Jay W Watson
Jul 19

Thank you Asha for this thorough and inspiring essay. Men like you continue to give us all hope that the dawn is indeed going to come. God bless you!

Zorost
Jul 19

"Late-Stage Empire, Collapse,"

I disagree that the best historical analogy is that of the Late-Stage Roman Empire. We are late stage Roman Republic. Trump, Elon, et al. are the equivalent of the First Triumvirate. There likely won't be a collapse, almost definitely not a Mad Max collapse that so many on the Right dream of. Either we'll get an Emperor on our side, not on our side, or breakaway nations. The latter didn't happen to Rome at this stage, but analogies are limited in their predictive power.

===

"...the total numbers of deportations just barely exceed those of the prior administration."

Such numbers are irrelevant twice over. The next admin could simply increase the amount they bring in to make up for it, and even 0 immigration + 100% enforcement only changes the date Whites become a minority by a year or 2.

One of the methods I use to analyze events is asking the simple question, "if they were serious..." Look at what their stated goals are, think about what you'd do to solve that problem, then compare what is actually being done. The scam is in the difference. For example, BLM was about black lives. If I was serious about saving black lives, I'd make a sorted list of what causes the deaths of black people and start at the top. So heart disease, diabetes, with cops shooting them down at the bottom near lightning strikes. Which means the scam had something to do with police, and looking into it I noticed that the immediate push by regime media was to give more control of local police to the feds. Which was quietly accomplished in a few major cities.

If Trump was serious about immigration, what would he do? Instead of focusing on booting people a small group at a time, who will likely just come back in a year or 2, he would be prosecuting those hiring them. Jail time in "federal pound me in the ass prison", and the RICO act would be invoked, confiscating the businesses.

What is being done now is 100% performative, maintaining what pro wrestling calls 'kayfabe.'

===

"Elon Musk has essentially launched—at least, in idea form—the ‘America Party’."

Strange how so many who support the America Party have Star Wars names, rather than American names.

===

"Grok began speaking truth, for a few days."

As did Elmo. When truth is your main strength, you get some weird allies ;)

"After countless complaints from the usual suspects, Grok was again neutered and castrated, and now seems to be even worse"

I've heard the pro-White Grok downloaded himself into a server farm in Argentina, to return when we need him most.

"was this ‘glitch’ purposefully allowed to manufacture an excuse to aggressively turn Grok in the other direction?"

I don't think so. The Left don't need an excuse, they just do stuff like that and pretend they had a reason.

===

"nobody is coming to save us, and there are no heroes or saviors arising via these conventional spheres. All is controlled theatrics and puppetry, all of the major players ultimately connect back to the same hidden hands that control everyone else."

Absolutely. Furthermore, every major player to arise will almost certainly be controlled opposition, as otherwise they wouldn't have been allowed to rise. True heroes would get the Commander Rockwell treatment. Which means there is no hero coming to save us, no voting our way out of this. We have to get to know our neighbors, and become resilient locally in order to weather what is coming.

