Asha’s Substack

Asha’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Tetro Compendia's avatar
The Tetro Compendia
Aug 18

Fuentes is NOT one of us. At best he is an immature and unstable human with zero leadership skills or presence, and zero real-world accomplishments or experience.

He is more likely a plant, a subversive, a faggot, and a pedo.

There is no benefit to working with Fuentes, he brings nothing to the actual table except a supposed following that has likely been astroturfed from the beginning. If an actual Catholic, he is one of the worst kinds of Roman Catholics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
patrick.net/memes's avatar
patrick.net/memes
Aug 18

The ancient Greeks knew very well that close-knit communities of people who have known each other for generations are the best resistance to tyranny.

They made deliberate efforts to cultivate such communities and to prevent foreigners from flooding them. I remember reading about a compulsory weekly communal meal in some city, maybe Sparta.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Asha Logos
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture