Many of these have unfortunately been removed from YouTube. I’m still in the process of backing up to other locations, and this Substack will likely be one of them - but there should be at least one working link for all of the titles below:

The ‘Subverted History’ Series, as of 2/28/25 -

Our Subverted History, Part 1 - Setting the Stage

Our Subverted History, Part 2 - The Scythians and Their Kin

Our Subverted History, Part 3 - Hellenic Greece, Troy, and the Real 'Game of Thrones'

Our Subverted History, Part 4 - The Germanic Peoples: A Root and Its Branches

Our Subverted History, Part 4.2 - The Germanic Peoples: The Goths, Justice and Order

Our Subverted History, Part 4.3 - The Germanic Peoples: The End of the Goths

Our Subverted History, Part 5.1 - The Oera Linda Book, Part One

Our Subverted History, Part 5.2 - The Oera Linda Book, Part Two

Our Subverted History, Part 5.3 - The Oera Linda Book, Part Three

Our Subverted History, Part 6 - From Holy Men to Dark Magicians

Our Subverted History, Part 7.1 - The French Revolution: Blood in the Streets of Paris

Our Subverted History, Part 7.2 - The French Revolution: The Death of Monarchy, Aristocracy, and Tradition (and the Rise of Modernity)

Our Subverted History, Part 8.1 - The Interconnectedness of the Aryan Peoples

Our Subverted History, Part 8.2 - The Interconnectedness of the Aryan Peoples: The Royal Arya

Our Subverted History, Part 8.3 - The Interconnectedness of the Aryan Peoples: The Royal Scythian/Gothic Connection

(Please note the majority of these are also available for download by searching ‘archive.org’ along with the full title of the video.)

All new videos, audio casts, and written articles/posts will be posted here on Substack as well, in the future - and all content will remain free, so please know that if you support me here, it’s out of the kindness of your heart and that you may not get anything ‘extra’.

This may change someday, but it’s difficult for me to put anything behind a ‘paywall’.. and I’d like to avoid it.

To all supporters over the years (especially the occasional anonymous crypto that has kept things afloat), thank you for helping me devote my time and energy to producing these. It’s truly been my pleasure and privilege to do so..

Much more to come.

~ A