Tulkas
5d

I've watched and read every piece of the subverted history you've put out, and, despite the grand achievements/influence, it paints a grim, heart-shattering picture.

If your claims are true, if the Aryan bloodlines really did accomplish everything stated by you, other historians, artificacts, clues, and so on, then our genocide dates back to the earliest stages of human history, doesn't it?

We're, what, 8% of the population now? If that? Cut off from our own history, our true ancestry and force-fed an increasingly degenerate picture of the ancestors we're allowed to know (Greeks, Romans). And it seems our populations are only shrinking while our countries our flooded with every culture that can be crammed into our lands, all the while the entire world is taught to hate us.

If whites still bear any connection to these great ancestors, however faint, the modern whites seem a far cry from their predecessors. Unworthy of such a grand legacy. Seems like at least half of the surviving white population is weak, feminized, brainwashed, self-hating, race-mixing, you name it.

How did we lose so much? If I'm understand this series correctly, and properly connecting the dots, then our ancestors built the fucking world only to be murdered, cast aside, and covered up. I didn't even know Scythians existed before I found your series, Asha. Just to cite myself as an example. We're at a point where our ancestors are largely forgotten, and the rewriting of history has been so effective that those of us who have any awareness of what's going on are but a sliver of an already minority population at the global level.

I don't want to be so gloomy here, but I can't keep reading all of this without feeling heartbroken, and maybe even some sense of despair.

Asha Logos's avatar
Asha Logos
2d

I should add, for the record, something I intended to discuss in this article itself:

Though the first genetic study of the Tarim basin mummies indicated their obvious European physiognomy, their tall stature, their tartan print cloth, and revealed every last one of the tested subjects to be either r1a or r1b, there was another study done in 2021 by a score of Chinese scientists that claims to have found NO r1a and r1b.

Not only does this latter singular study so completely and totally contradict the first, it also contradicts the physical appearances of the discovered mummies, the ancient historical descriptions of the people in this region (google 'Seres people', for one example of many), and it contradicts essentially every last aspect of the broader context picture I'm personally aware of.

To say I'm skeptical of this latter study would be an understatement.. but to watch some point to this study as definitive proof there was no steppe heritage in the region is, again, maddening. At the *very least*, a third and objective study is warranted.. ideally carried out by scientists outside of China, if China might allow such a thing, in the most carefully controlled manner.

