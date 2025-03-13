In Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #24
On the Virtue of Intolerance
Mar 13, 2025
Many are beginning to recognize the inversion of values being attempted on a national and cultural level, and I wanted to discuss what I feel is both a root cause and effect of this process.
In Pursuit of Clarity
Discussions on the subverted history of our people, our present state, and a path forward.
