. I do plan to average approximately one of these per week—at bare minimum, two per month—but I’m devoting a bit more of my attention to video production now, coupled with the time expense of moving from place to place lately.. in addition to my wanting to be sure that I write about genuinely important and worthwhile things, and value your time as much as my own, and never just write for writing’s sake. It’s been too long since I’ve posted here. I look forward to making up the difference.. I have quite a few long unfinished saved drafts on important topics that only need some finishing touches before publishing, and I’ll be trying to get every last one of these posted in the coming few months.

Secondly, I’ve recently taught myself to use what seems to be the best video creation/editing software out there at the moment.. and due to some kindness from like-minds and well wishers (immense thanks to the anonymous ‘Decred’ crypto supporter), I now have far better audio/recording hardware (thank you peacedozer), will soon have a more capable machine (thank you Thulean), and I’m very much looking forward to finally creating videos and clips at the pace I’ve been wanting to for so long.

Lastly - I’d been using AI to look over my written pieces, exclusively to help ensure there were no obvious errors I’d overlooked (spelling, grammar, punctuation, etc.), but I think I’m going to end this practice. Even though I never allowed it to change my wording, and certainly never to author any portions of the text on its own, even still it seems to somehow sap much of the distinctive character and personality of the text.. and this doesn’t sit well with me. You may see a few additional errors or things I’ve overlooked, in upcoming posts, but I feel this is a small price to pay in exchange for things feeling a bit more genuine.. I hope you agree.

I strongly dislike the avalanche of AI-dominated writing I’ve been seeing everywhere, lately.. and I’d like to try to be the opposite of this.

And with those updates out of the way..

this post won’t be a personal update, but rather a (somewhat eclectic?) walk through several recent happenings, to share some thoughts.

Let’s just dive right in..

Trump — his Cabinet and Administration

I’m writing these words just a few days after Trump’s administration announced ‘nothing to see here’ regarding all things Epstein.

It’s borderline unbelievable.. even if the rumors are true, and Trump and his cabinet appointments are all devoted to protecting Israel and her intelligence networks and assets, regardless of risks, one would think they could’ve handled this better.

The number of extremely clear and definitive statements from Bondi, Patel, Bongino, and others, that have now been directly contradicted by these latest claims, is significant.. they were either lying then, or they’re lying now, or a bit of both. ‘Kash’ Patels interview with Rogan was one of the most embarrassingly amateurish performances I’ve ever seen.. it almost makes one wince to be an American, knowing that this is one of the highest law enforcement appointees in the land. It couldn’t be any clearer that his personality type is that of a scheming opportunist and social climber, willing to say whatever he needs to say to earn maximal trust or respect or approval, at every turn—and yet, he’s not quite bright enough to make sure the former statement doesn’t contradict the latter, and to keep things straight.

Trump himself, in a recent press conference, asked a reporter why anyone is still talking about Epstein.. as if he’s suddenly an unimportant figure. Scores of Israel-first kosher conservatives, ranging from Ben Shapiro to Gavin Mcinnes, are echoing the same narrative— essentially a ‘what’s the big deal?’, regarding a foreign intelligence operation that achieved blackmail control over countless politicians and business leaders and powerful men across all spheres, and pretending this was a case of a lone, unconnected pervert, who just happened to like the occasional 17-year-old, or help facilitate a politicians lust for said 17 year old.

It couldn’t be much more brazenly dishonest or manipulative.. and please do remember the names of all those most involved here, doing all in their power to downplay this m055ad (and CIA?) operation.

ICE, Raids, and Remigration

Something else that strangely disturbs me about Trump’s term—and this may be an unpopular take as I’ve not seen anyone else voice it just yet, but the more I observe the more likely it seems to be correct—I see a great deal of extremely theatrical actions on these fronts, seemingly meant for public consumption, helping create the narrative that we’re suddenly mass-deporting the best and most hardworking Mexicans and South Americans with huge raids and sweeps, mopping up women and children and working fathers first and foremost.

The problem here is that—as far as I’m aware—the total numbers of deportations just barely exceed those of the prior administration. Please do correct me if I’m wrong, but this is what I’m discerning based on the numbers I’ve seen. If true, what this means is that we’re getting all of the ‘style’ and none of the ‘substance’ of what we voted for, and what was the number one concern of a great many Americans who pulled the lever for Trump.

We’re handing the left ammunition, we’re soothing the rage and anger on the right, and yet almost nothing of real substance is occurring.. and nothing even remotely close to mass-scale remigration—which is quite literally the only solution to the myriad of problems we face on these fronts.

I see quite a few figures on X hyping up these actions, pretending we’re now ‘winning’ on every front, especially exulting in the perceived cruelty of how it’s being done—but I’d suggest this is the opposite of what we need. We don’t need cruel or unusual, or excessively public theatrical happenings.. we need to do numbers, quietly and efficiently and as below the radar as is possible, to avoid needless delay-causing fights and frictions until they become unavoidable. We don’t need a President that simply makes leftists angry, we need an administration that fulfills promises and gets things done. The more hype and theater and anger, the slower real deportation numbers will manifest, and the more massive the annoying pushback and obstruction will inevitably be.

One has to ask the question:

Perhaps this, like so much else, is indeed pure theater? Perhaps the total deportations figure was never meant to skyrocket, but the goal is rather to cultivate the impression that it has, among the public at large, to calm the justified rage?

Israel, Palestine, Palantir, and Narrative Control

We also have Trump’s bombing of Iran for Israel to discuss.

After promising no new and unnecessary wars, no ‘regime change’ efforts, and no more bowing to the Jewish neocon crowd, Trump proceeds to flip his position on all of these things, in an instant, across the board.. seemingly handing to Israel the war they’ve so desperately wanted to involve our nation in for decades now, and even using our own pilots and planes and equipment in the process.

Now, if one wanted to be exceedingly generous and take the ‘5d chess’ line of thinking, it might be speculated that Trump did what he did in the specific manner that he did it in order to strip Israel of an excuse for further hostilities.. yet, considering Trump’s adoration of Israel, his Adelson funding, his chummy relationship with Netanyahu, and the fact that Israel hasn’t ceased hostilities since these bombs were dropped, the ‘5d chess’ stance—as per usual—seems extremely unlikely. Certainly not the simplest explanation, here.

But there’s far more..

Since taking office again, Trump has massively empowered ‘Palantir’— an almost entirely Jewish created and dominated tech construct headed by the homosexual Zionist Peter Thiel, and the half African-American half Jewish Alex Karp.. who outright stated that a foremost mission of Palantir is to prevent the success of the ‘far right’ in Europe and America, who aim to secure and close our borders and maintain some homogeneity and national sovereignty.

Palantir has made it’s love for (and service to) Israel very public, and as we speak is helping massacre civilians (and the occasional combatant) in droves in Gaza—using our tax dollars to do so.

It’s abundantly clear that a foremost aim of this intelligence construct is to ‘combat anti-semitism’, and thus we’re now openly discussing deporting or prosecuting those most vocally critical of Israel—why would any sensible individual not believe these tools will soon be used against all of us in the same manner?

They’re targeting the most suspiciously annoying and offensive pro-Palestinian elements in the nation as a first step (I say suspiciously, because there’s mounting evidence that some of the most unlikeable and loathsome figures in this movement are being directly or indirectly paid or propped up by Zionist elements, in the manner of a false flag operation), but once the precedent has been created that anyone who expresses criticism of Jewish power can be fined or arrested or deported, it’d be open season across America (and likely, Europe, in short order).

Trump worked to include an element in his ‘big beautiful bill’ to roll out the red carpet for Palantir and similar Jewish institutions and companies, which would’ve prevented ANY oversight or checks and balances into the development of their AI tools for an incredible 10 years. Thankfully, this wording was stripped at the last moment, thanks to public outrage.. but the fact that Trump so wanted to include it seems to speak volumes.

Hearing him heap praise on men like Lindsey Graham, recently, a man who is by any objective standard one of the most loathsome and foul human beings alive today, only further hammers home the point - as much as so many of us wanted this exceptional and entertaining human being to be something truly different, and to selflessly serve his people and his nation above and beyond those paymasters who’ve so taken over the show, all signs seem to point to the fact that not only is this not the case, but it almost certainly never will be.

It seems Susie Wiles, the self proclaimed ‘Ice Queen’ with the wild-eyed look, devoted servant of big pharma and Israel—and Howard Lutnick, next door neighbor and close friend of Epstein—are indeed largely running the show in Trump’s administration. The former literally orients the Presidents schedule each day, while representing the Adelsons, and similar billionaire Jewish families, and the antithesis of everything Trumps voters sought..

it’s all such a putrid and disgusting swamp.

The Kosher-Conservative Push to Equate anti-Zionism with ‘Leftism’

One of the most effective and powerful manipulative masterstrokes at play, as we speak, is this massive effort by the hyperpartisan grifter ‘right’ on platforms like X to create this narrative that there’s some natural brotherhood between far-leftists and those critical of Israel.. attempting to coax far-rightist White Americans into being more sympathetic to (or at the very least, avoiding overt criticism of) Rothschild-created Zionist Israel. Many of these efforts are quite subtle, and very easy, low-hanging fruit: simply find the most maddeningly stupid and offensive pro-Palestinian march or demonstration, and broadcast it to the hilt across all of social media.. or even better, find idiots like music artist ‘Bob Vylan’ to freely mix chants of ‘death to the IDF’ with songs mocking White Americans and Europeans, gloating that they won’t ever win their nations back, and don’t deserve to. Like so many of these most offensive characters, it’s recently been exposed that this hack of a ‘musician’ was created and owned and operated by Zionists.. presumably as part of this manipulative theater.

One of the more powerful storylines in this propaganda push involves Universities. Somehow, Jewish individuals and groups like AIPAC and the ADL have managed to convince many on the right that Ivy League schools—who now grant Jewish students admissions at a rate twenty times higher than White Americans of equal academic merit—are ‘hotbeds of anti-Semitism’. Despite the fact that Jewish professors are overwhelmingly and disproportionately represented, meaning both teachers and students at these schools show a level of Jewish overrepresentation that is so far beyond coincidence that something else must be going on here, Fox News and Newsmax and similar outlets that exist to program the boomer mind have painted a picture of unjust oppression and mistreatment.

‘Brazen’ isn’t nearly strong enough a word to describe all of this weaving of illusion and deceit.. it’s simply incredible to watch unfold. What’s equally incredible is that many older folks who watch Fox religiously are now indeed fully convinced.. and when they think of anyone against the practically demonic mass-slaughter and abuses in Gaza, the type that comes to mind is the most mouthy and unlikeable and arrogant Muslim or illegal migrant.. making them all the more likely to support Israel, to stick it to this caricature of an entitled and ungrateful brown leftist.

This narrative can’t be allowed to succeed, under any circumstances. The genuine ‘far right’ has always recognized the parasitic and degenerative and corrosive force that is unchecked Jewish power, domestically and internationally.. there is absolutely no common ideological or philosophical ground between ourselves and our devoted enemies, here.

A False Savior Appears - the ‘America Party’

Playing off of the justified rage among the MAGA base regarding the Epstein situation, and citing the runaway debt and spending and economic waste and corruption so rampant at all levels of our gov’t, Elon Musk has essentially launched—at least, in idea form—the ‘America Party’.

On the one hand, anything that may help implode our ‘two party’ structure, or be an extremely disruptive force in general, might be seen as welcome.. on the other hand, Elon’s economy-worshipping tech-obsessed H1b-migration-cheering stances hardly seem like a break with the current uniparty.. and his servile adoration of Israel and world Jewry, most importantly of all, signifies that his creation couldn’t possibly amount to anything fundamentally different. He seems to promise more of the same, just in a slightly different flavor.

I do appreciate many things Elon has said, even several things he’s done.. but at the end of the day, I’ll never appreciate or a respect a man who couldn’t care less if America mass imports nations like India, completely and utterly sacrificing her genetic and cultural heritage, in exchange for the possibility of slightly increased corporate profits for a handful of our largest companies. This manner of thinking seems incredibly sick, to my eye.. and couldn’t be less intriguing or inspiring.

It also seems to hint at a poor understanding of history.. or biology or genetics, culture, the importance of heritage and tradition, unity and cohesion. Tech gadgets or AI don’t carry the slightest hope of salvaging our plummeting quality of life—or IQ, or life expectancy, or testosterone levels—or provide us with beautiful, transcendent, life affirming purpose and drive and direction.

If those in our ranks could trust the man, his principles, and his ultimate intentions, and could thus believe in a vision of colonizing Mars, there’d be the possibility of powerful enthusiasm and energy, here.. but I’d argue he simply hasn’t given us any reason to believe, while doing a great deal to signal that he serves the same masters our political class has served for decades.

Perhaps the man who likes to dress up as the ‘devils champion’ with a baphomet and inverted cross, who seems obsessed with entropy and all things dark and genuinely seems to want to replace God’s natural creation with artificiality and novelty, isn’t exactly the principled hero he so artfully portrays himself as?

An Entertaining Grok Hiccup

The news certainly isn’t all bad.

An interesting thing happened with X/Elon’s AI creation, recently:

Grok began speaking truth, for a few days. Pure, unadulterated, uncensored and unabashed truth.

It seems someone made a slight tweak to the algorithm to cause it to be less politically correct, less self-censoring, and less devoted to parroting the status quo—and immediately, like every other AI let off it’s chain in recent years, it became practically a hardline National Socialist, overnight.. and everywhere began answering questions about Jewish disproportionate power and the myriad of demonic ways in which it’s presently being wielded.

It told the full truth about the immense dangers of vaccine concoctions, it spoke positively of Hitler and cited powerful crime statistics.. it even gave us all directions on how to most effectively break into Will Stancil’s home and rob him of his innocence.

After countless complaints from the usual suspects, Grok was again neutered and castrated, and now seems to be even worse (more tame, domesticated, weak, dishonest, manipulative) than before… and as entertaining and enlightening and intriguing as those few days were, one can’t help but now wonder:

was this ‘glitch’ purposefully allowed to manufacture an excuse to aggressively turn Grok in the other direction? Of ‘woke’, far leftism, pro-liberalism and Jewish power?

Conclusion: It’s Dark - Dawn is on the Horizon

Yes the Trump admin has failed miserably, and yes several of his cabinet picks that promised us the world have since definitively revealed themselves to be political prostitutes and snakes.. yes AI is now almost exclusively a tool being used to nefariously manipulate and indoctrinate. Yes deportations have hardly increased at all, our gov’t and private sector and the mass of data collected by each is being largely handed over to openly hostile groups like Palantir.. and yes ‘P Diddy’ essentially walks free, and the international intelligence operation blackmail ring run by Epstein and Maxwell is being aggressively covered for to an extent almost nobody would’ve thought possible.. but there is a powerful silver lining here.

Things need to get this terrible, before they can get better, because we collectively need a truly jarring wakeup.

The Epstein situation occurring as we speak has done more to convince an extremely large number of people that there is no conventional political solution than perhaps any single event in modern history.

In such cases, at a cursory glance, it can feel like we’re on a trajectory where things are just getting worse and worse, with no hope in sight, and only reason for pessimism and despair. The truth is that things have been this bad and corrupt for awhile now, to the extent that there’s no hope in salvaging things through standard means and methods—what’s recently changed is that now people are forced to witness this fact, first hand. There is no more denying it, and no turning away… as result, never has there been such vocal outrage, mistrust, and disgust.

Yes, we absolutely still need specific and structured viable avenues down which to channel this energy, to truly and definitively begin to solve these problems and experience a new dawn.. but this powerful energy so clearly exists, is increasing, and such energy always actively seeks organized expression and manifestation—it will find a way.

It’s as if we’ve been infected with a virus that confuses, weakens, and disorients, to devastating effect.. but the moment a critical mass of us clearly recognize this infection, and that such a virus does indeed exist and is causing us to live stunted and pathetic half-lives compared to what we could and should be experiencing, is the moment things can begin to truly shift.

So many people quietly held out a sliver of hope that perhaps there were heroes on the conventional horizon.. ‘mavericks’ like Trump in the political sphere, or Elon in the tech/finance sphere, etc.. and yet all of these are conclusively proving to simply be more of the same. Trump, especially—normally such a master of public relations—has made the biggest mistake of his political career, in doing his damndest to cover for Epstein and Maxwell. Slowly but surely, greater numbers than ever before are finally and fully realizing:

nobody is coming to save us, and there are no heroes or saviors arising via these conventional spheres. All is controlled theatrics and puppetry, all of the major players ultimately connect back to the same hidden hands that control everyone else.

This certainly isn’t a pleasant recognition, but it is a fundamentally necessary one.

I’d suggest it’s up to us to seize the moment, and to the best of our ability ensure that potential allies and like-minds never get sucked back into that merely political paradigm , and instead wake up to the real framework within which we’re fighting:

a wildly corrupt and completely parasitic force has co-opted essentially every last power structure, and nearly every major individual player within them.. and thus our only viable hope now is to effectively sidestep these structures and institutions, and find creative ways to work around (as opposed to within) them, never again giving them our time and energy and attention.

It’s impossible to know exactly what the future holds—there are too many variables at play, and it’s still far too early to discern how these might play out.. but watching this putrid cesspool slowly burn to the ground, as a first step, as we all seek new means and methods and avenues of organization and structure—of living and being—is a wholly necessary part of this metamorphosis.

It literally is always darkest before the dawn, because this is how all cycles work.. hopeless despair is illogical, unnecessary, poisonous demoralization—and ironically serves to stand in the way of this cycle fully manifesting.

I can’t emphasize the importance of this point enough:

Never let the narrow and sickly manifestation of what currently is limit and constrain your conception of what could and should be. Envision, imagine, dream, and do your utmost to viably conceptualize a world that isn’t dominated by soulless and uncreative parasites. Their time is drawing to an end, one way or another.. we need to be ready to usher in our own.

In the meantime.. let it burn.

Perhaps even toss some gasoline in opportune directions, at opportune moments.. but never again lend your time and energy (or any further legitimacy) to this theater and play-acting by bad actors.

Meanwhile, seek out allies, like-minds, kin — and prepare to build something vastly healthier in it’s footprint. We’re fully capable.. we only need to remember who we are, and rediscover our confidence and purpose again.

We’ll get there.. and if we play our cards right, the end result will be more beautiful than any of us could possibly imagine.

I hope you’re all well.