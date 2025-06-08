"The modern state is the transformation of the apparatus that society has developed for its defense into an autonomous organism that exploits it.” ~ Nicholas Davila

Our nation is now poised to sprint forward headlong into a future dominated by ‘Palantir’, an intelligence and ‘data analytics’ company founded by three Jewish men—Stephen Cohen, Joe Lonsdale, and Alex Karp—and the homosexual Zionist Peter Thiel, who initially worked with the infamous Jewish neocon Richard Perle to kickstart its development.

Robert Kapito, a board member and BlackRock president, is also Jewish, as is the CFO David Glazer. Larry Fink’s BlackRock also owns a considerable portion of the company itself.

It’s fair to say this is an essentially Jewish corporate construct, broadly speaking... a fact made all the more clear by recent revelations that Epstein covertly funded Palantir to the tune of $40 million (which grew to be worth nearly $170 million by 2025), and the fact that Palantir’s tech is currently being used with the most brutal effectiveness in the mass civilian slaughter occurring in Gaza—helping guide bombs and missiles, identify targets, etc.

(observe as Peter Thiel tries to pretend Epstein wasn’t a known Mossad operative, but rather worked exclusively with American intelligence)

This revelation couldn’t possibly be more important or consequential.

It’s a dangerous thing when any one company or institution centralizes such an immense amount of power and influence... far more dangerous when said institution was so obviously launched with the help of the CIA, and openly corrupt and hostile intelligence agencies... and yet still vastly more dangerous when the demographic subset at the helm is one that so openly and obsessively hates our own demographic, speaks frankly about how we should no longer exist, and supports countless avenues of degeneration and destruction and subversion to degrade and destroy our peoples and cultures... not just pornography, not just parasitic finance, not just the most widespread and insidious manipulation and deception across all media, but the countless migrant organizations now devoted to absolutely flooding our nations with the third world—as they simultaneously pursue a polar opposite approach in their own homeland.

Alex Karp has even openly bragged about he and his company’s role in preventing the ‘far right’ from securing power or gains in Europe, or manifesting significant and meaningful pushback against this nation-destroying migration.

To say these are our enemies, and to claim they represent a threat, seems an understatement... they seem to be the most rapidly rising enemies on the horizon, and the threat they represent is existential, unprecedented, and dire.

As I write this, the Trump administration is currently awarding them $795 million in contracts, after awarding over $110 million already... and yet, the money being funneled into their coffers represents the least of our worries on this front. Institutions like Palantir are connected to a money faucet that can flow forever, from an essentially bottomless well... what they’re interested in is something more important, because the ultimate aim is power and control:

information.

Some suggest, in fact, that Elon’s efforts with ‘DOGE’ weren’t actually aimed at cost savings in the least, but rather a backdoor by which a massive amount of data and information might be accessed by this new behemoth... allowing them to make demands of companies and organizations and institutions across the entire governmental structure—with Presidential authority backing their requests—and being able to subsequently feed this priceless data into Palantir and its broader, long-term operations.

Others suggest this latest Trump/Musk feud is pure theater, to effectively distract from this Palantir power grab, and shift the conversation.

A random snapshot of Elon’s life. Moritz, a very Jewish man who makes frequent trips to Israel (which he calls 'the second Silicon Valley') is notoriously far leftist, with countless large donations to 'social equity' (White disempowerment) causes

To be completely fair to Elon, he’s apparently made a comment about Thiel being ‘psychopathic’, superficially indicating an apparent split and friction... but this, too, may be purely for public consumption. It’s difficult to see the significant differences and contrasts between the ultimate goals of these two men, and their broader circles.

Like Thiel, Elon seems to be both an obsessive technocrat, and a man absolutely smitten with Rothschild Israel and world Jewry... seemingly devoted to serve their interests wherever they might lie, and thus never daring to utter a single critical word to actual power.

Trump, too, seems no different, very sadly and unfortunately... as much as so many in our ranks have so desperately wanted to believe otherwise. Incredibly, hidden in Trump’s sprawling “Big Beautiful Bill” lurks a 10-year ban on state AI regulations, essentially rolling out the red carpet for Palantir’s domination.

It’s almost unbelievable.

So, how did we get here? How are we suddenly on the verge of essentially signing away our nation to a handful of tech/finance/intel individuals of almost exclusively foreign extraction, who’ve openly stated that their main goal is to prevent our rise, and to ensure the protection of a wildly corrupt and subverted status quo?

Alex Jones and the ‘Theatrical Right’

To win any gains and forward inertia, a company like Palantir needs to ‘win over’ either the right or the left, and ride their ascendancy-inertia into power. To do so, they need to employ the most creative and powerful tools in their arsenal, and consistently engage in unique psychological operations.

Almost any sensible person can take one look at men like Alex Jones and recognize a carnival barker... an entertainer, an actor, a grifter, and a masterful manipulator. The massive problem, of course, is that he can also be likeable, when he cares to be... he’s not only an expert at doing the same thing Elon does in consistently pointing to his worst and most loathsome and unpopular enemies to effectively position himself as opposite to them to earn support and an audience, but he’s also quite simply a gifted communicator, capable of being amusing, witty—even insightful, in some constrained sense.

It’s long been known that Alex will never actually address the ‘Jewish Question’, or truly and comprehensively speak any ill of Israel. He’s been repeatedly connected to various intelligence agencies, if I’m not mistaken his children are technically Jewish due to his former wife’s Jewish heritage, and he’s had several direct Israeli connections, both with regard to those he works with, and those that help produce his show.

This has led to countless accusations that he’s a disingenuous fraud, a charlatan, and a plant... justifiably so, I’d argue—it’s almost impossible to believe a man like Alex doesn’t quietly have connections that play outsized roles in shaping and orienting his messages, for broader ends than his own personal profit. To speak completely frankly for a moment, I often wonder if he and his handler buddies share a good laugh over the fact that the tens of millions of dollars spent by his ‘far right’ anti-gov’t fanbase (to purchase his largely snake oil products) are now being funneled directly into the hands of intelligence/gov’t connected families in Newtown, due to the incredibly strange and precedent-setting Sandy Hook case… but, I digress.

The way Alex and those like him seem to operate, I’d suggest, is that they’re tasked to gradually build up a following and a sphere of influence to then be ‘used’ at the key, most important moments, with regard to the most important subject matter... and I can’t help but think the best evidence of this is in his recent defense of Palantir. Attempting to portray them as just one small tech company among many, to portray them as Trump supporters (Alex Karp and other leading forces in the company not only voted for Kamala, but sent significant monies), as helping us ‘control terrorism’ (which has become increasingly synonymous with cracking down on public expressions of ‘antisemitism’, or any objections to Israel’s murderous overreach in Gaza)... he and those like him are attempting to pull off an exceptionally effective sleight of hand in portraying the outcry against this Jewish-technocrat alliance to create a surveillance state—the type of environment Alex has supposedly campaigned his entire life against—as a ‘leftist’ movement... in hopes that he might convince the lesser informed on the right that they should back Palantir, or at the very least be agnostic and not object strenuously.

They use Palantir’s limited involvement with a few ICE deportations, involvement loudly trumpeted across kosher-conservative media to help sell this narrative, as exhibit A in this argument. If branches of their tech are assisting ICE in theatrical raids, surely they must be our natural allies... so the theory goes.

It’s all important to keep in mind that while the rhetoric toward migration (specifically and exclusively, illegal migration) has changed with this new administration, the overall rate of deportations has barely budged... and there’s essentially no talk of mass remigration from this avowedly left-leaning Palantir crowd. Karp himself is essentially a communist, and springs from these far-leftist roots... and even seems to bear some uncanny similarities to both Marx and Trotsky, philosophically psychologically and ideologically, with an undoubtedly similar god complex—much like Soros. To my own eye, he seems spiritually sick, to the highest degree... and even physically and mentally unwell, perhaps as a direct result. There’s a malevolence, a uniquely aggressive glee as he talks about murdering his enemies, that shouldn’t be glossed over, here.

For now, their technology is employed to hunt down and kill Rothschild Israel’s enemies throughout the Middle East and the broader region... what makes anyone think it wouldn’t be used to hunt her enemies within Western nations, as soon as sufficient controls are in place to ensure they could handle the backlash? To assume otherwise seems absurd: of course they would... and they’d create a framework within which those who stood for truth and decency were portrayed as representing the root of all evil, and this inverted framework would be coded into Palantir’s structure.

To a significant degree, it already is.

Wikileaks vs Palantir: The Mask Slips

Julian Assange seems to be one of that extremely rare breed that doesn’t just pose and posture as a courageous man speaking truth to power, but rather quietly does so, without a care for the praise or fanfare, willing to bear the burdens of the hell such stances might unleash.

Because Wikileaks releases put Palantir (and their natural allies) in such a bad light—in other words, because factual truths revealed caused the public to know their true character—they declared all-out war on Assange, flippantly making use of the dirtiest of tactics, and showing their true face in the process.

Internal document speaking to ideal means and methods of disruption of Wikileaks

Impressively, Wikileaks refuses to be cowed, and has continued to sound the alarm… and I recommend those on X seeking a unique and important perspective on these topics to give them a follow. I may not agree with their every last stance, but I certainly appreciate that they exist.

The worst people in the world (Mike Pompeo is a perfect example here) seem to hold the most passionate hatred for WL. This, in itself, speaks volumes about their principles and effectiveness.

Regardless of how one might feel about the entirety of the situation in the middle east, please try to resist the Palantir narrative push to pretend that anyone standing against Rothschild Israel’s mass civilian murder for their own personal gain and strategic ends is somehow a ‘leftist’ position.

They consistently highlight the most offensively annoying pro-Palestinian voices and actions and gatherings across mainstream media, in what seems to be an effort to create a caricature to push right-leaning White Americans into supporting the Jewish war machine… or at least, not speaking against it. This is masterclass manipulation, and should be recognized as such.

The truth is that even men like Thiel seem to know, deep down and on some level I believe they desperately try to repress, that what they’re involved in is the very definition of evil. Observe him stuttering and stammering, at 1:07:19 below, in response to the most basic questions in these regards:

When courageous truth speakers are hunted to the ends of the earth, and their polar opposites become immensely powerful billionaires, something has gone very wrong.

In their dogged hounding of Assange, Palantir revealed their true nature… and precisely what forces they work for, and which they work against. The former, quite clearly, seems to be the monied status quo—the latter, the public at large.

James Donald Bowman, James David Hamel, JD Vance

At the epicenter of this Palantir/Paypal-mafia/technocrat construct is Vice President JD Vance... a former never-Trumper who promptly performed an about-face, and with the consistent help of Thiel, worked his way swiftly upward through the ranks of both finance and politics.

It was Peter Thiel who setup Vance with his first job in venture capital—and then his second job—and then funded Vance’s venture capital fund, and then encouraged him to write hillbilly elegy, it was Thiel who brokered a truce between Trump and Vance, it was Thiel who gave $15 million to JD Vance’s PAC when he ran for Senate.. and it was Thiel/Musk/Carlson who encouraged Trump to choose Vance as running mate

Vance, much like Tucker Carlson, is an intelligent, well-spoken, generally likeable man... his eloquence and compelling debate performances, the fact that he’s been packaged and sold so perfectly by the handlers helping usher him into the spotlight, makes it very difficult for many of us to be as suspicious or uncomfortable with the man as we likely should be.

He truly does appear to be the public-facing front of this group, the political ‘man on the inside’ who could now very easily be President of the United States in the blink of an eye.

They chose their man well, and perhaps groomed and shaped him well... just yesterday he appeared on comedian Theo Von’s show, and despite Theo asking some very direct and pointed questions about Palantir and Israel and Gaza, Vance—almost effortlessly—slipped out of each noose, and artfully evaded several moments that might’ve destroyed the careers of other men. And of course, this was just one example of a great many, he’s obviously exceptionally skilled in this arena.

Most importantly, he’s been framed as this Appalachian country-boy White man, which is precisely what was needed right this moment to win over right-leaning White America... despite him showing so little love and respect for his people and culture and throwing away this Western background forever via his choice of partners, even still he manages to maintain the illusion, in the eyes of many.

At the very least within our own circles, it should never be forgotten:

JD Vance is a man that moves in circles that are utterly dominated by finance, tech, and near-total Jewish influence. He may work to strike a very particular tone to help accomplish the aims of this crowd, but these are his roots, this is the actual life path he’s embraced... and he is exceedingly unlikely to grow a conscience someday and betray such men, in favor of exclusively serving the interests of the American people.

Curtis Yarvin and Friends

I’d thought it was a joke at first, but looking into it further, it’s legitimate:

apparently one of Vance’s ‘leading philosophical influences’ is the Thiel-backed Curtis Yarvin.

Long ago, in casting such a wide net seeking interesting people and ideas to consume, I came upon BAP (‘Bronze Age Pervert’), and found some of his ideas unique and interesting, and agreed with many, at a passing glance. The more I heard, the more I grew a bit suspect of the ultimate intentions—but this is a topic for another time. It was through this sphere that I first heard the name ‘Curtis Yarvin’.

A majority of the time I’d come across someone in our circles that I didn’t fully resonate with, or I wasn’t sure what we had in common, I’d often find out later that they were a fan of Yarvin’s work.

Regardless, completely without prejudice at the time, and not knowing anything about the fellow or his background and seeking new political and ideological fodder to mull over to expand my own horizons, I sought out some of what he’d written.

It’s genuinely not my intention here to be rude, or unnecessarily cruel, but as I read through as much of his work as I could stomach, my first reaction was revulsion and disgust... followed by total confusion as to how such a thinker could’ve ever been accepted by anyone even pretending to be in our ranks.

To my eye, it felt like the worst and most offensive sort of sophistry, casuistry, and pilpul... an avalanche of wordplay designed to nudge the reader into a perception of reality that couldn’t be much more inaccurate or dishonest or unhelpful.

I suspect a lion’s share of the reason is because Yarvin is Jewish—even a proud self-described ‘rootless cosmopolitan’—and has gradually constructed a framework accordingly that places his people in the most positive light possible. I, on the other hand, like so many of you, have obviously moved in the opposite direction in recent decades, gradually coming to view his people (and their unfortunate prevailing mentality) as a central cause of so many of our ills in the western world.

His broader philosophy and ideology seemed to turn reality on its head, and in many ways was an almost direct inversion of my own. The WASPish elite was the outstanding force to blame, in his narrative... the ‘Cathedral’, as he so comically and infamously calls them. His own people were the real ‘blue bloods’—despite having absolutely no connection to genuine Royalty or Nobility throughout history—destined to rule the world, because clever and shrewd.

He seems to have a knack for taking those things that matter least, and are most sickly and broken—for example our very modern political system of the moment—and placing them center-stage and making them all-important. Those things that matter most: history, blood and lineage, culture and peoples, hardly factor in to his worldview... which is entirely oriented around modern politics, finance, and technology, and (I’d suggest) utterly disconnected from the broader chain of existence, and all of its natural beauty and power.

It’d be amusing, if it weren’t so insidious, that his anti-democracy ideas that so appeal to many in our ranks are only a thing to his mind because he ultimately seeks the authoritarian rule of his own type... in other words, he posits a move from terrible to somehow even more terrible. These technocratic rootless cosmopolitans would be the new Monarchs, in his vision... a Jewish tech/finance obsessed amoral subset of upstarts—a perfect marriage with Thiel, Karp, Palantir, etc.

It’s difficult to exaggerate just how much of a net-negative this path might prove to be, long term. He’s essentially laid out a philosophical basis for justifying Jewish domination of western nations, and the world at large... and in doing so, has become the darling of some of the worst people in the world.

Disoriented Hierarchies in Modernity: A Broader Philosophical and Structural Issue

As someone passionate about history, I can’t help but be bothered by those who dismiss our manners of living in previous eras—our modes and methods of developing hierarchy and leadership structure—as ‘primitive’ or unevolved. Merely because something is simple and straightforward doesn’t mean it’s fundamentally inferior... in a great many cases, the truth seems to be the exact opposite.

I’d suggest this so obviously holds true for our more straightforward structures of power and hierarchy throughout our history, relative to the post-French Revolution byzantine complexity, so championed by lawyers, sophists, and that type Edmund Burke so aptly called ‘new men’:

ambitious upstarts from the self-described most self-serving ‘professional classes’, frequently banding together to unseat and replace genuine nobility at every opportunity—and finally, brazenly pretending to be this very nobility.

In contrast, throughout much of our history, our most powerful men became our most powerful men due—more often than not and broadly speaking—to a slew of powerful and innate characteristics. Charisma, virtue, courage, natural gravitas, because of their accomplishment and achievement, because of their sober and mature minds... the public knew who these people were, knew their history and that of their family and their broader lineage, and thus knew roughly what to expect from them, and knew their ‘measure’ and capabilities—knew that lending their time and energy to these individuals probably wouldn’t be something they’d live to regret.

Today, in a post-WW2 world so dominated by the dollar, we increasingly pretend that power is roughly synonymous with financial wealth, in so many regards... and to the extent that this mentality is believed/embraced/adopted, almost any caliber of man can rise to positions of the greatest reach and influence... and this influence frequently stretches into countless lives of men who have no idea who this person is or what they believe or represent.

It strikes me as an extremely broken system, in desperate need of attention and overhaul... it represents the perfect means and methods to allow the most completely corrupt and disreputable sort of man to rise to positions he could’ve never dreamed of in prior generations—into positions he’d have been rightfully barred from in environments seeking to maintain their health and balance and vitality—and we’ll collectively live to pay such a massive price for this oversight, if we can’t find ways to make significant changes here.

This simple truth is all-important:

The public must have real reason to like and respect all of those who have power over them, and there can’t be any covert back doors to this power.

A permanent truism is that when our foremost men aren’t our best men, everyone suffers, and everything begins to break down... it really is this simple. Self-serving lower caliber men will find every creative method under the sun to parasitically drain a people and a nation, and call themselves ‘successful’ as they do so... our trouble begins the moment any of us begin to agree with this framing, and think of such men as ‘successful’ or ‘accomplished’.

This is the dangerously faulty future these men represent... they seek to manifest a ‘technocracy’ allowing them to dominate as a master class/caste via the usage of tools they themselves didn’t (and couldn’t) create, but merely paid scores of more capable men to create, to ultimately cultivate an unnatural and artificial power structure. Unchecked, ‘merit’ will be increasingly redefined as ‘who can best serve the status quo’, and in purely economic and financial terms, courage and virtue and nobility and loyalty will be tossed aside as unhelpful hindrance to economic progress, and a mediocre administrative class will become the dutiful servants of these new ‘elites’, ensuring all stay on the reservation, and any threats or attacks to the new status quo are snuffed out immediately.

Speaking personally—and I’m certain I’m not alone here—this isn’t just a disturbing and dystopian vision of a future dominated by a subset that have so consistently proven their hatred for us throughout history, and so frequently championed a polar opposite vision for the future... it’s also just brutally uninspiring, uninteresting, and it’s a future that seems excessively small and petty, so lacking in depth and substance and life-affirming energy and beauty.

I fear that Palantir is meant to usher us into this future... and if necessary, force those who so object to this vision to ultimately comply and obey.

A Technological Noose

I think a great many of us still underestimate how unbelievably powerful these tools are… and still more, will someday become.

Having worked on data and database-fueled predictive models, aimed at making an optimally-educated guess about the future based on the broader data context picture and past history and patterns, I can attest—first hand—as to how incredibly proficient these can be, if properly constructed and subsequently populated with a sufficient number of relevant datapoints.

It’s no surprise we have difficulty grasping this—this is all essentially unprecedented territory we’re sprinting headlong into... there are no exact historical parallels. In the entire stretch of recorded history, data and information has never been harnessed and used as it is today.

We’re rushing toward the unknown, in a very real sense.

The underlying danger isn’t so much the surveillance, but in the domination of the prevailing narrative and storyline. If Karp and friends are able to author and orient the framework and perspective through which we see the world, i.e. that every true patriot cheers Rothschild Israel and the far-right is an existential threat to western civilization etc., the western world is doomed to be a handful of vassal states serving a globalist Jewish financial empire, forever… and as the grip tightens, as they attain ever greater control and power and dominance, things will grow immeasurably worse for all of us.

Final Note

Regardless of whether you fully agree with the above, the simple truth of the matter is clear:

Palantir is enormously powerful, and threatens to become ever more so as time marches forward, at least to the degree that we completely lack vigilance and allow our data to flow so freely and easily into their hands.

It’s a mistake to think that Presidents or Prime Ministers or any political actors still wield the real power... the epicenter of power no longer lies in our political spheres, nor is it even bound to any one nation. It’s increasingly supra-national, international, and it’s most powerful tendrils most proactively shape and orient our world through the spheres of money/finance and tech.

Leaders on the public stage are almost without a single exceptional dutiful puppets, playing a theatrical role for public consumption, serving hidden masters. This is why taking politics seriously and pretending there may be political solutions to our problems is such a massive mistake, and such a profound waste of time and energy.

Right this moment, I don’t know precisely what the solution is to this unique problem we face.. one thing I do know is that if a sufficient percentage of the public around the world truly understood who this company is and what they ultimately represent, they’d subsequently radiate a toxic aura to the degree that it’d be nearly impossible for them to function as they seek to function.

Please dig deeper, watch closely, and speak your thoughts publicly..

their only hope is to fly under the radar, to quietly and covertly seize this ultimate ‘wizard behind the curtain’ brand of power before people actually understand what’s occurring..

I’d suggest that we need to creatively do all in our power to prevent this…

meanwhile, never give in to small-minded nihilism, never forget that there are brighter times ahead—inevitably.