"We have in fact entered upon the final phase..., the darkest period of this dark age, the state of dissolution from which there is to be no emerging except through a cataclysm, since it is no longer a mere revival which is required, but a complete renovation." ~ René Guénon

It’s relatively easy to attack the status quo, and to see the glaring flaws in the means and methods they employ and the structures and institutions they’ve created. Not simply because they seem so obviously bent on our erasure and disempowerment, but because their ideas seem a chaotic and self-serving mess that have so clearly and directly led to unsafe streets, falling IQ and life expectancy and quality of life, cultural degeneration, and the devolution of our once idyllic Western nations into spiritual wastelands.

It’s far more difficult, by comparison, to suggest alternative ways of thinking and being that might be fundamentally superior to what we’re suffering through now.

And yet, it’s crucial that we understand where we’d like to ultimately head in these regards—that we don’t just seek to tear down the old and sick, but to have ideas as to what we’d like to create in their place—and that those in our circles are collectively (at least broadly) on a similar page with regard to what we seek.

So, this is the excessively tall order I’ve tried to begin to take on here, in a far from perfect or comprehensive way... from a theoretical and philosophical perspective, outlining a collection of ways in which a healthy nation or community might do things differently than we currently do them now—to better maximize physical, mental, and spiritual health, and live much more efficiently and powerfully and purposefully again.

At a passing glance, many of the things below may seem idealistic—even difficult or impossible to the unadventurous or narrow-minded eye... but absolutely none of what I mention below is the least bit impossible. I’d suggest believing it to be impossible hints at a lack of creativity, a poor understanding of how culture and social or economic structures can shift and evolve with time, and that the only thing that would make such changes impossible to manifest is if we’re lulled into believing them to be impossible to manifest.

And these types of discussions, and this manner of thinking, are important.

Many of us are well informed as to much of what we want and seek on a specific, technical, narrow, and political level... yet, philosophy and ideology represent the bedrock and core from which all of this ultimately springs. Understanding the ‘root’ is more valuable than understanding the ‘branches,’ because it allows us to understand not just the branches we’re dealing with right this moment, but those of the past, and those that may emerge in the future. Understanding the former is comparable to being given a fish, while more comprehensively understanding the latter is equivalent to learning how to fish.

I’d ask you to pull back your perspective to the broadest heights, picture a subset of our people striking out in a new direction with a game plan and conscious intention to recreate something new, and picture many of these ideas and conceptions we’re about to speak to helping guide the unique manifestation of that something. As we go, I think you’ll agree, it’s a beautiful vision... and only by actively dwelling on these things, further fleshing them out and giving them concerted and devoted thought, can they someday become realities. And they need to become realities. I strongly believe this is the path to unlocking our fullest potential— both as individuals, and as a people.

I’m going to try to keep this as concise as is reasonably possible. I’ve organized these tenets into several different categories—and without further ado, we’ll simply dive right in to the first:







With Regard to Time/Energy Management

(Rejecting Parasitism for Purposeful Efficiency)

Parasitism—in all of its varied manifestations—must be a fundamental focus and concern.

It represents wasted energy—energy that might otherwise be used in a multitude of extremely positive ways, instead being frittered away and lost into the void... often while enriching and empowering schemers, deceivers, hustlers, and uncreative and talentless hacks. Its long-term net effects are devastating.

A new path:



a conscious rejection of parasitism in all of its forms.

The purposeful cultivation of a structure and social stigma that bars the door to anyone attempting to reap material gains without creating real and fundamental value in exchange. An elimination of as many superfluous occupations as possible, coupled with a consciously stoked social/cultural stigma discouraging purely self-interested profiteering (example: a massively simplified legal code, aiming to be readily understandable to all, helping eliminate the need for specialized lawyers—a massively simplified market structure to prevent speculators, derivatives trading, or the potential for any investment in a product/service/idea that represents a net negative for the people on the whole).



"Modern capitalism is just as subversive as Marxism. The materialistic view of life on which both systems are based is identical." ~ Julius Evola

a recognition that money and markets are, ideally, intended to be only tools... tools that must be structured and oriented exclusively to serve the people who make use of them, not an excessively small amoral minority class that parasitically feeds off of them. To the extent that our people begin to serve the markets, this represents a failure. If any element of our economic structure isn’t an obvious and straightforward net-positive benefit, representing a creative or valuable use of time and energy, it should cease to be.

an understanding that, in the long term, money either must function as reward/incentive to those who orchestrate the healthiest and most net-positive functions—or money must be so aggressively and proactively minimized in its power and influence that other goals and incentives play the leading role with regard to what the average person quests toward and considers most compelling.

a conscious prizing of quality over quantity in all aspects of life... a recognition that our time is short and thus immeasurably precious. A push to reduce clutter, to part ways with poorly made products and material possessions, half-baked ideas, low-quality (or outright degenerative) entertainment or art or literature... slowly developing higher standards with regard to what we surround ourselves with and what we take in.

a conscious recognition of the positive power of purity and simplicity in thought and idea and action and speech and structure, and a recognition that every increase in needless byzantine complexity benefits a foreign rootless cosmopolitan cultural element that lurks in these shadows and hides in this complexity.

"In proportion as he simplifies his life, the laws of the universe will appear less complex, and solitude will not be solitude, nor poverty poverty, nor weakness weakness." ~ Henry David Thoreau

a conscious recognition that our highest aim and goal must always be CREATION... and that even the most ancient and timeless ideas and conceptions must continually be rediscovered and, in a sense, recreated anew, decked out in attractive clothing, made beautiful and compelling. The lack of creation causes stagnation, then decay and entropy... we need to act as the vanguard standing against this entropy, everywhere winning ground.

one simple all-important credo—everywhere maximize the good, minimize the bad. First, do all in our power to accurately and truthfully collectively define the ‘good,’ and then everywhere seek it out and draw it nearer, pushing its opposite away. This requires an increase in healthy judgment and discrimination and discernment, all-important powers and skillsets modernity has sought to dull or do away with entirely.

"Nothing is so important to [man] as prejudices. Let us not take this word in a bad sense. It does not necessarily mean false ideas, but only, in the strict sense of the word, opinions adopted before any examination. Now these sorts of opinions are man’s greatest need, the true elements of his happiness, and the Palladium of empires." ~ Joseph de Maistre, Against Rousseau



a dogged and relentless and never-ending pursuit of health—of mind, body, and soul. A desire to everywhere maximize this health and minimize sickness and the poisons in our collective cultural and spiritual and intellectual bloodstream.

a powerfully concerted focus on physical health, recognizing that our physical, mental, and spiritual health are powerfully intertwined and interrelated. An awareness of the overwhelmingly negative effects of the increasing pollution in our air, water, and food... the deadly and dulling effects of substances like lead on body and mind, the cancerous effects of ‘forever chemicals’ that every man, woman, and child on the planet now tests positive for, the unknown effects of a slew of chemicals and pesticides and preservatives we’re ingesting... an aggressive push to everywhere return to the simple, pure, and natural, and time-tested.







With Regard to art, the Cultivation of Beauty:

(Cultivating Beauty for Cultural and Spiritual Flourishing)

a conscious recognition of the universal value of beauty and an endless dogged pursuit of the beautiful in all realms: in our surroundings, in our art and culture, in our speech and bearing, in our thoughts and ideas and philosophies.

a recognition that the extent to which we’re able to recognize beauty is a testament to our orientation on the deepest levels (and conversely the inability to recognize beauty is a sign of disorientation on a spiritual level).

a recognition that our environment is equivalent to our canvas, our sculpting clay, and that keeping it clean (and beautiful, healthy) is of profound importance. A recognition that though modern ‘environmentalist’ movements may be completely hijacked and subverted and pushing absurd and theatrical causes as distractions, genuinely caring about our environment and the health and well-being of all life on earth is an all-important ultimate responsibility... and one entirely on our shoulders, because nobody else will do it. If international finance or China and India etc. were to win the day, we’re all doomed in this regard—either we prevail, or everyone ultimately loses.

a recognition of our world as the highest of all art projects... as a challenge to order and beautify, positively energize, make to flourish in the highest and most profound ways (beauty standards may slightly shift and rotate, but always around a center point, a mean... where they currently are in relation to that center point says much about a culture and people and point in time. We need to discover and discern and move toward this center point).

a recognition that the creation of great and transcendent art is what cultivates the type of higher culture that stirs the soul to ever greater things... and that this responsibility isn’t some interesting aside, but a central necessity. Cultivating great artists again is all-important to the net-positive reshaping of our existence.

a recognition that a great artist needs to both be a product of their time, as well as to soar above it.. he needs to speak the current language, but also be timeless (speak timelessly)



With Regard to Culture:

(Unity Through Heritage and Collective Purpose)

"A civilization is a social entity that manifests religious, political, legal, and customary uniformity over an extended period, and which confers on its members the benefits of socially accumulated knowledge." ~ Roger Scruton

a conscious recognition and comprehensive understanding of the importance of shared history, background, culture, etc... an aggressive push to ensure we avoid the possibility of a multicultural environment in which countless different peoples are pulling in countless different directions, requiring numerous different languages, etc... a recognition that diversity is our weakness, and that social and cultural cohesion is crucial to any nation or community seeking to attain its fullest potential. Without this sense of brotherhood and common bonds, without real reason to feel unity and kinship, a nation ceases to be anything resembling a family.

a conscious recognition that a nation is not a ‘sports team’ or an economic structure, and that a nation doesn’t have or lack value according to the degree to which it serves a global economic machine. For a nation to be and become something great and valuable, it must be more akin to a people, a family, a culture, a collective consciously striving toward something greater. A recognition that the desire to frame everything in purely financial terms, reducing everything to the purely utilitarian in an economic sense, completely robs a nation (and life itself!) of its depth and substance, its true inherent value.

"The quantitative degeneration of all things is closely linked to that of money, as is shown by the fact that nowadays the ‘worth’ of an object is ordinarily taken to be what it costs." ~ René Guénon

a conscious devotion to loyalty as a fundamental virtue—to never betraying your own, being willing to put forth effort to improve their lot and condition, seeking to help refine and improve and strengthen them in every way possible... learning to cultivate and practice a positive tribalism, of a sort that unlocks the power of a people working together in harmony. A conscious rejection of the atomizing (and ultimately racially/culturally suicidal) effects of individualism, with a recognition that multiple energies harnessed in a singular direction can always accomplish much more than any one individual.

a recognition that the tribe or kin group can create a vastly superior environment than an individual in the same way that a construction crew can build a vastly more impressive structure than any one man... a recognition that there are countless benefits to the group and family dynamic, from the microcosm (immediate family) to the macrocosm (race, extended family), and that individualism atomizes us and destroys this cohesion and common cause at a pivotal moment in history in which unity is an absolute necessity, if we care to continue existing.

a conscious redevotion to healthy hierarchy and a culture of excellence and mastery—paired with apprenticeship structures in which students learn their art or craft from the best in the field, and the best of these students then go on to become teachers to repeat the cycle.

a conscious redevotion to strength and courage as prized and respected and proactively cultivated virtues, and a recognition that it’s the lack of these that causes us to collectively stumble into degenerative chaos and an unhealthy and servile domestication.

"Since it is so likely that children will meet cruel enemies, let them at least have heard of brave knights and heroic courage." ~ C.S. Lewis

a conscious recognition that some forms of what we presently call ‘kindness’ are only weakness, cowardice, or laziness masquerading as virtue, coupled with a conscious effort to clearly contrast the two to embrace the one and reject the fraudulent imposter.

With Regard to Leadership and Hierarchy

"Hierarchies are celestial. In hell all are equal." ~ Nicolás Gómez Dávila

a recognition that we need to collectively develop a new hierarchy within our own ranks to ensure we make the most thorough use of our best and brightest. A personal suggestion for evaluating individuals and gradually determining rank or influence within a new and healthier hierarchy—a tripartite judgment structure to help cultivate and discern a new aristocracy, of sorts:

Character (innate, inborn qualities—personality, gifts) Conduct (actions, deeds, and achievements, stumbles and mistakes) Ancestry (a judgment of both one’s immediate and extended family, lineage)

The combination of these three measures should speak volumes about a person in a fairly predictive manner, and those who fare best here would likely be well deserving of greater ‘reach,’ and we’d all likely benefit from their having it.

a recognition that the most capable and effective leaders are often those who have ‘cleaned their rooms,’ who have their own house in good order—and can thus use the excess time and energy to look outward and help others do the same. This good order in one’s own life represents at least some small proof of a person being able to help manifest this order and organization on a broader scale.

an understanding that as we gradually cohere and begin to see eye to eye and possess an understanding of our ideal philosophical center point, words will gradually become far less important, and actions all-important. It may be a moment before we get here, and we have much work to do to cultivate real unity and the cultivation of a strong foundation underneath our feet, but after we’ve done so, all aspiring leaders would be well-served to heed Codreanu’s words:

"The law of silence: Speak little. Say only what you must. Speak only when necessary. Your oratory should be deeds, not words. You accomplish: let others talk." ~ Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, The Nest Leader's Manual (1933)

a recognition that what we’ll need more than anything in the coming years is men who cannot be bought. This one factor, almost above all else, is absolutely crucial. As we succeed and grow, those in foremost positions will be offered the world in exchange for betrayal or subversion or compromise... we must find creative methods to ensure only those with the most unimpeachable sense of honor and loyalty are allowed to climb this ladder. Anti-corruption should be an intensive focus, with measures taken and structures built to do all in our power to ensure we sidestep these threats as our factions grow and ascend.

With Regard to Philosophical Foundations

(Core Beliefs for Orientation and Growth)

a conscious recognition that there IS black and white, light and darkness, health and sickness, beauty and ugliness... and that the urge to blur the line or pretend none exists at all is the urge of the subversive and inverter of timeless value structures. We may not be perfect in our clarity and accuracy in our attempts to recognize and contrast these, often, but this only represents a temporary failing on our part—not any negation of the existence of these differences. Yes, painting these definitive contrasts is one of the most difficult things to do—it’s also one of the most important, and not something we might just give up on because it’s too hard. If we’re to climb upward, we need to find our bearings, orient our compass, and know which way is up.

a conscious recognition that all of life is an unfolding storyline—and that we can’t possibly be good authors unless we’re surrounded by good stories. A conscious push to create ideas, philosophies, and written works that most positively orient ourselves and one another... that most clearly illustrate the value of thinking and living in healthy and vital ways (that most clearly show the value of one path, contrasted with the lack of value in another contrasting path).

"Fairy tales are more than true — not because they tell us dragons exist, but because they tell us dragons can be beaten." ~ G.K. Chesterton

a recognition that, in a very real sense, all is story, and all are storytellers. The best and greatest stories win out and become the collective storyline, the underlying narrative which functions as our center, and orients and directs us—focuses our time, attention, and energy. And additionally, that there’s a caveat: to attain the deepest purchase and resonance, the story must be true... deceptive and dishonest stories can indeed gain purchase in the minds of many, as our age so clearly proves, but only superficial purchase, as much as it may appear otherwise at first glance. Our hearts and minds, just like our bodies, have a natural immune system... and fight the introduction of lies, just as our bodies might fight to expel poisons. In short, we need to cultivate great and truthful storytellers if we care to live amidst a vital and healthy and powerful broader storyline.

a recognition that BALANCE IS KEY, and that wisdom lies here... this shouldn’t be misconstrued or misunderstood to mean the ‘middle ground’ is ideal, or being a political moderate or a lukewarm personality is a goal—far from it—but only because exceptional times call for extreme and exceptional solutions.

a recognition of the absolute importance of ‘Ikigai,’ on both the level of the individual and the group/family. A life without meaning is not worth living.

[Ikigai (ee-key-guy) is a Japanese concept that combines the terms iki, meaning “alive” or “life,” and gai, meaning “benefit” or “worth.” When combined, these terms mean that which gives your life worth, meaning, or purpose. Ikigai is similar to the French term “raison d'etre” or “reason for being”, and is the most apt term I’m aware of that most clearly speaks to this conception.

With Regard to Language and Thought

(Shaping Values Through Language and Concepts)

“Language is the house of Being.” ~ Martin Heidegger

a conscious recognition that language fundamentally shapes the way we think, and that we can consciously and proactively shape our language if we choose... a recognition that both our understanding of certain key words and concepts, as well as our frequency of usage and degree of exposure to these, shapes us on the deepest levels... and that there’s immense value in consciously and proactively curating these spheres (creating new terms and labels, paying close attention to the developing/evolving definitions of others).

a conscious redefinition of ‘intelligence,’ moving away from the more superficial and technical definition toward one far more fruitful and healthy and creative: An intelligent man is one capable of solving the most pressing problems for the individual or group in a manner that improves conditions fundamentally. Not the mere shrewdness or cleverness of a swindler or the cunning of a huckster, but the engineer who creates a bridge, the artist who creates a strikingly beautiful work of art, the inventor who thoughtfully innovates and creates a product that has obviously net-positive benefit, the thinker or writer that creates positively ordering/orienting ideas or speaks the most life-affirming and healthy/healing words. Intelligence is the power of the mind to improve the world and manifest the good.

a conscious redefinition of ‘health’: All that makes stronger, more capable and vital and energetic, more beautiful, more balanced and composed and serene and mature, more capable of accomplishing necessary things.

a conscious attempt to permanently attach ‘integrity’ to ‘fame,’ to marry the concepts of nobility and goodness with ‘success,’ richness with generosity... in other words, to do all in our collective power to ensure our famous men are our best men possessing the greatest integrity and that those with the greatest integrity become our famous men, and similarly that those most noble and virtuous and generous are most helped to ‘succeed’ and grow wealthy. The miserly, hoarding, deceptive, and self-serving man should have every door blocked and earn nothing but mockery and derision, coupled with a conscious recognition that any structure that allows for the promotion of such men is a failed and worthless structure that needs significant reworking.

"Fidelity is what cannot be bought or sold. It obeys a law and attaches itself to a necessity. Convenience can be calculated, but fides can only be established by the spontaneous act of a man who is capable of inner nobility. Fides means personality and hierarchy." ~ Julius Evola

a recognition that essentially every account of ancient high civilization speaks to their total conscious orientation toward virtue, order, justice... that those who came before us realized that the only way to maintain such truly high civilization is a consistent and devoted focus on such things. Without this, all innate gifts of natural ability risk becoming net negatives—especially intellect.

"But what is liberty without wisdom and without virtue? It is the greatest of all possible evils; for it is folly, vice, and madness, without tuition or restraint."



~ Edmund Burke

a recognition of the immense and unprecedented power of language—should we choose to recognize it and act accordingly. Every word, every sentence, every idea, a bridge from what was or what is to what might be or what will be. A conscious effort to build strong and sturdy bridges in good directions.





With Regard to Modernity, Change, Science, Tech

(Approach to Progress and Technology - Discerning Nature-Aligned Progress)

a conscious recognition that change, in itself, isn’t some universally net-positive thing to be glorified and pursued... change is inevitable, but to the extent that we have control over it, we should take pains to embrace (and help manifest) only positive change and have the strongest aversion to negative change.

"The craze for novelty is a manifestation of decadence" ~ Francis Parker Yockey



a conscious recognition that technology, too, isn’t a universal good in which every step forward in development and innovation down these paths is a net positive—much of the technology we’ve recently developed is now slowly killing us or degrading and cheapening and weakening and softening us. A healthy rule: technology should be embraced only insofar as directly complementary to nature... the nature of the universe, our world, and our own human nature.

"The men of today boast of the ever growing extent of the modifications they impose on the world, and the consequence is that everything is thereby made more and more ‘artificial’…" ~ Julius Evola



a recognition that the purest form/manifestation of genuine science, as well as the most pure form/manifestation of spiritual belief, would be essentially one and the same. The fact that they’ve taken such divergent paths, and that many now believe it’s a choice between one or the other, is a testament to just how profoundly lost we’ve become.

"The profane sciences of which the modern world is so proud are really and truly only the degenerate ‘residues’ of the ancient traditional sciences." ~ René Guénon, The Crisis of the Modern World

a recognition that, ultimately, we are in complete control of our own destinies... both as individuals and as groups or tribes. This weak, submissive, nihilistic attitude in which we have no control over the development and unfurling of the future is only true insofar as we mistakenly believe it to be—and it’s a philosophy of self-induced paralysis.







With Regard to Personal Behavior, Thinking, Guidelines

(Cultivating Virtue, Resilience, and Lawfulness in the highest sense of that word)

a conscious recognition that kindness is not weakness, and weakness is not kindness... that, as Seneca stated, all cruelty tends to spring from weakness, and that the most malevolently cruel men tend to be the most petty and small of soul... a recognition that the most fundamental reality is actually the opposite—genuine kindness is the opposite of weakness, and genuine weakness never results in true kindness... a conscious push to simultaneously exercise a noble kindness and magnanimity with a powerful intolerance toward poisons... a recognition that these two are ultimately intertwined. Example: If you care for your brother or your family or children and progeny, you could never justify the mass importation of dangerous third-world elements that would make their lives unsafe, unhappy, chaotic. If you cared about the ‘right order’ of the world at large, you’d not seek to unbalance it in such a way or to level every mountain in some vain and doomed attempt to fill every valley—recognizing that even this Haitian migrant himself needs to be taught to catch his own fish, as opposed to being regularly handed baskets of fish and continually treated like a child.

a conscious recognition that happiness is best viewed as a welcomed side effect of the pursuit of the right path—NOT sought as a path in and of itself.

a conscious recognition that while the pursuit of beauty and health may indeed lead to happiness and contentment, even comfort and convenience and ease of life, the pursuit of comfort and ease and contentment itself is a doomed enterprise. The more we succeed in surrounding ourselves with softness and comforts, the more we then require from this point forth—a bit like a drug addict requiring X amount of his preferred drug each day merely to keep from falling to pieces. Challenge and obstacles and difficulties are capable of building us in the most fundamental ways... physically, mentally, spiritually—yet these needn’t all be terrible and draining. Sport can be ‘difficult,’ yet fun... it’s possible, ideally, to make something of a game of hardening and improving ourselves.

in a world filled with people now striving to cultivate style over substance, to wear a false cloak that they spend their time making ever more ornate as their internal world falls to pieces or becomes a sprawling void, we should aim to be the opposite... instead of working to seem more than we are, we should labor to everywhere be more than we seem. Cultivate innate substance and worth, never the deceptive and self-serving simulacrum—hollowness and emptiness are contagious... if we have no gifts to give those around us, we can’t help but incrementally take, even if just in an energetic context.

a conscious recognition of the immense value of self-discipline and cultivating longer-term value over short-term gratification: at countless turns in life, we’re offered the opportunity to receive one ‘dollar’ now and no dollars later, or no dollars now and two dollars at some random future point in time... the second path is harder, but represents wisdom.

a recognition that “the more you let yourself go, the less others let you go,” and that we should be the ones to rein ourselves in so that others don’t have to.

"But what is liberty without wisdom and without virtue? It is the greatest of all possible evils; for it is folly, vice, and madness, without tuition or restraint." ~ Edmund Burke

a conscious recognition of the centrality and importance of LAW, from the macro to the micro—an attempt to structure our laws in accordance with the highest and most timelessly unchanging laws... and a stressing of the ultimate importance of the SPIRIT OF THE LAW over the mere letter of the law. A conscious development of legal structure geared toward the avoidance of creative loopholes and workarounds to ensure its ultimate/genuine purpose and function is fulfilled.

a conscious recognition that we should all strive for the ideal, broadly speaking, as a rule... if we fall several steps short, at the very least we’re further along our way—and the next attempt has a firmer foundation and a better chance. This is so clearly and obviously the path to the fundamental improvement of a people.

a recognition that creative and artful play is the secret to happiness and growth in life... in fruitful and healthy play, we can do hard things, strengthen body and mind, overcome obstacles, often form stronger bonds with others, refine and improve ourselves—and all without tedium, without any of this growth feeling like a chore. A realization that we need to find creative ways to couple the art of play with refinement and improvement of both the individual and the group.









With Regard to Family (Macrocosm and Microcosm)

(Family and Lineage - Nurturing Life and Protecting Legacy)

a recognition that there is essentially no action more valuable or important than the creation of new life, and no devotion of time and energy more fruitful and significant and long-lasting in its positive potential/effects than the care and attention directed toward better cultivating and orienting this new life. Virtually all else passes away in short order—the investment in your progeny is the one with the most staying power, with the potential to be passed on for countless generations to come.

a recognition that our lineage is our tree of existence, of which we are temporary caretakers—receiving a baton passed from on high, with the responsibility to pass it to those who come after us, after having properly equipped them to deal with the responsibilities involved. Despite the multitude of things that now scream for our attention, virtually nothing is more important than this—and we can’t be made to forget it.

a conscious recognition that truly loving something requires you to be dangerous enough to protect it... a focus on the importance of strength, courage, competence, and ability in the face of threats.

With Regard to Social Dynamics and Boundaries

(Navigating Internal Cohesion and External Separation)

a careful embrace of healthy suspicion without unfruitful paranoia... a recognition that our circles are (and will be) under constant attack with countless creative attempts to subvert, hijack, pollute, fracture. A recognition that the most devastatingly effective enemy isn’t he who stands on the opposite end of the battlefield as an obvious foe, but he who pretends to don a similar uniform, to hold a similar banner, and then subtly perverts and twists (or simply cheapens and muddies) your own ideas, and thus serves to create a more negative caricature, manipulating and reorienting those looking on to follow his lead.

a conscious recognition of the profound difference between the scheming predator and the rightful conqueror, and a respect and embrace and emulation of the latter in every respect. One lurks in shadows, seeks shortcuts and backdoors—the other walks through the front door with the confidence of a master. The two are absolutely not the same, merely because they both occasionally enjoy the fruits of their spoils.

a conscious recognition that our good nature has led to a naiveté, allowing us to be taken advantage of by lesser natures—and that the best solution to this is not to lose our good nature, but to consciously break away from these lesser natures and force meaningful separation.

Simultaneously, a recognition that our innate kindness and hospitality among kin and brothers has always been a highly positive thing, helping create genuinely beautiful environments and pleasant living conditions. A recognition that it’d be the most empty and pyrrhic victory if we sacrificed so much of what makes us different to stoop to emulate the worst. Instead of dispensing with this potential strength, we should be seeking to unlock/reestablish the conditions to allow it to naturally flourish.







With Regard to Spirituality

(Rediscovering Sacred Clarity and Reverence)

"Your visions will become clear only when you can look into your own heart. Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes." ~ Carl Jung

a recognition that we’re presently in a state of peak chaos and confusion, seemingly by design, in which we’ve lost track of (and lost touch with) a great many of our ancient beliefs, traditions, and understandings. A willingness to have patience—with our surroundings, with ourselves, and with like-minded brothers of a different faith at present—understanding that it may take some time and some concerted and devoted collective effort before we’re once again on the same page sharing a mutual understanding of all things spiritual... before many of us are able to see the face or hear the voice of God, or again walk with him and be certain we’re doing his will.

a conscious recognition that irreverence has an important role to play in tearing down false idols, terrible ideas, undeserved pretentiousness, and arrogance—but that in a world in which all is universally becoming so cheap and mocked and derided, it’s crucial we learn how to REVERE again—and never lose sight of the importance of feeling active reverence for all that’s highest.

a recognition that the macrocosm resembles the microcosm. The sun emits beautiful white light, from which all other colors emerge. White radiates and reflects energy and light; blackness absorbs and consumes. We, too, are meant to radiate and reflect—and in our natural and healthy state, we do this effortlessly. Our aim should be to return to this state of being.

a recognition that the Sun (of God) was ‘worshipped’ or revered so universally because it represents such an obvious and direct manifestation of God’s power and life giving light.. as with so many similar things, it represents both a physical object and a symbolic object—a recognition that such symbolic and analogous relationships are everywhere, and can help us make some sense of our existence.

a recognition of that beautiful conception found in the Oera Linda book of ‘aewa’: eternal principles, rules imprinted into the hearts of good people. Æ-like, water-like, even and smooth, like water not disturbed by windstorm or anything else: eternal principles etched into our hearts by the Creator. In the Kolbrin Bible, we have the similar concept of ‘Awen,’ representing something akin to the spirit or hand of God shaping all of creation. Similar precepts are found throughout Christianity and Christ’s doctrine, Buddhism, Zoroastrianism—in short, we’ve been blessed to have something deep within us that can emerge and manifest insofar as we’re capable of stilling the noise—a something with the power to order our existence and always point us in the proper direction as we seek to do God’s will (and that of our innate self, our ‘Divine spark’) above and beyond that of our superficial self. A recognition that this needs to be our individual and collective goal.

a recognition that a spiritual ‘flow state’ is the peak state of being... just as athletes have a physical flow state, as great minds or artists have an intellectual flow state, the spiritual flow state is the highest of all:

a direct connection to something vastly higher, a connection to source... a recognition that a part of ourselves is a channel or conduit back to this source. This is an ultimate high point of existence. A recognition that this should be what we seek.

a recognition that God is with us—to the extent that we’re with him—and that finding and walking this path should be our ultimate goal. a recognition that we have an immense amount of work to do on this front—but that we’ll get there, eventually.

-end.

I hope some of these were interesting, thought-stirring, or helpful or informative in some way.. and that they helped make it far more clear exactly where I’m coming from, and what type of future I believe to be ideal.

If there’s interest, I’d like to continue discussing these more foundational philosophical and ideological contrasts with our present mode of doing things in a bit more depth, in the (relatively near) future..

I welcome feedback.. this is a fleshing out and refining process we’ll all need to engage in together, and time is now relatively short, considering just how desperately unity and organization are needed.. but the energy and inertia is certainly flowing in our direction.

There’s every reason for optimism.

The moment we manage this unity and organization is the moment everything begins to change—and I think this moment is finally discernable on our horizon...

