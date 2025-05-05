Asha’s Substack

In Pursuit of Clarity
In Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #46
A Return to the Land, A Return to Fundamentals
May 05, 2025
A lead up to the ‘Return to the Land’ effort, a partial inspiration for the excellent work being done by Aarvoll (@Aarvoll_), Scott (@scottth86), Peter (@RealPeterCsere) and others in the Ozarks.

https://www.returntotheland.org/

