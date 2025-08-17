There’s been a great deal of interest, debate, and discussion regarding the 'Return to the Land' project taking shape in the Ozarks, in recent weeks.

Major media across the world has decided to take interest… coupled with the fact that Eric (@Aarvoll) has decided to do interviews and discussions with virtually all comers, creating a situation in which there are now animated debates scattered all across the internet on the topic.

It’s been gratifying to see just how quickly and significantly the narrative is changing here—as well as the mood, public perception, and prevailing opinions—and especially good people’s willingness to express these opinions, and no longer feel ashamed to cheer (or at the very least entertain) the conception.

Nearly each and every one of these major interviews or debates has left the project looking ever better—and healthier, and more justified and necessary—and its detractors looking increasingly irrational, immature, and hypocritical.

This post won’t be about whether our people have the right to live amongst one another—everyone has this right, a right which rises well above any technical letter of any law in any specific state at any specific moment of time, though thankfully the law too has proven to be in our favor here—as it’s completely absurd, unhealthy, and malevolent to seek to force all people to live around those they feel no connection or kinship to or resonance with, or those they feel may create a dangerous or unhealthy environment for themselves or their families.

Instead, this post will be about the future of such projects, and their immense longer term potential.

This modernist globalist narrative that attempts to attach virtue to the idea of forcibly reshaping all Western nations into multiracial and multicultural environments in which the native populations and their cultures are gradually eroded and destroyed is a purely evil thing… it’s consistently promoted by a subset of self-interested profiteers, those insatiable vultures seeking to cultivate environments in which they can—with minimal risk—most efficiently feed off of the populations in their host nations in a parasitic manner. Using their money and media dominance, they’ve aggressively pushed these notions into the public psyche… and it took the majority of us several decades to even begin to understand this dynamic, let alone attempt to unravel it.

As millions across America, Europe, Australia, etc., begin to wake to this, we simultaneously find ourselves with rapidly increasing potential coupled with limited time and limited options… tens of millions of third-world individuals have been mass-imported and spread throughout nearly every last small community across every last Western nation, with such comprehensive efficiency that one might be excused for believing it was something akin to a well-planned invasion… aiming at total subversion of the nations our fathers created, and the ideologies and philosophies that so drove and inspired them.

I’d suggest those who authored this cultural destruction knew they couldn’t use overt tyrannical means to reorient and reauthor our nations, or any direct and forthright means and methods, but rather understood that extreme subtlety was required—under the guise of pleasant sounding conceptions like ‘democracy’ and ‘free markets’, they would instead simply co-opt our leaders and our political class, gradually shift public perception to view the world through a purely financial/economic perspective, and then massage and distort the numbers until it appeared that these mass importations were some hidden key to wealth and happiness — and then manufacture a veneer of morality and virtue atop it all, to hoodwink a generation into feeling good about themselves, even as they sold off the inheritance their capable forefathers gifted them, to enemies and strangers.

Consider, for a moment:

If a wormlike subset that sought complete power via the most duplicitous and backdoor means and methods did indeed exist, I’d suggest the greatest single threat to their dominance would be a unified, homogeneous, confident, and secure population, capable of both recognizing and resisting such subtle takeover attempts… as well as sounding the alarm, to ensure it didn’t remain so subtle.

To combat this threat, they’d have to find countless ways to distract and atomize the populatoin, to break them into countless factions (for example, the theatrical ‘republican’ and ‘democrat’ dynamic) and create countless demographics to then set at one others throats (men v women, Catholic v Protestant, Christian v Pagan) to help ensure a fundamental unity could never take shape.. and then quietly program and condition the public to view anyone seeking this bedrock unity and cohesive homogeneity as potentially evil or dangerous.

Of course, this is no mere hypothetical… post-WW2, Western nations were gradually coaxed and prodded into a massive transfer of power and influence, supranationally — largely in the direction of those who cast themselves as the sympathetic victims of our German foes, and the polar opposite ideological force. Weinsteins and Spielbergs rose to the greatest heights in Hollywood, and began to rewrite our understanding of both our past and present… Epsteins and Maxwells co-opted our political and celebrity class, and those with money and power, through creative blackmail rings. The Federal Reserve began printing money in overdrive, and charging the American people and their government for the mere usage of said monies—a bottomless well of wealth, backed by the sweat and labor of the duped American citizen, who received an impossible-to-ever-pay-back bill in exchange, and now pay obscene amounts of interest across their entire lifetimes.

Our ‘best’ universities began admitting Jewish Americans at a rate 20x greater than their academic merit deserved, relative to White Americans, as scores of other Jewish Americans largely took over the roles of professor, scholar, and academic at a pace never seen before. Our legal system grew to be dominated by men like Dershowitz, some of the most unethical and aggressively dishonest sophists the world has ever seen.. and our televisions began to broadcast, almost exclusively, the most poisonous, subversive, and degenerate material one could possibly imagine—incrementally shifting our norms, reshaping ourselves and our children into the most cheapened and debased versions of themselves—while calling it ‘modern’ and ‘hip’ and ‘enlightened’, and pretending this was just the natural and organic path of culture and civilization, manipulating our very language until ‘advanced civilization’ became synonymous with and roughly equivalent to multiracial and multicultural cosmopolitan urbanism.

Nearly every last major player on the public stage grew more and more compromised… even the supposed heroes and saviors, posing as the figures who might just rescue us all from this dark path and manifest real change, have one by one revealed themselves to be mere pawns and actors in this larger theater. The more cheap, debased, and hollow the population became, the more willing we were to serve money, and purely individualistic and immediate-term self-interest—thus the more enthusiastically we became puppets of those who ultimately sought our destruction.

‘Sick’ doesn’t begin to cover it… we’ve been living in the equivalent of a very poorly produced horror film.

Across nearly every measurable metric, things have been rapidly declining, and conditions have been worsening..

The Key Difference of Opinion

I recently listened to Aarvoll’s discussion with Nick Fuentes, and it struck me that one of the most significant fundamental disagreements across our most broadly defined circles revolves around just how bad we believe things have become, in recent years/decades. Hearing Nick say he loved Los Angeles—at times praising multiculturalism and claiming that most of us actually like it, and generally expressing the belief that most of us actually want these subversive poisons being pumped into our collective veins—further proved that there’s a gap in how some of us see the situation.

I have to admit being completely baffled by the small subset who seem to genuinely believe that things aren’t all that bad… as if our enemies hadn’t slowly wormed their way into such total power that our situation has been swiftly and massively declining, across virtually every objective metric, for decades now.

For those of us who do recognize just how dire the situation has become, I think this general path—namely, finding ways to meaningfully organize and unify and cease our dependence on those who most hate us in creating parallel communities, organizations, and institutions—is being seen more and more as perhaps the most viable and promising of all.. as being able to physically live amongst and work with one another face to face is capable of laying the groundwork for so much else, in time. I’m of the belief that several different ideas and solutions should be pursued simultaneously, and that it seems wise not to “put all of our eggs in a single basket”, but I’m not aware of any other approach with the potential to open more doors, or give us greater power and control over our lives, and those of our families and loved ones.

I strongly disagree with Nick where he states that he thinks most young White men in our ranks want to embrace these most sickly aspects of modernity—the degeneracy, the congested concrete jungles teeming with millions of imported third-worlders, the poisonous food, water, and air… this may have been true several years ago, before all of these were recognized as the mind/body/soul-destroying elements that they are, but I’d suggest young men today—for the first time in my lifetime—are powerfully moving in the other direction.

Growing up with an example of ‘boomer’ generation parents who were often willing to sacrifice anything and everything in exchange for personal ease and comfort, including the state of their cities and nation, including the very future of their children, this youngest generation seems disgusted by their errors and misjudgments, and very much not wanting to repeat them. They don’t want more of the same… they’re not willing to sacrifice everything in exchange for some shiny novelties dangled in front of them by the subverted status quo. A great many seek something bolder, more energizing, and life-affirming… and in the eternal tradition of all younger generations, they seek the new and better… to write a new chapter, as opposed to whittling their lives away within a structure that’s been subverted by our worst enemies.

Many are even willing to stand and fight for it…

despite the best efforts of the other side with regard to stripping young White men of all self-discipline and self-control, many of us still have that fire within.. and it’s only going to blaze up all the more powerfully, from here onward.

A Brief Note on my own Involvement

I know that since the ‘Return to the Land’ video, many of you expected me, personally, to be more involved in the establishment and creation of this initial Ozarks community.. understandably so, at a glance. I wanted to just say a few words of explanation, here, to hopefully help clarify my own approach.

For starters, I should say that all aspects of this project have been placed in very capable hands, and I strongly believe this is what matters most.. and that I probably wouldn’t have been best-suited to take a leadership role in this moment, in this instance. Eric has done an excellent job, energetically and proactively:

disarming threats and attacks and media hit pieces with effortless ease, and defending the core ideas and concepts to near perfection - because they’ve long been his own, just as much as they’ve been mine or any of ours.

I’ve always felt compelled to step up insofar as there’s nobody else willing and able to do the job - and in this case, by lucky coincidence, Eric had long had very similar ideas, and was in a position to step up.. and his energy and ability has been invaluable.

I do have other as-yet-unspoken reasons for not taking up a public role here, just yet.. and I like to think they’re not selfish or self-serving (it’s certainly not my own safety, or fear of job/financial/etc loss) and I hope they might make some sense in the future..

but finally, and by far most importantly, there’s one task and goal I need to devote myself to in the immediate term that draws and inspires and intrigues me above all others, and I’ve gradually come to understand that it requires that type of contemplative thought I’m only able to find via solitude.. a goal I’ve always felt drawn to, to the degree of it’s being something of a life’s purpose — and one I feel I’ve oriented myself toward, and around, for the majority of my life. This ‘task’ is to help play whatever role I’m able to in (re)creating a powerful and lasting cultural and spiritual foundation — one in line with truth, as best as we might collectively discern it, with the best of our ancestors, our history, and one that naturally and innately resonates and inspires and drives forward — something I feel like we’ve lost, all but completely, in recent decades.. at incredible cost.

I’ve always felt like this type of cultural and spiritual foundation could function as the ultimate root, from which all else—including communities, all real-world action, our collective ideas and conceptions and our sense of ourselves and our place in the world—should ultimately spring.

I mistakenly thought I could complete some related and relevant projects much sooner - and after these were made public, after I’d presented some broader philosophical/ideological/spiritual framework to be considered, I knew I’d naturally feel much more ready and willing for a hands on, real-world role in helping organize or lead, when and where I might be most helpful.

However, this has taken much longer to materialize than I’d hoped.. and it’s the one thing I’ve become certain I can’t rush. Sincere apologies, to those who’ve wanted to see more (and more immediately) from me.

I’m not sure how much sense this will make to most of those reading these words, which is unfortunate .. I can only say that it makes sense to me, and that I’m seeking to walk the path I feel is best and most important - and that I’ll be picking up the pace, by any means necessary, very soon.

That said and out of the way: enough about me, or any single person or narrow topic — this project is much larger than this..

This is Just the Beginning..

What’s happening in Arkansas is legitimately beautiful to see. A legal structure that just survived its first and greatest attack, and appears essentially rock-solid and practically unassailable, capable of acting as a guideline and model to be used around the nation. Competent stewards of the land slowly but surely improving and beautifying an entire region, pursuing a vision with ability and discipline. Donations pouring in from across the world, and a massive and growing waiting list for those who seek to join the community.

(If you’re interested in more information, or determining how you might get involved, visit returntotheland.org, and follow @RTTL_Official, @aarvoll_, and @scottth86 on Twitter )

Meanwhile, Eric has done an excellent job framing and communicating the project and its goals across several recent interviews and news articles — designed to be brutal defamatory attacks and yet failing so miserably at the task that they’ve only brought in far more positive attention and interest.

With sufficient interest and investment, the Ozarks community can continue to grow and expand, and other communities might soon be established elsewhere… even benefitting from the myriad of lessons learned from these first invaluable and courageous pioneers, still breaking new ground on multiple fronts.. both figuratively and literally. And, crucially, these future communities could then become integrally networked with the Ozarks group, and others—trading goods, services, and individuals with necessary skillsets, sharing ideas and means and methods of doing things, increasing our numbers… and cultivating some genuine on-the-ground unity and organization.

The vision of several separate and rapidly growing communities across the nation, energetic, fully allied, and networked, is an incredibly inspiring one, capable of opening several new doors… and I don’t think we’re terribly far away.

It feels as if there’s a powerful shift in public consciousness occurring with regard to these topics… that growing demographic of White Americans that recognizes that our political class no longer serves us or our interests in any way, shape, or form, and that because our structures and institutions have been so completely hijacked and subverted, we’re now forced to find creative workarounds and alternative solutions, is a significant demographic we can absolutely win over… a demographic we are winning over.

To frame it simply, picture it this way: All offices and institutions within a nation survive and thrive only insofar as the public believes in them enough to recognize their power and grant them this power and influence. When these become so clearly and wholly corrupted, so sickly and cancer-ridden, the public at large gradually and inevitably ceases to take them seriously, gradually ceases to grant them this authoritative power… and this power is then able to shift elsewhere. The best way to envision how I believe this dynamic will play out in the coming years is to picture the incremental dying off of the old, and the springing to life of the new, in its footprint.

Politicians can continue their self-important charades, parasitic finance can continue to seek any and every new and novel way to bleed people dry… but if a viable alternative vision and way of life is presented to the public, if good people finally glimpse a potential solution and see a way out, the best elements in their ranks will begin to gravitate in our direction, and this will only further hasten the dying off of this cancerous husk.

This vision is real, viable, and immensely intriguing.. and a foundation has been laid.

The future is brimming with unbelievable potential, in good time — we need only stand up, stand together, and seize it.