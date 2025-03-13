I'd suggest it's now well known—to most of those paying close attention—that our political stage has become a theater.. so far removed from the real and substantive, so unwilling and incapable of making the desperately needed changes that might put Western nations back on a proper track, with a political class so completely and dutifully devoted to serving hidden hands and paymasters that it almost feels ridiculous to discuss political matters or political spheres in a serious manner..

yet, at the same time, so much of our media and social media, our pop culture and prevailing societal discussion, still revolves around this conventionally framed left/right divide, this democrat/republican dynamic, that it can be almost impossible to avoid being pulled back into discussing or conceptualizing all things in the political sphere via these frameworks.

I'd also suggest a leading reason the modern "right" is now so unappealing to so many, why the political right has come to feel increasingly foreign, hollow, tired and lukewarm and uninspiring, is due to the dominant role played by a demographic many of us have taken to calling 'kosher conservatives', or those calling themselves ‘classical liberals’—the 'Daily Wire' and 'Triggernometry' crowd, the Prager and Klavan and Levin and Shapiro and Rubin crowd, James Lindsay and Joel Berry and Seth Dillon, the Ashley St. Clair and ‘Catturd’ and ‘Gunther Eagleman’ crowd.. one could go on listing embarrassing names and related organizations for several paragraphs, as these networks have become expert at boosting one another, expert at keeping the conventional attention focused in their direction.

[note - I consider the ‘classical liberal’ and ‘kosher conservative’ to be such similar branches of the same poisonous root that I’ll be referring to this crowd as CLKC from here on, to help avoid tedious repetition]

Taking advantage of the massive (and massively popular) backlash against ‘woke’, a large Trojan horse was quietly wheeled into our city gates, in a manner reminiscent of the ‘neocon’ hijacking of the ‘right’, in which a band of self-described ‘Trotskyite’ leftists suddenly tossed on a new color of uniform, swarmed into ‘conservative’ circles of power, and subsequently pushed our nation into several completely unnecessary Middle Eastern wars, facilitated the theft of trillions (to their weapons manufacturers, and to mysterious bookkeeping errors), and further restricted freedoms.

This CLKC crowd might be seen as the sons and daughters—ideologically and philosophically, though in some cases even literally—of this previous subset of hijackers.

Backed by a seemingly endless influx of money, fueling teams of writers and brand managers and publicists, impressively high production value and editing talent, and an immense amount of advertising and clever networking, this small group has managed to puff itself up like a bullfrog, to appear vastly bigger (and more ‘normal’) than they actually are—and have an immense reach, among the boomer demographic, and the more apathetic or apolitical elements of the White population that naturally leans heavily conservative.. in many cases simply because they're the only game in town, after years of effective censorship across media and social media platforms.

If one seeks rightist political content out on YouTube, or Facebook, or X, or through Fox News, there's an excellent chance any undiscerning eye will end up at one of these locations—and a reasonable chance that any completely undiscerning eye will even become a devoted fan and follower, and gradually become deeply shaped and oriented by the ideas and concepts they so push.

In short:

I’d suggest A ‘classical liberal’ or ‘kosher conservative’ is an individual who has adopted a predominantly Jewish worldview and philosophy. Rootless, cosmopolitan, internationalist, economic and utilitarian. The non-Jewish members of this group, especially, tend to also be individualistic, consumeristic, egalitarian, and studiously and devotedly/aggressively blind to all matters of race and culture, and the lofty and inspiring idea of their refinement or preservation.

An approach that suits the Jewish people, in a unique and specific way, masterfully—and has aided in their becoming far and away the most wealthy and powerful people in the world. It’s understandable why they have created and embraced the doctrine: it’s an extremely efficient vehicle for the attainment of their own aims. The massive looming question is why any Western people group might join in the championing of this worldview and approach.. especially considering it’s devastating ultimate consequences for Western nations, peoples, and their cultures.

I’d suggest this gradual process of forgetting our own way, of so adopting the culture and orientation of a foreign element and a people who may not have our own best interests at heart, has been the primary reason things have so degraded and degenerated, in so many ways, so quickly.

Simply put, we need to return to a healthier governing philosophy and worldview that serves our own people, first and foremost, and the fundamental health of our own nations. To the extent that this fails to materialize, the future looks extremely grim.. and our trajectory becomes inevitable.

And yes, I do understand that a great many of those in Western nations who’ve taken on this worldview have done so for entirely self-serving reasons, as both directly and indirectly co-opted (and richly rewarded) members of our corrupt political class, or corporate entities that positively worship at the altar of financial gain as their sole and exclusive motive—but not all who outwardly embrace these ideas are members of these hopelessly subverted groups. A great many are otherwise good and decent people, predominantly well-oriented and well-intentioned, who fall into these crowds because their type has so effectively monopolized the airwaves, and so aggressively and artfully claimed to represent the counterbalance to the ‘woke’ far left, and those extreme subsets on the other side we’ve all come to dislike—manipulatively harnessing the full force of that natural ‘the enemy of my enemy is my friend’ impulse, to throw on a mask of being ‘based’, and pretend to be fighting the most powerful forces.

And because the more extreme and wildly degenerate elements of the left are indeed taking fire at a few of their foremost personalities, it’s easy to slip into listening to their frequent and all-pervasive shows and podcasts, and gradually take on their viewpoints.

More information, and a zooming out to a greater and more comprehensive context picture, seems to be the best antidote to this.

So, this post will be an effort to reach this group, in part.. those who still have ears to hear, and might be coaxed back across that bridge, before it’s too late, and that chasm becomes too wide.

At the same time, it’ll simultaneously be an effort to help define and quantify the two ‘sides’, here, for our own benefit—to speak to the starkest contrasts between the claimed philosophy and ideology of this subset, and what I believe to be the ideal.

This clarity is all-important.. properly framed and communicated over time, it’ll help allow each of us to move toward that faction he most naturally and innately resonates with—and personally speaking, when these battle-lines have someday been finally and fully drawn, and we can be quite certain we’ve helped bring those most receptive to our message across that divide, I’d be happy to burn those bridges and go to war.

So consider this my concerted attempt to ‘leave no good man behind’!

Let’s begin with perhaps the most major, all-pervasive contrast:

The ‘CLKC’ subset largely views all the world through a purely economic lens, prism.

Virtually all issues are framed in a merely economic or political manner, from this constrained perspective.

They’ve wholly discarded the only true and timeless definition of a nation as a people, united by lineage and culture and language, with a shared history and beliefs and goals, and seek to redefine nations as mere economic blocks in a global ‘marketplace’, with their individuals equivalent to replaceable cogs in an economic machine.

They tend to believe, as Elon recently stated, that a nation is equivalent to a ‘sports team’, one that needs to swap around players until it attains peak performance—a truly terrible, vapid, soulless conception. Vivek is another example of this brand of thinking, as is Ben Shapiro with his statement about not caring one whit about the browning of America. If importing millions of east Indians or Mexicans or Chinese will boost corporate profits, this is how we ‘win’, according to their doctrine—by displacing and disempowering our own citizenry in favor of entirely foreign populations.

You might notice that—by some remarkable coincidence!—the philosophy and ideology of this group parallels almost exactly, in virtually every last respect, the philosophy and ideology that would most benefit the globalist, corporatist, rootless cosmopolitan merchant caste and parasitic finance. I’d suggest this is because they’re increasingly one and the same, the latter group simply saw the absolute need to don a manipulative and convincing mask in attempts to ensure popular opinion and inertia didn’t turn wholly against them.

Their vision for the future ultimately benefits no group but their own—and will lead to a dystopian hellscape, left unchecked. “A vision of society as a marketplace of individuals united by economic opportunity and political ideals”, is some particularly nefarious word slop I’ve seen tossed around recently. In a healthy world, marketplaces exist to only to transact goods, not people—and what does it mean to be ‘united by economic opportunity’? Virtually every individual in the world wants money, and to buy nice things—is this really a unifying principle? Is greed or mass consumption a genuine tie that binds?

The ultimate irony here is that their entire premise seems based on a completely misunderstanding of cause and effect.. great men, using their excess of free time brought about by their own success and achievement, then created complicated marketplaces and market mechanisms—and CLKCs now mistake these markets as the means of and fundamental reasons for their success, seeing the two as inexorably intertwined.. they see it at the cause, as opposed to the effect. Many genuinely seem to believe that if Haiti was ‘blessed’ with a similarly functioning marketplace and political ideology, she’d soon be a bustling metropolis in relatively short order. I’d suggest anyone that deeply understands history, culture, or genetics, would scoff at this wild idea, and consider it insanity.

Great men can spawn complex systems and structures—the systems and structures absolutely cannot produce great men. Mere wealth or comfort has never produced greatness.. in fact, an argument might be made that it often produces the reverse.

Capitalism and an obsessive focus on the purely monetary does indeed tend to lead to a bit more money flowing into a nation, relatively—just as a framework extolling vigor and courage and strength would churn out superior warriors, one extolling the spirit and transcendent philosophy and beauty and metaphysical understanding would churn out a greater number of wise and noble-minded sages, or one extolling intelligence and knowledge and understanding would produce more truly capable scholars—but the question then becomes: where does this additional earned money go (to sprawling multinational corporations, or worthy and exceptional individuals—to great and noble causes, or hedonistic excess and consumeristic drivel?), and what is the net-effect of this monetary obsession on the nation/public at large? Is materialistic consumerism the element of human nature we most aggressively want to stoke and nurture—is ambitious greed for personal gain the trait we want to see cultivate and flower?

I couldn’t possibly be more confident in a firm ‘no’ answer, here..

Their utilitarian and economic mindset wholly fails to grasp the transcendental importance of beauty and aesthetics—and thus completely fails to cultivate either.

The reductionist and materialist mindset has no time or place for beauty, and no means to conceptually grasp its overwhelming importance and value.

Markets are constructed to prize the most superficial efficiency, the mass-produced churning out of plastic toys ultimately destined to be flippantly discarded, and choke landfills.. it’s everywhere obsessed with a financial-profit bottom-line—and making things more beautiful and pleasant and aesthetically pleasing doesn’t yield any direct profit. This fact alone should stand as definitive proof of the abject failure of this guiding philosophy.

The long term ramifications of this being the dominant mindset are difficult to fully grasp—our nations grow uglier, people become increasingly unhappy and follow suit, and all things begin to suffer for it.

Not only our immediate environments, but our entire world becomes ever uglier, ever more polluted and sickly—ever more creaking and unstable under the strain of the unnatural and artificial and toxic.

In certain regions of India they now have literal trash rivers, so full of garbage that the water no longer moves until floods caused by massive rains sweep the putrid garbage out into larger bodies of water. Studies show the average person (even in ‘1st world’ nations) now has the equivalent of 6-7 grams of accumulated microplastics in their brain. Many studies seem to indicate IQ is now dropping, along with life expectancy, as new maladies like autism skyrocket relative to past ages—I suspect we’re being affected by chemicals and pesticides and heavy metals and plastics to a degree we’re not yet able to fully comprehend, or adequately measure.

And the vast majority of men in positions of power don’t seem to care—again, because there exists no profit motive in solving these ills, and countless profit motives encouraging them in the other direction.

Pulling back to a broad view for a moment, you’d think the one thing mankind as a whole may be able to roughly agree on—beyond the merely political or any ‘left’ or ‘right’ nonsense, as we all proceed down our own paths according to our often subjective visions of ‘progress’—is that we might all labor to safeguard and protect our home, and keep her peak healthy and beautiful and vital. This should be the most simple and clear logic recognizable by all, and above and beyond any petty debate: nobody needs to brutally trash our collective environment to obtain food, clothing, shelter, etc.—thus we should agree not to, and that any violation of this should be seen as the greatest of crimes.

It’s the domination of a ravenously parasitic economic impulse that has made this an impossibility.. and it’s a psychological sickness that seems selfish beyond compare.

Of course, the leading culprits here are now nations like China, and this fact shouldn’t be glossed over—but even this represents a problem we might solve, if we genuinely cared enough and had more laudable priorities springing from a more laudable culture. We hold the most powerful carrots and sticks, the most potent tools to reward or punish.. the deeply unfortunate truth is that the status quo doesn’t genuinely care. They represent the same impulse and dark energy that fuels the insatiable profiteering in China or India, only ever so slightly muted and reined in by their differently constituted populations. Even the supposed actions to ‘solve’ these problems end up being multi-billion-dollar scams—like the ‘green new deal’—that only serve to enrich this corrupt subset further, and further sour the public on any mention of environmental protection.

That said, this new conception spread by much of the CLKC crowd that caring to preserve the natural beauty of our world and keep our air and water and food clean is the realm of the leftist hippie is as insulting and disgusting as it is deceptive and manipulative.

Being against the worst excesses of factory farming, and seeking to strike the ideal balance between productivity/yield and basic human decency, isn’t ‘leftist’—it’s Aryan. As the only being with higher consciousness and self-awareness, mankind couldn’t be any more clearly tasked with being noble stewards of all creation.. the path of voracious parasitism and ravenous profit-seeking regardless of costs is not our way.. and must not be the path taken, moving forward.

A kindness and magnanimity to all that is kin to our spirit—the mindset that cultivated the exceptional brotherly hospitality European peoples so long practiced—should extend to Nature. Our spirit and our nature isn’t at war with Nature, but very much a part of it, and allied to it.

All that’s most beautiful and powerful relates to the timeless, lasting, enduring.. the wellspring of Nature radiates this timeless beauty and balance, and no artificial construct we ever create—especially insofar as Nature isn’t our guide as we do so—could ever rival its depth.

Men of the moment, incapable or unwilling to look behind them or in front of them, truly separate themselves from this beauty and power, this most central orienting force and gravitas.. they drift, unmoored, tethered neither to the wisdom of the past nor the promise of the future, reduced to mere cogs in a machine that inevitably then churns out ugliness and decay. This severance from history and tradition does not liberate—it diminishes. It leaves man small, pathetic, and rootless, a shadow of what he could be, scrambling for meaning in a world stripped of depth and continuity.

Men without tradition, ahistorical - small, and narrow.

The crowd I’m taking aim at seems to scoff at the very idea of tradition, pretending we might toss off the collective wisdom of innumerable generations who’ve come before us, to reinvent every wheel anew according to modern thought frameworks, according to various ‘experts’ and ‘intellectuals’ and a sea of similar pretentious upstarts who claim to know better.

Their view of and approach to history seems almost similarly dismissive, incomplete, asymmetrical. The only tradition most in this crowd seem to mention with some frequency is that dreaded abomination ‘Judeo-Christian’—seemingly unable to utter the word ‘Christian’ without tacking on this anchor-weight of a prefix - and entirely unwilling to recognize racial traditions and heritage.

The defining historical narrative and mythos of this subset seems to be World War 2, specifically as amateurishly caricatured through the eyes of predominantly Jewish Hollywood mythmaking machine. Hitler and the Nazis have been morphed into the literal and exacting picture of evil itself, and the allied powers are then contrasted as the ultimate ideal of goodness. A great many of us miss just how fundamental this is to their shaping and orienting—especially for the boomer-era individual who grew up absolutely bombarded with Spielberg movies, surrounded by a collective understanding of the Germans of this era that feels pulled directly from the most extreme allied propaganda.

When it comes to the vast stretch of history prior to this war, a great many in this crowd seem almost historically illiterate—even uncaring. There seems to be little to no wisdom here, of that type that recognizes we’re all part of a beautiful and storied chain of existence.. owing a great deal to all who came before us, and responsible for cultivating the ground for those coming after.

Tradition, if considered at all by this subset, seems to be filtered through a modern pragmatic lens—valued only insofar as it supports economic or political goals. The non-Jews among the CLKC subset have been taught to hold no respect for tradition—I’d suggest—because traditions represent our own roots, and our unique source of strength and solidity and genuine power. The more we’re able to hold fast to them, the less power and influence this upstart merchant caste is able to attain over us.. thus our most foundational traditions essentially represent an obstacle to this group—not things to be revered and valued.

They must kill the old, to make way for their specific ideal of the new.

So to us, it’s all-important that the value of tradition, and the sum total of our inheritance here, is fully recognized, that this inheritance represents something deeply revered, a priceless legacy that shapes who we are, what we might become. This inheritance isn’t some mere relic to be dusted off and admired—it’s a living force, pulsing through us, fundamentally connecting us to the wisdom of those who came before.

The wisdom of our ancestors flows in our blood; to reject their ways is to sever the roots of our strength and destiny. True tradition is most certainly not the worship of ashes, but the preservation of fire.. the preservation of what is best, and most vital.

René Guénon framed it perfectly:

“Tradition is the transmission of the sacred, the thread that binds man to the divine origin of all things.”

Other great minds further echoed the concept..

Scruton:

“Tradition is the voice of the dead speaking to the living, a gift of wisdom we discard at our peril.”

G.K. Chesterton:

“Tradition means giving votes to the most obscure of all classes, our ancestors.. [it] refuses to submit to the small and arrogant oligarchy of those who merely happen to be walking about”

Edmund Burke:

“We are but tenants of this earth, holding it in trust from those who came before us and for those who will follow; their wisdom is our guide.”

Donald Kingsbury:

“Tradition is a set of solutions for which we have forgotten the problems. Throw away the solution and you get the problem back.”

Alfred Rosenberg:

“The soul of a race lives in its myths and customs, handed down by ancestors who knew the eternal order of Nature.”

Joseph de Maistre:

“The institutions of our fathers are the work of time and experience, a sacred deposit we tamper with at our ruin.”

Dávila:

“The past is not a burden; it is the only mirror in which man can glimpse his dignity.”

In Reflections on the Revolution in France (1790), speaking to the terrible inversion that occurred as result of the French Revolution, Burke states “We are afraid to put men to live and trade each on his own private stock of reason; because we suspect that this stock in each man is small, and that the individuals would do better to avail themselves of the general bank and capital of nations and of ages.”

The logic here is clear and obvious: the former only contains a slice of intellect, a narrow slice of life experience and depth and breadth and range of thought and experience—the latter contains the sum total, making it a vastly richer and deeper well to draw from. We neglect this, in our modern foolish and pretentious error, at our own peril.

And yet, this rejection seems a key cornerstone of the worldview of this subset.

The CLKC type everywhere preaches a rootless adaptability, as if this were a strength to be lauded—yet what is ‘adaptability’ here, but a short-sighted tolerance to (and willingness to be reshaped by) that which is foreign or harmful to us and our very natures?

They seek to adapt all men, and all groups, to a global market. Ironing out all that makes us beautiful and unique and exceptional, to create a generic consumer in his place.

It strikes me as so empty, Godless, spiritless..

and this also strikes at the core of this larger contrast..

Unable to recognize the Divine within themselves, they’re wholly unable to find it within their fellow man - Or intuit it throughout Nature herself.

It’s obvious through their life philosophy that they’re unable to recognize the great and heroic in man. They seek to make small, atomized, domesticated and harmless and servile, a being that lives to consume—and even begins to define himself according to the various types and flavors of consumption, as silly badges to wear, to announce his consumption preferences to other consumers.

The CLKC seems to see mankind as existing to serve the marketplace—by contrast, we believe the marketplace must exclusively and entirely serve mankind, and his improvement and refinement and best interests.

Theirs seems to be a life philosophy wholly incompatible with greatness.. wholly unable to help cultivate it, or even recognize it—or even recognize its immense value and necessity. It’s as if they see modernity as representative of mankind having finished his journey, and put down all difficult things—the sword, the plow, the hammer, the quill—and picking up a television remote or video game controller in it’s place.. as if our official modern purpose has become to consume and entertain ourselves to death.

It’s such a brutally small and petty vision of man, his potential, his spirit and his destiny. It’s objectively pathetic.

Lacking a spiritual center, they have no firm supra-political foundation, when it comes to virtue and ethics.

While a CLKC would defend homosexuality as noted in cases like that of Scott Pressler, or even gay men purchasing children as in the case of Dave Rubin, under the merely political banner of ‘freedom’, we by contrast instinctively and aggressively reject such things as plainly unnatural—not in accordance with the healthy functioning of Nature, not capable of leading to the creation of a new life, or the optimally-net-positive orienting of a child—who must be the foremost consideration, here.. not the degenerate with a lifestyle preference.

His ‘freedom’ isn’t a freedom from aggressively unjust tyrannical overreach of some evil force, but rather a freedom to be a degenerate scoundrel—and they so shrewdly equate the two, to allow the latter to pass by unnoticed under the banner of the former.

His cult of ‘universal rights’ aims at dissolving the sacred hierarchy of race, caste, and heritage into a tepid broth of equality.. a destructive leveling, a rejection of the sublime differences that elevate life above the mundane, replaced by a cosmopolitan disorder, where the noble is everywhere dragged down to the mediocre. His ‘liberty’ is a shackle, binding us to a world without loyalty or meaning.

His tolerance—a spineless virtue of the classical liberal—opens the gates to cultural dissolution, welcoming the alien and the corrosive under the banner of "individual freedom." He stands idle as the West’s identity is bartered away, as its churches crumble and its borders bleed, all to appease a doctrine that prizes the self over the collective. A conservatism that conserves nothing, a liberalism that liberates only the forces of decay. A herald of decline cloaked in dead and unexamined platitudes.

His individualism atomizes, at a moment in history in which unity and cohesion and common cause couldn’t possibly be more vital, crucial, or necessary, if Western nations or cultures care to survive.

His rationalism—cold, calculating, and blind to the eternal—casts aside the wisdom of the ages for the arrogance of the present. He scoffs at the ancestral voices that whisper through tradition, the heroic myths that forge a nation’s soul, and the aesthetic splendor that lifts us toward the divine, preferring instead the sterile logic of the ledger and the lawbook.. too enamored of its own cleverness to see its ruin, too taken by his own sophist-icated reasoning to glimpse the most simple and beautiful truths. This is a mutilation of the human spirit, a refusal to heed the call of the transcendent, leaving us adrift in a sea of petty utility.

Those of us who hear the echoes of the past and the whispers of the eternal can’t help but denounce this fraud: a conservatism without courage, a preservation without pride, a future without a soul—the would-be death of the West, brazenly dressed up as its savior.. and its ultimate sterility will be its epitaph.

However, the CLKB does seem passionate about something..

They tend to broadcast a strange, servile, obsequious and slavish devotion to world Jewry, Zionism, and the Rothschild state of Israel.

This is no exaggeration. Men like Jordan Peterson and Douglas Murray are just two leading examples of a great many in this suspiciously-boosted crowd who seem obsessively devoted to praising Jewish interests and Jewish people to a degree that many people openly wonder if blackmail is involved—though it may simply be that these men know where the money and power lies, and early on made a conscious decision to serve the forces destroying Western civilization in exchange for their pieces of silver. I can’t see into their souls, making any definitive answer to this question an impossibility.. but I can say that it turns them into the most profoundly net-negative forces—and wolves in sheep’s clothing—that one could possibly imagine. It may also be that these men have hidden Jewish heritage themselves.. this would certainly explain a great deal. Presuming they don’t—what could possibly cause a man to so betray his nation, his people, his culture and his ancestors, with such energy and enthusiasm?

On a perhaps related note:

They engage in a proactive biological-denialism, an aggressive ignorance toward all things race and heritage, and their importance.

Perhaps related to the former section, a hallmark trait and tendency of this crowd is to pretend race essentially doesn’t exist—or, that it’s not a factor worthy of any attention or focus—unless they’re discussing Israel, a unique exception in which racial consciousness is hypocritically applauded. Otherwise, race is a topic to be avoided, or mocked and derided.

They’re the flipside of the coin of the far-left that denies the immutable nature of gender.. their reality denial simply takes a slightly different path.

Some of those who parrot these embarrassing ideals are knowingly being wildly dishonest—not completely blind to history, but only pretending to be—but others now genuinely seem convinced that human beings are ‘tabula rasa’, and that in the ‘nature’ vs ‘nurture’ debate, the former is scarcely important at all.. we’re blank slates that might be raised or lowered to any level by our specific environments, that central Somalis (as long as they’re legal migrants!) possess the power to morph into completely different human beings the moment they set foot across our borders. Democracy and Capitalism apparently reshape them at a cellular level, the massive IQ gap dissipates entirely, and they’re suddenly no different than any other America or European.

Every single bit of data we have, past or present, contradicts this insane and destructive thinking.

It’s some strange mixture of a ‘noble lie’ (amongst the few soft-hearted and naive non-Jewish White individuals in these ranks) who believe that if we keep acting as if all peoples are equal, one day our wish might come true—and a malevolent long-term group strategy, by those men who play the leading roles in shaping and orienting the doctrine and its adherents.

Destroying the racial consciousness and unity and cohesiveness of European mankind seems quietly viewed as an absolute necessity, if a globalist marketplace is to be created with a Jewish administrative and financial class at the helm.

Strong and healthy European nations, with some genuine sense of self, a sense of identity and history and culture and the spirit of their people, would naturally resist these takeovers and this poison with every ounce of their being—thus, it’s only by destroying these things and preventing this strength and health that these nations can be wholly reshaped.. and a completely race-blind economy-first mentality is the ultimate recipe to orchestrate this—often couched as ‘classical liberalism’, or ‘enlightenment ideals’, or ‘humanism’.. whatever terms give this treacherous behavior the most colorful and beautiful clothes, to hide it’s ugliness and rot and destructive parasitic intentions.

And it’s not just the destructive ideas themselves, it’s the way they’ve been seeded into the public consciousness..

The manipulative black magic methodology used to spread this thought-virus:

Using the most noble and high-minded traits and tendencies of Western mankind against them, the foremost thinkers and evangelists/propagandists of the CLKC clique have long had an impressive knack for bending and twisting reality to reorient/re-channel our innate traditional traits and tendencies and characteristics to serve their own ends. The concept of 'merit', again, is a prime example: our people’s natural inclination toward justice, toward rewarding he who most richly deserves it based on his proven successes and achievements, now shines completely distorted through a purely economic prism. If a man has created a product, even if it might be total garbage and gradually play a powerfully net-negative role on mankind at a mass scale, if he’s been clever enough to advertise it well, hire and fire and grow his business prudently, and artfully find tax dodges and loopholes, the CLKC tends to see this man as a great success, fully worthy of the power and influence granted to him by his financial power, and a straightforward example of merit. This is cancerous, to a level I’m not sure virtually any of us yet recognize. We’re being taught to praise men not because they’ve done something truly good or great, or had an uplifting or energizing or positively-orienting effect on the world, but rather when they’ve done the opposite—coupled with creatively or efficiently parting their fellow man from his hard-earned dollar in the process.

I’m strongly in favor of genuine ‘meritocracy’—but all hinges on how we define ‘merit’, here. To me, a meritorious man is a man of strength and courage and character and virtue, noble and honorable and in service to higher things—not someone who’s simply found a novel way to make money. The chasm between these two types is vast, and needs to remain so, in the public conception.

Another widely recognized case in which Western mankind’s healthy natural tendencies are so artfully played upon by this element is with regard to hospitality, and that natural kindness and welcoming nature, traditionally and historically directed toward kindred peoples—which is now twisted to serve tens of millions of imported individuals of totally foreign background.

Relatedly, one further example is in the sphere of race, and the conception of “racism”. And again, our sense of justice and fair-play is brutally exploited here.. as the CLKC element pretend the only type of racial awareness one might embrace is similar to the ‘leftist’ who uses DEI or affirmative action to boost his own group, at the cost of all others—or this absurd caricature of the racially-conscious rightist, a remnant of truly insane WW2 propaganda, as a White man who just wants as many terrible things to happen to all non-White people as is possible.

They paint these as the two options or paths, if one is to treat the topic of race seriously, but this is peak manipulative dishonesty and deception. They leave out the third route, the path nearly all of our ancestors effortlessly walked with such confidence, in nearly every single era prior to our own:

Simply speak the truth.

Embrace a recognition that race is an objective biological and genetic reality, a uniquely helpful group label that ties us to our larger families, and that correlates very heavily with nearly every meaningful societal metric or measure of human behavior.. and that our first priority here is to be truthful with ourselves and with others, because truth will forever be the only way to set the world in right order—and that we need only pair this truthfulness with our innate sense of justice and magnanimity to avoid wanton cruelty or ignoble excesses. We’re not innately monsters, and despite the distorted historical record we never have been.. we’re fully capable of conducting ourselves nobly and justly. It’s the insatiably parasitic element attempting to keep us constrained under their thumbs - the financial forces the CLKC crowd ultimately serves (whether they recognize it or not)—that may actually be legitimate monsters. In increasingly many ways, they’re certainly playing the part convincingly.

Our goal needs to be to toss them aside, to again be true masters of our own destiny, and to ensure our world is never again governed by such types. Virtually everything depends on it—if things continue on present trajectories, the world will become an unbelievably grim place. I’d suggest it’s our responsibility - and destiny - to prevent this.. and ensure that ball begins rolling in a vastly healthier direction.

and perhaps this is a good note to end on.. broadly speaking, because I believe what most separates our two factions most of all is this final mentioned factor:

I’d suggest we tend to aim to simply speak truth, and speak truth simply, even where costly or presently controversial.. whereas the CLKC crowd tends to weave a sophist-icated veneer of wordplay to dodge and sidestep numerous difficult truths, hiding their tracks while doing so—and craft clever justifications for greedy, self-seeking, ultimately destructive ideas and behaviors.

The vast majority in this crowd seem to be Godless, in a very real sense—and their conception of the Divine has been crudely replaced with remarkably small things— causing their vision of what’s possible, their vision of our ultimate role in the universe, to be equally small.

We’re meant to be much more than this.. much more than consumers, in a mere globalist ‘marketplace’.

Importantly, as a final note - I don’t want to insinuate that all of our problems might evaporate overnight, if we once again had fully homogeneous nations free from the dominance of hostile populations who certainly don’t have our best interests at heart. We’ve suffered a great deal of psychological damage and spiritual rot, in recent decades, and there are no immediate fixes for this.. but I strongly believe a truly healthy environment naturally heals all wounds, in time.

We do have the power to create this.. as soon as we recognize that we do.

Here’s to that goal - and the rediscovery of the will to pursue it doggedly.