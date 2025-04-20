This will be an exceptionally short post. The subject I’d planned on covering didn’t quite seem appropriate, or worthy, considering that today is a special day…

in its place, I just wanted to say a few words, and I’ll likely post the intended article in a few days (and resume the one-longer-form-each-Sunday schedule beginning next week).

I wanted to speak to the ideas of hope, optimism, and the importance of maintaining an idealistic vision for the future…

please don’t ever treat these things as cliché or hollow conceptions merely because they’re so often bandied about by the ‘self-help’ circles, and scores of subsets aiming to teach people to get rich, or love themselves. These aren’t conceptions that belong to this crowd, by any stretch; they’re conceptions latched onto by this crowd because they’re so naturally powerful and so obviously true that even a superficial and distorted form of the idea, even when communicated through the vehicle of a charlatan or hack, can potentially change lives. This is just a further testament to their substance, power, and reality.

It’s impossible to exaggerate their importance.. or the degree to which, by forgetting them, we inevitably create our own prisons.

History is so important to fully grasp and understand in part because it stands as the clearest proof of what we’re ultimately capable of. At the moment, we very much resemble a giant tied down with invisible strings—a giant that could simply stand up and ‘break free’ at any moment and do whatever he pleased, if only he hadn’t fully convinced himself that he’s hopelessly tied down.

We make such a mistake when we think that the greatest power on the other side is their financial control, their dominance of our politicians, their wealth of organizations and institutions, their networked clubs, etc.. the greatest power they wield is the manipulative narrative (storyline, worldview) they so effectively push—like a dark spell cast on the Western world, causing us to take these financial structures, these politicians, and these groups and organizations so seriously, and thus everywhere grant them the power and legitimacy they seek.

The truth is jarring, in the most intriguing and compelling of ways:

If one day we collectively decided, all at once, to stop gifting them the power and legitimacy they demand, the nightmare would end immediately—right that moment, in the blink of an eye.

If one person does this, he or she takes on real risk—but if hundreds of thousands or millions should someday take this path simultaneously, their game would be over, in a flash.

Now, I understand this is an extreme example.. difficult for most of us to even fathom, considering there isn’t much historical precedent to point to clearly showing us how this might play out. Yet, it’s the most obvious truth. All aspects of the present system remain in place because we all play along. If we should one day summon sufficient enthusiasm for a new path and find some means to allow people to act in concert, ideally in some creative way with minimal risk, new precedent would be created.

Even if we leave this most extreme example aside for a moment and pretend that causing the entire structure to collapse under its own weight is some total impossibility—what we can do, what we always have the option to do—is simply step aside and create a new structure on a smaller scale, of our own creation and design. Parallel communities, of the sort springing up in the Ozarks or in Orania, are a perfect example of this. The idea has become exceedingly popular, with so many people wanting to participate that there’s often a waiting list to secure plots of land.. and the longer-term potential here is incredible. Picture several such communities, not only across the nation but also across the world, beginning to network and work together—developing their own marketplace and their own culture, planting their feet on solid and friendly ground, securing a safe and beautiful future for their children.

It’s a beautiful vision, and it’s taking shape as we speak. It will only gain steam in coming months and years, as an ever-greater number of people wake to our collective situation.

Yet, even leaving this aside for a moment, I’d like to speak to one last reason why being a hopelessly black-pilled, nihilistic, demoralizing dark cloud isn’t just poisonous and unhealthy and unhelpful—it’s simply wrongheaded, a flat out inaccurate conception of our situation. The all-important thing to remember is this:

Our opponents aren’t just contending against us, but are in a very real sense contending against Nature herself—against the natural Divine order of things.

This guarantees their failure in the longer term.

This is precisely why their efforts require such an overwhelming effort, why they require a near-limitless stockpile of money and resources, and demand such a monopolization of all spheres of influence (media, academia, our political class, entertainment, the shaping of pop culture). Their project is a wholly artificial and unnatural attempt to reorient and rearrange the world—to invert timeless hierarchies, to champion ugliness over beauty, sickness over health, and degeneracy over virtue.

Everything has to go just right to make even slight progress down these paths. Unfortunately, because we so fell asleep at the wheel and completely lost our vigilance, things have indeed gone ‘just right’ for this faction, post-WW2…

and yet, I think we all feel it:

This house of cards is beginning to crumble.

The beauty of this is that while their push to defeat and constrain Nature takes an almost unbelievable effort to orchestrate and then maintain, when this pendulum begins to swing back in the other direction, when Nature engages in a correction and begins healing, the progress in our own direction can be incredibly swift, and relatively effortless.

This should be our vision, and represent what we prepare for—and the future we all work to help come to pass.

Again, the greatest power the other side wields, by far, is this manipulative spell they’ve successfully cast across the world—this mass deception and illusion, this aggressive manipulation achieved through the mass conditioning/programming of the public at large.. but this spell is now losing its power—and it’s now happening quickly:

Gender exists as a biological reality, and masculinity and femininity are beautiful and natural things. Beauty is paramount, draws us closer to God, and lifts and inspires. Traditional culture is like a book lovingly and painstakingly authored by all who came before us, for our own benefit, and represents a priceless inheritance to be treasured, not discarded—and further built upon, as the sturdiest of foundations. Races exist as a biological and historical reality, possessing unique backgrounds and abilities and strengths and weaknesses, and a true nation represents a larger extended family of shared heritage, not some mere economic construct or random hodgepodge of imported workers. Money is not the epicenter of all things, markets are not the measure of nations, and the most beautiful environments and the most lofty of high cultures can only come into being when the ravenously parasitic impulse is fully quashed and constrained, and true leaders—high minded, and purpose driven—take the helm again. Merit and ability matter; the best and most capable, and simultaneously the most virtuous and self-disciplined, should everywhere rule.. must everywhere rule, because power is never something to be distributed equitably, without discernment or discrimination, in any nation that hopes to survive and thrive. Ability and excellence should have their time and energy harnessed to higher aims than mere corporate profits. The brutal mistreatment of animals and the pollution and trash-rivers occurring in third-world nations is a crime against nature, and need to stop immediately. The pollution of our food and water and air should be reversed by any means necessary, and we must take our physical, mental, and spiritual health seriously again, as foremost priority.

All of this, and much more, is coming. It’ll return with a vengeance, wiping away these past several decades to be looked back on as an aberrant blip on the radar.. a strange nightmare, that we recall only insofar as necessary to prevent it from ever recurring.

We ultimately win this because Truth and Nature and God are on our side—or, better phrased, because we so strive to be on their side. It’s only a question of when, and just how, this victory will manifest.

Envision it, strive toward it.. the black magic spell fails utterly, the moment a sufficient number of us do so—and an incredible future awaits.

Happy Easter, Happy April 20th, and I hope you’re all well.