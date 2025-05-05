In Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #46

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIn Pursuit of ClarityIn Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #467Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore131×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:57-55:57Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.In Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #46A Return to the Land, A Return to FundamentalsAsha LogosMay 05, 20257Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13ShareTranscriptA lead up to the ‘Return to the Land’ effort, a partial inspiration for the excellent work being done by Aarvoll (@Aarvoll_), Scott (@scottth86), Peter (@RealPeterCsere) and others in the Ozarks.https://www.returntotheland.org/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIn Pursuit of ClarityDiscussions on the subverted history of our people, our present state, and a path forward. Discussions on the subverted history of our people, our present state, and a path forward. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAsha LogosRecent EpisodesIn Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #45Mar 18 • Asha LogosIn Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #24Mar 13 • Asha LogosIn Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #44Mar 10 • Asha LogosIn Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #43Mar 9 • Asha LogosIn Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #42Mar 8 • Asha LogosIn Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #41Mar 8 • Asha LogosIn Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #40Mar 8 • Asha Logos
Share this post