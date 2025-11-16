There’s no denying it - exceptional things are happening.

Discussions are now being had, regularly and all-pervasively across social media and beyond, that’d have been impossible to see occur on the public stage even just a year or two ago.

The rift between the Israel-first subset (that had so taken over the most public-facing leadership positions across the American ‘right’) and the more Nationalistic or racially or culturally conscious element of White Americans has grown into a chasm with a depth and breadth not seen since WW2.

For a great many Jews, and Jewish institutions or organizations, as well as those politicians and celebrities that so dutifully serve and protect them, this seems a dangerous and unwelcome development - threatening to upend the control and power structure that has so profited them, and granted them such immense influence. For much of the rest of America - the overwhelming majority, many of whom are descendants of the Europeans who built this nation from the ground up - this is the best of news: a chance for a long overdue recalibration, a chance to take back control over our nations, our prevailing/popular culture, our financial institutions and structures and our currency, and the media and information sphere that so authors and orients and directs the public mind, and shapes the upcoming generations.

This is no small matter.. and it deserves to be discussed.

The Healthy Rage and Righteous Anger: Subversion, Usury and Inflation, and the Spark of Hope

In a nation in which our entire political class has been thoroughly beholden to Israel and Jewish organizations, in which nearly every single Federal Reserve Chair - for decades on end - has been of Jewish background, and in which nearly every major corporate media institution is owned and operated by Jewish individuals, the prospect of a real shift here is extremely exciting and intriguing to those who understand history.

In an environment in which such a massive percentage of Americans are now being crushed by inflation and rising costs and predatory interest, in which every last man, woman, and child is being forced to pay for a national debt we never asked for (and now can’t ever hope to pay back), and - more importantly - an environment in which we’re experiencing a brutal demographic shift that’d inevitably result in a complete disappearance of our uniquely exceptional heritage, culture, and people if present trends were allowed to continue, the increasing anger isn’t just to be expected—it’s healthy, necessary, and a source of great hope for a great many.

After decades of being coaxed into doing all in our collective power as a nation to safeguard and protect (and enrich) world Jewry - largely as a result of the heart-wrenching narrative they’d so expertly crafted post-WW2 - and then, after decades of being talked into doing the same for the third world, the collective attention is finally beginning to shift to the future of our own children, and a recognition that perhaps our own offspring matter, too.

We’d been so thoroughly programmed and conditioned (against our own best interests) that the default healthy stance of every sane and caring and rational people across time and space - namely, that they were striving to cultivate safe and beautiful and inspiring conditions for the benefit of those who came after them - had been turned on its head. We were gradually made into servants for the foreign peoples we were told we’d so oppressed and mistreated, while we sold our own children down the river in exchange for immediate-term moral brownie points - from an incredibly sick system that praised only what harmed and disempowered our own progeny, and those who further helped and empowered all who hated them.

We’ve been suffering through a profound psychological and spiritual sickness.. a sickness we’re only now beginning to emerge from, and one that will take years to fully shake the effects of.

‘Ecclesia’ and ‘Synagoga’, representing Christian Europe on the left, and the blind seeking to lead the blinded on the right

The question on so many minds, at present, is this:

Was this sickness a natural, organic happening? Was it entirely a product of our own self-hatred and neuroticism, or an empathy or altruism that simply couldn’t be contained or controlled, and thus ran rampant?

Or, was this virus consciously crafted, spurred, and helped along by a malevolent force - a force that knew precisely what effect this disease would have on us, and how it might reorient the power and influence structures across the western world in their favor?

After all, the only surefire path to defeat a capable and powerful giant is to first thoroughly convince him of his own powerlessness - that his strength isn’t real, but rather a product of fluke, chance, or the cheating of nature - and then to coax him into self-sabotage.. into taking steps to gradually make himself sicker, weaker, more inconsequential, in the belief that he’s actually doing the opposite all the while.

There’s no denying that this is what’s occurred, across Europe and America. Almost without exception, nearly every step we’ve taken as a people (especially post-WW2) has been toward lessening our own strength and power and sovereignty and healthy confidence, and toward disempowerment and weakness and self-hatred - and a wholesale ceding of control to various hidden hands from on high.

It’s as if a black magic spell had been cast over us, wholly capturing the worst (and most self-serving, but also the most naive and impressionable) of us in its thrall, forcing us to act almost precisely contrary to our instincts, our nature, and the benevolent and far-sighted path of our fathers and ancestors.

One thing is certain - whether organic or conspiracy, the veil is beginning to slowly lift, and the blinders are now beginning to fall away, for so many…

and so much depends on what happens next.

Tucker Carlson

At the epicenter of this rift, as of late, is Tucker Carlson - a man who, regardless of what anyone might think of him, has been speaking to the issue of Israel and her crimes and her stranglehold over the American political class with increasing candor and courage.

Some actually believe Tucker himself to be part of the theater - the ultimate ‘steam release valve’, the containment figure of last resort, intended to corral those of us who go furthest into territory truly dangerous for the status quo.

After all, he comes from a wealthy background, and even had a father with CIA ties, and openly speaks to some desire or interest in going that direction himself early in life. And he’s been ‘allowed to be’ an extremely influential figure in media for quite some time. Some argue that it’s impossible for such a man to be free from the ties and tendrils of this larger beast, and that he’s simply playing an effective and convincing role in the broader theatrical show.

I’ve never been fully convinced by this argument - as logical and rational as elements of it may seem on their face. This isn’t to say I discount the possibility, but I certainly don’t consider it definitive truth.

What’s more, speaking personally and subjectively, I can’t help but rather like the guy, in many ways - especially relative to all other figures on the public stage. If he is indeed playing a role, I’d suggest he’s playing a solid and compelling one.. and doing an exceptional job of selling it.

I recall Devon Stack (of ‘Blackpilled’ fame) and I trading a few messages long ago debating the possibility of Tucker being genuine, transparent, fully well-meaning, as opposed to being yet another subversive actor. Devon was firmly in the latter camp of belief, if memory serves, distrusting Tucker as a result of his familial (and personal) wealth, more than anything. And it’s difficult to argue this point:

if picked up and used as a general rule, moving forward, it’d no doubt tend to guide a person toward truth and an accurate perception of things in modern life far more often than it’ll do the opposite.

But, I strongly believe there are exceptions. It’s just not the case that every last decent or principled person (or family, or lineage) has been wholly drummed out of the ranks of the wealthy or powerful. After all, just a handful of decades ago, good men could earn lasting fortunes developing or creating or innovating things of real value and substantive worth, as opposed to the nepotistic charade of incompetents swiftly climbing up this ladder today.. the descendants of such capable men often still enjoy the residual wealth and privilege, and shouldn’t necessarily be blamed for this.

Perhaps Tucker represents an end-product of a better type (relatively) of more justified generational wealth. Perhaps not.

Though, if we take things at face value for the sake of argument, he appears to be a man who has allowed himself and his opinions and mindset to evolve, with time and age, wisdom and experience - an admirable trait. Yes, I still disagree with him on several issues, as I’m sure quite a few of you reading this do as well - but if this face-value read is even remotely correct, perhaps he just needs a bit more time.

An entire article could be written on Tucker alone, considering the central role he’s played in moving the ball in a more positive direction in the past decade. But I’ll try to avoid this, for the moment, and instead focus on the current cultural and ideological split he and his opponents have helped create.

The Divide

On the one side of this divide are men like Tucker, and perhaps individuals like Candace Owens or Ian Carroll or Nick Fuentes according to opponents. But also, I’d suggest, men like the impressive Douglas MacGregor (not to be confused with the despicable Douglas Murray), the courageous and principled Thomas Massie, old guard figures like Pat Buchanan, libertarian folks fiercely opposed to corruption and waste like Ron or Rand Paul, etc.

On the other side, those like James Lindsay, Ben Shapiro, Konstantin Kisin, Seth Dillon, Dinesh D’Souza, Joel Berry, Douglas Murray - men who seem to have devoted their lives to the defense of not just Israel, but the furtherance of Jewish power throughout the western world.

Atheist James Lindsay - shown finally finding a Lord to worship

Most of these men are Jewish themselves, of course, or those with partial Jewish heritage who choose to label themselves otherwise for various reasons. But a small percentage are non-Jews, a great many of whom simply recognize how the game is played, and how incredibly profitable and career-boosting it can be to support (and engage in public relations for) the status quo, attempting to safeguard them against an increasingly furious public.

That type of man willing to turn his head and look the other way despite the mass slaughter of Gaza, the extraordinary amount of spying and stealing of technology Israel engages in, the fact that she’s become the world’s leading safe haven for pedophiles seeking to avoid extradition, or the fact that she openly gloats over her dominance of the entire American political class - to men like those mentioned above, none of this matters. Their support for the modern state of Israel is truly unconditional. There is no amount of evil and malevolence this nation or its people might engage in that would cause them to even hesitate - they know who runs the show, at present, and they want their piece of that pie. They want to be on the ‘winning team’.

We’ve endured decades of precisely this, from virtually our entire political class, much of our media and banking class, and a great many of the foremost influencers and celebrities allowed onto the public stage. But what’s so impressive about this moment we’re now living through is that it’s now finally being recognized, by much of the population.

An old ‘antisemitic’ ‘trope’ and ‘canard’

These shameless prostitutes are being revealed, and - increasingly often - now forced to justify themselves, and answer pointed questions.

Gone are the days in which they might put their heads down, cross their fingers, and quietly buy a new summer home after their book deals go through. Due to the increasingly courageous and proactive approach of those like Tucker, public perception is truly shifting, in an undeniable way.

I like to think many in our circles certainly helped spark this shift.. but the moment those like Tucker say similar things is the moment large numbers of uninitiated begin to reexamine their worldviews, and the moment the amount of energy behind this shift gains the potential to reach a critical mass.

I’d be lying if I claimed I didn’t have some skepticism regarding his ‘why’, or his ultimate motivations or where this may all be headed - but regardless, here and now, I appreciate him for this, and it’s difficult to see it as anything but a net-positive.

He’s struck a proper chord, at the proper time, and in a compelling and galvanizing manner. And he’s earned himself an overwhelming amount of hatred from the other side, in the process.

I’ll always respect courage - and that is what this seems to be.

That said, I’d like to speak to some differences in perspective.. as I think we all should, at this key moment in time.

Crucially: It’s Not Just Israel

One of the things I think we need to use this opportunity to make as clear as is possible to as many eyes and ears as we’re able to reach is that this isn’t just some problem with Zionism we’re wrestling with, or exclusively some issue we’re having with the Rothschild state of Israel - some type of problem that might evaporate if Israel was to magically cease to be, tomorrow.

The immense influence exercised by Jewry over Europe and America (and the world at large) extends back far beyond 1948, and would unfortunately long outlast Israel even if she were to somehow disappear in the blink of an eye.

A great many of the leading Jewish individuals and organizations and influences behind the conscious degeneration and destruction of the Western world aren’t even openly Zionist. They are ethnically and culturally Jewish, which lends itself to (and correlates heavily with) certain incredibly destructive behaviors, and they certainly have some racial/ethnic allegiance and tribalism.. but they may have no obvious religious or ‘nationalistic’ sense whatsoever - their specific conquest ‘playing field’ may not be that of nations or religions, but rather markets and currencies, corporations or institutions.

This includes men like Soros or Larry Fink, those spearheading what essentially amounts to a worldwide financial takeover - or those at the forefront of cultural degeneracy pushing things like pornography or the most mind-numbing and degrading entertainment, or heads of the largest big pharma companies in the world pushing injections and dangerous drugs. Just to give a scattered few examples among countless.

I understand this makes many people uneasy, removing the caveat of ‘it’s only the Zionists we struggle with!’ - after all, we’ve collectively been recently hardwired to view all peoples and cultures as precisely equally capable of goodness or evil, equally likely to practice virtuous or amoral behavior. But this simply isn’t the case. Not even close, and not even close to being close. We are all very, very different people from one another. And I’d suggest the Jews would admit that (to themselves, and one another, at least) more readily than perhaps anyone.

Their natural inclinations and hard-wiring aside for a moment, this is a people that has deftly elbowed their way into epicenters of power throughout nearly every major nation across the globe, often completely uninvited, always ultimately choosing to live as an ‘other’ as opposed to truly assimilating.

Consider what this means, and how it’s inevitably shaped them:

They’re not merely tribal, nepotistic, and powerfully racialist in their thinking - more importantly, they’ve mastered the art of being covertly so, to avoid pushback from host nations. And they’ve gradually developed both cultural and ‘religious’ doctrine that not only justifies this behavior, but applauds and cheers it. Ask them how they might justify such behavior while demanding all other peoples act in a contrary manner, and with total confidence and without missing a beat they’ll tell you it’s for their survival.

This isn’t true, of course. If they cared first and foremost about their survival, they’d have found a singular place to live, amongst each other, and never tried to infiltrate every other wealthy nation on earth. When you hear them say ‘survival’, understand that this most frequently translates to ‘thriving profit’. And from here, please understand that for a tribalistic minority to make a thriving and constantly increasing profit in a nation they don’t fully consider their own homeland, they’re going to engage - naturally, inevitably - in the widest variety of underhanded and disreputable and amoral behaviors, to ensure they forever maintain that edge.

And again, this is us setting their natural inclinations and hard-wiring completely aside, and examining their ‘nurture’ as opposed to ‘nature’. However, one might make an exceedingly strong argument that, looking at the vast stretch of history, they do indeed have natural inclinations (seemingly baked into their very nature, very broadly speaking) that differ massively from our own.

Our refusal to recognize or admit this is an error in judgment that risks costing us everything, in the longer term, if not remedied.

A certain type of maturity is demanded here - a maturity we’ve been programmed and conditioned (and frankly, brainwashed) to reject as if it were the opposite of maturity, which is why this has been such a bafflingly destructive and difficult journey we’ve been on in recent decades.

I’d suggest this painful journey largely ends today. This brutal straying further and further away from sanity and health and self-interest, this deluded stumbling into the service of a foreign (and frequently hostile) subset - I strongly believe this period of time will mark the moment that pendulum stalled in mid-air, and finally, slowly but surely, began to move back in the opposite direction.

Certain truths, once learned, simply can’t be unlearned..

Overwhelming Hypocrisy, Unbelievable Double-Standard

A leading reason this pain has gone on for so long, a leading reason our people have been sleepwalking toward their own doom, is that we genuinely couldn’t wrap our heads around the unique nature of this people and their behavior or manner of thinking, broadly speaking. We couldn’t fathom the depths of the deception and subversiveness of a Marx or Alinsky, because we lacked the reference points - our internal psychological catalogue didn’t contain traits and tendencies sufficient for us to compare the behavior or mentality of a Dershowitz or Epstein or Fink or Weinstein or Spielberg with our own.

They portrayed themselves as the world’s foremost victims, and our innate sense of justice and decency compels us to root for the underdog or little guy. The most wealthy and powerful people in the world, portraying themselves as the epitome of the downtrodden and oppressed victim.. successfully, compellingly!

The nation that spies on us more than any other, that committed the slaughter of the U.S. soldiers on the USS Liberty in order to draw us into a war for their own interests, that were caught dancing as the Twin Towers fell, that ran the world’s largest trafficking and blackmail operation to keep our politicians and powerful men serving their interests - earnestly portrayed themselves as our greatest ally.

The people who invented the concept of countless genders, of transgenderism, of LGBTQ pride and marches and drag shows, and the foremost haven in the entire world for convicted pedophiles looking to flee prosecution - portrayed themselves as the foremost warriors against ‘woke’ and degeneracy and trans doctrine and child predation.

The people who told us it was an antisemitic trope and conspiracy theory to suggest that they influence governments and politicians around the world, then sent the Adelsons to practically purchase Trump with record donations, then sent Netanyahu to D.C. a record number of times to give speeches attended by a record number of politicians who stood to applaud for a record amount of time - and eventually even found a way to sell (or, force the acceptance of) military action against Iran among the American people.

(apparently despite both Tucker and Charlie Kirk going to the President to caution him against ceding to Israel’s demands and attacking Iran)

We recently discovered that AIPAC, far and away the most powerful lobbying group in the nation, had assigned a personal handler to each and every influential politician - and so thorough and total was this control that none (with the notable exception of Thomas Massie) would dare speak of it above a whisper. This same people that portrayed themselves as constantly on the brink of total destruction was simultaneously exercising near total control of the world’s greatest superpower.

Sam Altman and Larry Ellison have established close relationships with Trump, as their AI and tech solutions are adopted on a federal level.. Karp and Palantir are increasingly embraced as a surveillance and intelligence mechanism to be used against populations. TikTok is purchased, to shift the algorithm to ensure Zionist voices are paramount, CBS is essentially handed to Bari Weiss for similar reasons.. all while we still focus on Holocaust museums in every major city, and watch an endless succession of movies and documentaries speaking to the stoic nobility of this oppressed and powerless minority, contrasted with our own fathers who were monstrous oppressors.

Trump, who ran and won calling himself the ‘America First’ candidate, who claimed he’d never put another people’s interests above that of the American citizen, is now bragging about opening the door for the Adelsons’ influence, enacting one pieces of legislation after another combating ‘anti-Semitism’, and openly stating that America doesn’t have the intellect or ability to populate its white collar jobs or fill it’s Universities, making the importation of east-Indians and Chinese to take these foremost occupations and best paying jobs a necessity.

Rootin’ tootin’ new Americans - whose importation is apparently required, because the descendants of the great men who built this nation are now deemed incapable.

Even if this last claim were true - and it’s certainly not - shouldn’t we give some attention to the fact that it’s become nearly impossible for White non-Jewish males to gain admission into the ‘best’ Ivy League schools, as American Jews are accepted at a rate more than 20x higher than White males of equal academic merit?

Why is it that nobody ever discusses this? Why is it that Fox News and Newsmax and similar outlets only mention Ivy League universities in the context of decrying their ‘antisemitism’ - despite the above, and despite every single President of these schools (with one possible exception) being ethnically Jewish?

In short, none of this made any sense. It broke people’s brains, and caused them total disorientation and confusion.

The people who, for the longest time, portrayed themselves as the foremost opponents of ‘cancel culture’ and defenders of free speech, are now doing all in their power to destroy men like Ian Carroll or Tucker Carlson or any others who dare to be even remotely critical of their actions.

After Kevin Roberts of the Heritage Foundation briefly attempted to do the right thing and refuse to disavow a courageous friend and put America first, ‘The National Task Force for Combating Antisemitism’ apparently sent an aggressive letter to Roberts with seven demands - subsequently cowing him into total submission practically overnight.

X seems to have adjusted its algorithm recently - perhaps after Elon had another recent talk with Jewish leaders - to massively magnify the voices of the most fervent and aggressive Israel boosters, who now, incredibly, make up 75%+ posts in my ‘for you’ timeline.

Normally, this would be an immense threat - as it does matter, a great deal, what types of thinkers are able to exercise monopolistic dominance over the ‘town square’. However, this time, for the first time, I’d suggest it simply won’t matter. The public simply knows too much, and is far too angry. All the black magic in the world couldn’t keep them ignorant and stupid in these regards, at this point. All of these shameful measures are destined to fail.

Unbelievable Levels of Subversion

Even though the average American knows much more than they did just a year or two ago, the truth still feels shocking, and borderline unbelievable.

It’s absolutely baffling, from a broader forest vs. trees perspective - it’s a vanishingly small percentage of the American public that believes our nation exists primarily to serve Israel and the strategic or financial interests of world Jewry, and thus ally themselves with the Israel-first crowd. How, then, does this crowd so utterly dominate the political sphere, corporate media, and the most wealthy and powerful men in finance and banking?

Of course, I’d suggest the answer rests in this last line: the Jewish people have been expert at working together to amass a great amount of wealth - and have effectively used it to reshape our culture and society into a structure where wealth becomes, more and more, the one and only thing that truly matters, and moves and influences the world.

In what I’d suggest were loftier European (and European-American) traditions of old, men of nobility and high caliber and proven worth used charisma and reputation and the respect they might naturally inspire in others to earn and exercise real power and influence… a vastly more ideal structure that awarded those we collectively hailed as - truly - our best and brightest and most fit for purpose.

The merchant-caste takeover of the int’l banking system and the corporate/financial structures more broadly managed to essentially flip this hierarchy on it’s head, and cultivate a structure where by even the very worst could attain the most total and unchecked power - and develop networks of the similarly-wired and similarly-minded, to ensure they might maintain it.

At long last, there’s genuine hope that this subversion might be recognized, and even fully remedied, if we can learn to navigate these new waters properly.

Something Beautiful is Happening..

Or, at the very least, the door is now being kicked open to allow for something truly beautiful to happen.. the potential now exists.

One of the great ironies and tragedies of being so subverted in such a sickly and confused manner for so long is that our very vision of what’s possible begins to constrain and narrow.. we inevitably come to view politics as a disgusting superficial charade, leadership as self-interested parasites who have always and will always seek to enrich themselves and the hands that feed them by finding clever ways to rape and drain their public, corporations and business leaders as equally parasitic men seeking only the profit bottom line regardless of the costs to the group..

in other words, when you live within the storyline of a spiritually sick and psychologically ignoble storyteller for a long enough period of time, you can’t help but gradually forget what is possible, and fall victim to the deception that this is the only possible path mankind might take, as this modern slice of post-WW2 reality is mistakenly taken to represent the sum total of human nature, and we begin to think this is just who we inescapably are..

but this is such a delusional and crippling judgment error - threatening to become a self-fulfilling prophecy with the power to doom us all, to the degree we’re unable to shake it.

The most amazing, energizing, powerfully inspiring and vital and life-affirming futures are still possible - we need only clear our heads and draw fresh air into our lungs sufficiently to recognize their possibility, again, and learn to think and act accordingly.

We were meant for so much more than this - and our natural and rightful destiny still exists, slightly above and beyond our current state and presently just out of view, waiting to be realized, embraced, seized..

Envision it, communicate it, and seek to strive toward it.