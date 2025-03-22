Just a quick note to let everyone know what they might expect from me here..

Firstly, I’m genuinely happy to finally be on Substack—more so than I expected I would be. It’s nice to have this outlet for longer-form text content, to express things that might otherwise become lost in the shuffle on more frenetic platforms like X.

Secondly, I’m certainly no trained writer. I love language, communication, the power of the word, but writing in particular is one of those skill sets that only becomes honed and refined through doing, with consistency. Until I ‘find my legs’ here and hone in on that particular voice and style of content that represents the perfect blend of what I feel is most necessary and important, and what seems to be most liked and resonant with the greatest number of good people, things may be just a bit scattered for a while.

I plan to experiment, test the waters, move between eclectic subject matter, but before long, I hope to write and share some very important things here—things I can be proud of in the long term, and things I hope might be informative, thought-provoking (in the better sense of that term), or have some eventual shaping and orienting power. I look forward to quickly improving, more than anything.. it’s important to me.

Thirdly, I have no idea what I’ll be doing for those kind enough to subscribe. I simultaneously need (and much appreciate!) the support to continue doing what I’m doing in a focused way and have any hope of making ends meet—yet I don’t like the idea of putting much of anything behind any ‘paywall’, if I can possibly avoid it. Currently being of the most modest means myself, I hate the idea of those in similar positions being blocked from reading something accordingly. I hope those who choose to support understand that they may just be supporting my overall work, as opposed to getting something unique in exchange, aside from my sincere appreciation.

(I have been working on something special, writing-wise, for about a year now.. perhaps when this is someday finished I can finally reward those who support.)

Lastly, with regard to the specifics of my activity here:

Expect one longer-form post every Sunday, with consistency, at minimum. I may supplement this with additional pieces throughout the week, but I’m not sure I’ll send these by email if so—I don’t want to spam anyone. Once per week seemed optimal to my eye.

I’ve uploaded a complete ‘Subverted History’ list with working links and will soon upload working links to the rest (all non-Subverted-History videos) of my work. Someday I may upload the specific videos themselves here to this platform, if there’s demand for it or good reason to do so.. but for the moment, I’d at least like all links available in a clear and organized format.

I’ll be finishing uploading the last 10 episodes or so of my audio cast ‘In Pursuit of Clarity’ soon, and then perhaps all of the older episodes one by one—and plan to make more of these in the future, and all will be available in the Podcast section here.

The majority of my focus will remain, broadly, on video content, especially future ‘Subverted History’ content until that series has communicated everything I’d like it to communicate, but I plan to take this place seriously, write with consistency—and see what I can manage over time.

Thank you for being subscribed—and especially those generous enough to support—and I hope you’ll find something of value.

-A