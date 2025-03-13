In Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #24

Many are beginning to recognize the inversion of values being attempted on a national and cultural level, and I wanted to discuss what I feel is both a root cause and effect of this process.

Tolerance, as practiced today, is akin to the sacrificing of the health and well-being of future generations, our nations, and ultimately our planet, in exchange for vague feel-good sensibilities... this opening of Pandora's box is the furthest thing from a healthy virtue.

(the video I mentioned, a creative visualization of the immigration dynamic: