In Pursuit of Clarity, Episode #43
Elitism, Eugenics, Hierarchy and Inequality
Mar 09, 2025
A philosophical/ideological analysis and discussion of a few of the more important (and lesser discussed) issues of our day, and their historical context.. concepts we'd greatly benefit from having a firm handle on - and a clear understanding of - moving forward.
In Pursuit of Clarity
Discussions on the subverted history of our people, our present state, and a path forward.
