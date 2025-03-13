Asha’s Substack
In Pursuit of Clarity
In Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #24
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -14:04
-14:04

In Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #24

On the Virtue of Intolerance
Asha Logos
Mar 13, 2025
Share
Transcript

Many are beginning to recognize the inversion of values being attempted on a national and cultural level, and I wanted to discuss what I feel is both a root cause and effect of this process.

Tolerance, as practiced today, is akin to the sacrificing of the health and well-being of future generations, our nations, and ultimately our planet, in exchange for vague feel-good sensibilities... this opening of Pandora's box is the furthest thing from a healthy virtue.


(the video I mentioned, a creative visualization of the immigration dynamic:

Discussion about this episode

Asha’s Substack
In Pursuit of Clarity
Discussions on the subverted history of our people, our present state, and a path forward.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Asha Logos
Recent Episodes
In Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #44
  Asha Logos
In Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #43
  Asha Logos
In Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #42
  Asha Logos
In Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #41
  Asha Logos
In Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #40
  Asha Logos