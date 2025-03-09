There’s an increasing tendency—even in some subsets of dissident rightist or ‘far right’ circles—to lionize, idolize, and idealize Rome. And it’s no tremendous surprise as to why, at an initial glance:

Rome was exceptional, and we’ve all grown up being taught just how exceptional, via that rare combination and agreement of both scholarship and Hollywood.

And let’s begin by giving credit where richly due:

Rome was certainly one of the longest lasting Empires the world has ever seen. She was largely well organized, effective, powerful, sprawling.. in a purely utilitarian sense, she was unmatched in these regards—and for impressively long stretches of time.

Even the Goths, who’d eventually conquer her, saw much in her to respect.. and saw her Patrician nobles and Indo-European cultural basis as familiar—and at times, something to genuinely admire. They felt more of a kinship than most realize:

Much of Rome’s leadership, especially in the martial realm, were of at least partial Gothic stock.. and it’s a little known fact that the man who came closest to ‘saving’ Rome was Stilicho, a powerful general (for a time, the most powerful man in the Roman Empire) with a Vandal father.

After her fall, Theodoric the Great was to work restore and revive her best aspects and elements, and ‘The Holy Roman Empire’ was to later emerge in her footprint as a continued pursuit of the lofty goal of well organized, well structured, stable and secure ‘civilization’.

However.. I’d suggest we’ve begun to slightly ‘mis-remember’ her true character and legacy, in recent decades..

especially with the rise to prominence of men like Elon Musk, and a spiritually and philosophically Reddit-tier kosher-rightist element, Rome has now become the more safe and conventional path for the average man on the street to extol generic ideas of empire, power, or perceived masculinity:

It’s sufficiently ancient to be viewed in a relatively simplistic, vague, and general way, to the extent we’re all able to forget the bad and exaggerate the good—not quite as ancient as a Hellenic Greece, whose high points the passage of time has caused us to lose clear sight of—and it’s almost entirely free from the weight of psychological baggage built up over decades of programming and indoctrination so affecting a WW1 or WW2 era Germany, for example.. which means the self-interestedly-corrupt forces currently so controlling our media and information sphere haven’t gone out of their way to smear or mischaracterize.

In fact, the opposite may well be true—in many ways Rome (especially late Rome) represented the corporation-like, materialistic, multicultural and multiracial machine that our post-WW2 status quo has tried so hard to manifest in America, and around the world. If this can be sold as the new ultimate ideal—especially a version stripped of its far nobler and greater aspects, and it’s Indo-European heritage and roots—it may well suit the ‘new right’, and become the steam release valve, of sorts, ‘safely’ harnessing that significant energy so plainly moving rightward.

This piece will be a more critical look at Rome—hopefully not too much so, or unjustly so—in hopes that we might balance out a bit of this misunderstanding and modern bias that I’m convinced has crept in.. often, in my own suspicious estimation, for all the wrong reasons.

I am aiming to be a bit of a counterbalance, here, and with limited space I can’t both point out her perceived faults and sing all of her praises, in one article. Someday relatively soon I may devote a post to the latter—I do think it’s important subject matter—but that won’t be the intention here.

Let’s begin by speaking to how and where she so deviated from the tradition of magnanimous respect for brother peoples and valiant foes, of that type Alexander the Great so represented:

Approximately One Million Celts/Germans Killed, Including Scores of Women and Children - Why?

Broadly speaking, a great many of you reading this will be descendants of the sprawling Germanic people family, or the Celtic branch of that same Aryan people—those groups who played the leading roles in developing Europe and the western world as we know it today atop the corpse/foundation of a hedonistic and chaotic multiethnic hodgepodge that was late Rome. A Rome that, ironically, devoted a great deal of her time and energy later in her lifespan to attempting to destroy or enslave these ancestors of yours—by hook or by crook, and using a great deal of outright duplicity and deception along the way—only to finally hit an immovable brick wall in mistakenly stirring the Goths to a righteous fury through repeated outright betrayal.

Such a powerful righteous fury, in fact, that she’d ultimately pay for it with her life.

However, Rome wasn’t always a spiritually empty and utilitarian corporate machine..

In its infancy, it might be argued that Rome stood as a testament to Indo-European vitality, a republic largely forged by a patrician aristocracy whose lives were tethered to the land and the mos maiorum: the revered customs of their ancestors.

From its founding in 509 BC, by men who hailed their connections to the storied and prestigious Troy and her Trojans, this was a society of austere virtue—where the Senate, a council of noble lineage, sagely guided a constitution blending the authority of consuls, the wisdom of aristocrats, and the voice of tribunes. Polybius, in his Histories, marveled at this balance, crediting it for Rome’s early resilience. Men like Cincinnatus epitomized its spirit: in 458 BC, he left his plow to save the state, only to return to it once the crisis passed, his hands calloused from both soil and sword—one of those brilliant examples of a noble spirit that neither over-ambitiously seeks fame or power, nor selfishly refuses the role when necessity demands it.

Cincinnatus

This was a Rome of small farms and sacred oaths, its people bound by a warrior-farmer ethos that echoed the traditions of their Indo-European forebears.

Yet, this healthy vigor wouldn’t endure. Over centuries, Rome slowly drifted from its roots, seduced by the prospects of superficial wealth, power for it’s own sake, and a sprawling multiculturalism that prized profit over principle, leaving it hollow—a faithless predator destined to be crushed by the very peoples it so aggressively betrayed.

Though to be fair, especially initially, these neighboring cousin peoples weren’t exactly blameless..

in their first major point of contact in 390 BC, the famed Chieftain Brennus led the Celtic Senones—a ‘people of towering stature and wild demeanor’ (stature which was no laughing matter to Romans who averaged around 5’2” to 5’5”, especially as they increasingly mixed with imported southern populations)—from the Po Valley, their longswords capably cleaving through Roman ranks at the Allia River. The city lay defenseless, its wooden gates splintered, its citizens huddled in fear as the haunting Gallic warhorns

reverberated through unpaved streets.

Brennus could have torched Rome to cinders, planting a Celtic standard over its ashes and perhaps altering the course of history forever—but, adhering to long-standing tradition of Aryan peoples, he chose to leave them in possession of their homeland, and demand mere tribute instead:

seven hundred pounds of gold, weighed on scales the Romans rigged in panic, too timid to protest.

With a scornful laugh and the infamous “Vae victis!”—“Woe to the vanquished!”—he tossed his blade onto the pile and marched north, leaving Rome bruised but intact.

This was a warrior’s restraint.. a gesture of strength Rome would never repay with gratitude, only guile.

For over a century after Brennus's departure, Rome efficiently and impressively consolidated its power in Italy, but with each victory, the Republic's character subtly shifted.

The first cracks appeared as Rome stretched well beyond its borders, its republican ideals straining under the weight of conquest. The Punic Wars (264–146 BC) brought triumph over Carthage, but also a flood of slaves and riches (and late-Phoenician merchants!) that reshaped the land and marketplace, and the courts of power. Smallholdings gave way to vast latifundia, as Pliny the Elder notes in his Natural History, consolidating wealth in the hands of a few while dispossessing the yeoman class that had been Rome’s backbone. The Gracchi brothers, in 133 and 121 BC, sought to restore balance by redistributing land to the people, but their murders by a resistant wealthy subset signaled a shift: Rome’s patrician guardians were becoming a privileged and materialistic clique, more loyal to personal gain than collective honor.

That guile festered as Rome’s reach grew. By the Late Republic (133–27 BCE), conquests across Greece, Egypt, and beyond flooded the city with foreign wealth and peoples, eroding its ethnic cohesion, destroying it’s sense of self. The Social War (91–88 BCE) forced citizenship on the socii, Italian allies, diluting the patrician monopoly, while military reforms under Marius and Sulla turned the legions into tools of ambitious generals, their loyalty increasingly bought rather than earned.. an ominous shift.

Plutarch, in his Life of Sulla, describes a Rome awash in excess: senators built lavish estates, their tables laden with exotic feasts, their coffers swollen with plunder.

As Rome sank ever further into this excess, the Germanic tribes stood apart, their honor-based societies and ancient ways increasingly standing a living rebuke to her internal decay. Tacitus, in his Germania, openly (and with impressive objectivity) marveled at their easy virtue, so firmly baked into their very culture and institutions: chiefs chosen for valor, not mere coincidence of birth; warriors bound by loyalty, not gold; women revered as seers, not empty ornaments. He saw a people untainted by Rome’s vices.. no heated floors or perfumed baths, but a life in (and of) nature, forging ironclad kinship ties, and a natural strength. Their chiefs drank from horns, not chalices, their laws carved in memory, not marble—a simplicity some in Rome outwardly mocked, yet perhaps inwardly envied. Where Romans traded oaths for power, Germans still held them sacred, their healthier forests ringing with a nobility and tribal brotherhood Rome had largely bartered away for silk and spice.

In a gradual departure from Indo-European ancestral tradition, increasingly, her yardstick used to measure a man became the gold of the merchant caste, as opposed to the glory or nobility of the magnanimous heroic warrior.

In 54 BCE, Ambiorix of the Gaulish-Germanic Belgae ‘Eburones’, welcomed Caesar’s legate into his timbered hall, seeking fair-minded truce, only to face demands for hostages and grain that starved his people. Two years later, Vercingetorix of the Gauls knelt at Alesia, his early surrender a clear bid for magnanimous mercy, but Caesar paraded him in a triumph, his throat slit as his tribesmen were sold into bondage.

(And in fact, Julius Caesar, a man so uniquely lauded and granted hero status by Hollywood, seemed singularly devoted to the obliteration of the Gauls: massacring entire tribes, enslaving thousands, routinely betraying their leadership at the prospect of the slightest immediate-term gains. His death in 44 B.C. was mourned greatly by ‘foreigners’, according to Suetonius—and especially Jews, whom he’d gone out of his way to help and grant unique powers and privileges—but the Celtic and Germanic peoples, as well as some of Rome’s patrician nobility, no doubt breathed a sign of relief. That said, his written works are still a fascinating and recommended read.)

And this was just the beginning, of behaviors that would become something of a tradition.

In AD 6, Maroboduus of the Marcomanni secured peace with Tiberius, trusting Rome to honor their pact and respect his kingdom as a frontier shield. Instead, Rome unleashed a subtler weapon—agents slipped across the Rhine with gold and forked tongues, bribing his allies to turn against him. This duplicity eroded his power without a single Roman spear, a calculated stab in the back cloaked as diplomacy.

The Cherusci, a Germanic tribe in the Rhine region, experienced Rome’s deception most famously through Arminius, their chieftain. In the early 1st century AD, Rome cultivated Arminius as an ally, granting him citizenship and military training after he served as an auxiliary commander. The Cherusci were promised autonomy and protection under Roman oversight, a deal meant to secure their loyalty against other tribes. But by AD 9, Publius Quinctilius Varus, Rome’s governor in Germania, reneged on this trust: he imposed heavy taxes, demanded hostages, and treated the Cherusci as subjects rather than partners, ignoring their agreed status. This betrayal, which was to become a recurring theme—welcoming Arminius into Rome’s fold only to exploit his people—eventually drove him to orchestrate the famous Teutoburg Forest ambush, annihilating three entire Roman legions.. an unprecedented military disaster, leading to Augustus uttering that memorable line, in sheer anguish:

“Quintilius Varus, give me back my legions!”

Rome’s falseness here wasn’t a single act but a systemic pattern: offering alliance to gain control, then tightening the leash until meaningful resistance was made nearly impossible, and yet simultaneously inevitable..

each broken pact further deepened the scar.

Augustus Sets the Standard - Lesser Successors Fail to Reach it

Under the Empire (27 BCE–476 CE), Rome shed its republican skin entirely, emerging as a corporation-like behemoth obsessed with wealth and subjugation. The relatively noble Augustus/Octavian, a genuine leader in the more traditional style and mold, first centralized power, and the Pax Romana (27 BC–180 AD) fueled trade—evidenced by the bustling Portus harbor and coins scattered from Britain to Syria—but after his passing, it’d slowly morph into a peace built largely on merchant caste exploitation, frequently ruled over by vastly inferior men.

And as she became more wealthy, and more obsessively focused on this wealth as she lost her cohesiveness, homogeneity, and self-image, she began to treat her neighboring cousin peoples more shamefully and duplicitously. After all, why bother to be honorable and keep your word, if you’re now just an ever-shifting collection of merchants, slaves, and migrants? What does nobility or reputation matter, if your empire is built exclusively on gold and mercenary military force?

The Frisii, in AD 28, offered cattle hides in good faith, but Roman greed demanded rare aurochs skins, impossible to find in their region, under the pretext of seizing homes and enslaving those who faltered.

In 40 AD, the loyal client King Ptolemy of Mauretania was summoned to Rome by Emperor Caligula, lured by promises of imperial favor. Trusting in the honor of his alliance and the safety of Roman hospitality, he arrived—only to be ignobly slain by Caligula, who simply craved his wealth and power.

In AD 60, Prasutagus of the Iceni named Nero co-heir, a desperate bid to shield his family with Roman goodwill. Rome’s response was ruthless.. officials promptly seized his lands, flogged his widow Queen Boudica, and had soldiers rape her daughters—an act that made them ineligible to marry, thus ending the royal line.

In AD 69, the Batavians, famed Germanic warriors granted tax exemptions for a century of service in the most elite branches of the Roman military, faced her duplicity anew. Amid civil war, officials suddenly ignored their privileges, imposing levies and whipping resistors, chaining allies once honored—a stark violation of their long loyalty.

Nero (54 - 68 AD) - the Emperor said to have had a Jewish wife (Poppaea), and a man from whom the prominent 2nd-century talmudic sage ‘Rabbi Meir’ claims direct descent—wasn’t just famous for his murdering his mother, or his construction of a ‘Golden House’ for himself after much of Rome burned, or his brutal torture and slaughter of Christians in early Rome—he also became known for mass executions of captured Celtic Gauls.

Domitian (81 - 96 AD) too, said to have been fueled by paranoia—much like Nero, perhaps a paranoia fostered by years of the most wanton and unnecessary cruelty— went out of his way to brutally terrorize any minor Germanic tribe unlucky enough to lose a battle to Rome’s legions.

The Dacians, a remnant Scythic people under King Decebalus, agreed to a peace treaty after the first Dacian war in 102 AD, ceding territory and accepting Roman garrisons in exchange for autonomy and subsidies.

Decebalus

Decebalus trusted Rome to honor this pact, significantly reducing his forces. Yet Rome, ambitious for glory and Dacia’s gold mines, broke the treaty in 105 AD, launching a second war without provocation. Using the peace to scout Dacian weaknesses, they’d besieged Sarmizegetusa, razing it in 106 AD, and enslaved survivors—over 100,000, per Cassius Dio. Rome’s perfidy turned a negotiated peace into a stepping stone for conquest, annexing Dacia and shattering Decebalus’s faith, who took his own life as his kingdom fell.

It’s worth mention that those scholars and historians who believed Odin or Wotan/Wodan to be a real heroic personage, responsible for (or at least connected to and cited in) nearly all European/Scandinavian Royal lines, tended to have him moving his people from the Black Sea region to the west and north—often, fleeing from (or as a means of preparing to finally combat) Roman aggression.

Foreign Emperors, Cheaply Granted Citizenship - Rome Changes Shape

Septimius Severus (193 - 211 AD), attaining his Emperorship by deposing and killing the incumbent emperor Didius Julianus, was said to be a man of Punic descent and ‘darker complexion’—well representative of a new type of Emperor representing a racial and cultural distinction from the fair-skinned, Latin-speaking patricians like the Fabii or Aemilii, who claimed direct descent from Rome’s mythical founders.

Unlike Rome’s early noble families—rooted in Latium, tied to Indo-European warrior traditions, and based on the Seven Hills—Severus hailed from a colonized periphery. His family’s Roman citizenship, likely gained under the Flavians (69–96 AD), was recent, not ancestral, marking them as “new men” (novi homines), distinct from the patrician Gens of the Republic’s Senate (509–27 BC).

His Punic heritage made him the first emperor of non-European provincial origin, unlike the old Italic aristocracy.

His wife, Julia Domna, born around 160 AD in Emesa (modern Homs, Syria), came from a wealthy Arab-Syrian family, adding yet another foreign element to the Severan dynasty. Their son, Caracalla, inherited this dual legacy—Punic-North African from Severus and Syrian-Semitic from Julia—contrasting with patrician lineages who claimed noble descent from Aeneas, and rooting him in Rome’s conquered provinces rather than its founding core.

And it wasn’t just his lineage that lacked readily apparent nobility—virtually no other Emperor, to my own eye, was so openly and wantonly ignoble and destructive in both word and deed.

In 213 AD, Caracalla was to continue the unfortunate trend of outright deceptive treachery to neighboring peoples. He invited the most powerful German chieftain nobles to a parley near Mainz, promising negotiations to halt border skirmishes—a gesture echoing Germanic traditions of honor-bound talks. The Historia Augusta claims Caracalla feigned diplomacy, only to then spring a brutal ambush. As the leaders gathered, Roman troops suddenly attacked, slaughtering them, sending cavalry to run down the quick few who escaped, and simultaneously launching a punitive campaign that razed villages and killed thousands. Cassius Dio corroborates the brutality, noting “The German people denied him any false claims to wisdom or bravery. They showed him up as a treacherous fool, and outright coward”.. loathsome acts which would eventually—ironically—earn him the title ‘Germanicus Maximus’.

This betrayal, luring foes with peace then striking, epitomized Rome’s newfound dishonor, deepening Germanic resentment throughout her many tribes.

The infamous Edict of Caracalla then granted citizenship to all free inhabitants throughout every last inch of Rome’s entire Empire, supposedly to increase revenues, forging a multiracial state that erased old distinctions, using ‘diversity’ as a tool for control rather than unity.. unleashing a slow-acting poison pill that would eventually help cost them everything.

Rome was swiftly changing into something that’d have been almost unrecognizable, to her progenitor heroes and founding stock.

Juvenal’s Satires lament this moral slide: “We’re hooked on foreign ways… luxury’s bred more ruin than war.” The wealthy ‘new men’ reveled in excess—Nero’s aforementioned Golden House glittered with opulence, while slavery, peaking at 30–40% of Italy’s population (Hopkins, Conquerors and Slaves), propped up a hedonistic sprawl. Where once great men sought achievement and distinction and glory, they now sought ease, comfort, and pleasure.

From this point forward, Rome largely seems to drift, aimlessly and on autopilot, increasingly governed by profiteering oligarchs and increasingly opportunistic and amoral leaders.

In 269 AD, Emperor Claudius Gothicus notably defeated a Gothic host at Naissus, earning his name and proving Rome had not yet entirely lost her martial spirit, a hard-fought victory that left their remnants vulnerable. Yet, instead of honoring their surrender with integration as allies, he abandoned them to starvation on the Balkan plains—a petty, spiteful act that echoed through generations, further sowing seeds of mistrust among Germanic tribes.

Even still, over the next century, a fragile détente emerged as Rome and the Germanic peoples now faced a shared menace: the Huns. The Germanic tribes, battered by Hunnic raids of overwhelming numbers, saw Rome’s legions as a potential bulwark, a chance to unite against a common enemy tearing through their lands. Rome, stretched thin by internal strife and eastern wars, dangled promises of alliance—land, supplies, and mutual defense—enticing tribes like the Ostrogoths to trust once more. Lured by the prospect of stability and Rome’s organized military might, they lowered their guard, hoping past betrayals might be buried beneath the urgent need to repel the Huns. Yet, this flicker of faith would soon—yet again—be snuffed out.

In 375, Ermanaric—often called ‘the Gothic Alexander’ in his day for his vast conquests, incredible achievements now strangely faded from historical memory—ruled a sprawling Ostrogothic kingdom on the steppes, a buffer Rome had courted as an ally through decades of foederati (peoples and cities bound by a treaty, known as foedus, with Rome) ties. When the Huns surged west, shattering the Alans and turning on the Goths, Ermanaric’s request for Roman aid against a mutual foe was, incredibly, met with cold silence. Emperor Valens made a calculated, heartless choice: let the Ostrogoths fall without lifting a finger—weakening a potential future rival while hoping the Huns might tire.

The Great and noble Ermanaric, wounded by Hunnic blades and now broken by despair, ended his life, his people scattering or bowing to foreign yokes. Far from some mere oversight, Rome’s heartless gambit sacrificed honor for gain, leaving the Goths vulnerable—and now burning with righteous indignation.

After the Goths had lost a great deal of their land and significant numbers to the truly unbelievable numbers of Huns that somehow never stopped materializing on their horizon, Emperor Valens finally approached them with an arrangement:

Knowing the alternative would mean doing the impossible in fighting a large number of powerful Goths with a Hunnish threat following right behind them, he offered land and sustenance, in exchange for their spears.

The Tervingi Gothic peoples, with villages burning, cattle slaughtered, and warriors falling to Hunnic arrows, saw no choice but to flee to the banks of the Danube, the broad, muddy river that marked the northern frontier of the Eastern Roman Empire. Here, they stood—men with weathered shields, women clutching children, elders murmuring prayers—gazing across the churning waters toward a Rome they had long viewed with a wary mixture of respect and distrust, now their only hope for survival.

Even at this late hour, the pact suggested by Valens could have powerfully bound them to Rome’s cause.. but a malevolent greed once again twisted the deal:

The Greuthungi, their kin, were suddenly denied entry, despite initial promises of safe passage, and then shamefully attacked on the riverbank—unarmed men women and children, seeking only refuge, massacred by well armed Roman troops. Under shouted commands cleverly masked as efforts to maintain order, legionaries loosed volleys of arrows into the throng, while others waded into the shallows with spears, striking down tired and unarmed warriors as they struggled against the current. The river ran red, bodies bobbing in the muddy eddies, a grim prelude to the treachery that would follow. The Greuthungi survivors retreated—their trust in Rome shattered, their kin across the water now isolated and wary.

For the Tervingi who made it across—perhaps as many as 50,000 to 100,000, though numbers vary in ancient accounts—the reality of Roman “hospitality” was a supremely bitter awakening. Valens’s promise of land and sustenance proved hollow, under the stewardship of corrupt officials. Instead of being dispersed to fertile fields in Thrace, the Goths were herded into makeshift camps along the frontier—cramped, fetid enclosures ringed by Roman garrisons. These were not settlements but holding pens, the ground churned to mud by restless feet, the air becoming heavy with the stench of unwashed bodies and untended waste. Supplies, meant to flow from imperial granaries, were diverted by local administrators who saw the crisis as a chance for financial profit. Lupicinus, the military commander of Thrace, and his subordinates hoarded the grain and livestock intended for the Goths, doling out only occasional scraps to maintain a veneer of compliance. What little reached the camps was rancid—spoiled wheat, scraps of carrion, even the flesh of stray dogs butchered in desperation—and then sold at exorbitant prices that further mocked their plight.

Ammianus Marcellinus, the Roman historian who chronicled these events with a soldier’s eye, paints a stark picture of the outrage: a single loaf of bread, barely edible, demanded the price of a small fortune, often ten pounds of silver or the equivalent in goods. Families bartered their last possessions—iron brooches, woven cloaks, even heirloom blades—to secure a mouthful. When coin and trade ran dry, the cost grew darker: Roman officials, abetted by slavers circling the camps like vultures, accepted human lives as payment. Mothers, hollow-eyed with hunger, occasionally handed over their children—sons and daughters torn from their arms—to be marched south as slaves, their wails echoing over the campfires. Fathers clenched fists around empty scabbards, their weapons surrendered as part of the crossing terms, presently powerless to stop the theft of their blood.

Fritigern and his lieutenants, pacing the camp’s edges, appealed to Roman overseers for the promised land, their voices hoarse with frustration, but met only delays and excuses—tales of logistical snarls and imperial decrees that never came.

The Tervingi’s desperation deepened as weeks stretched into months. Starvation gnawed at their ranks, disease creeping through the crowded tents—fevers that felled the weak, dysentery that fouled the water. Roman soldiers patrolled the perimeters, their armor glinting in the torchlight, more as jailers than protectors, their presence a constant reminder of the Goths’ unjust subjugation. The air thickened with the stench of betrayal, a rancid blend of spoiled food, human misery, and broken faith. Fritigern, a leader hardened by years of war and diplomacy, saw the trap tightening:

Rome had no intention of honoring its word.

The Tervingi had been lured across the Danube not as allies, but as a resource to be exploited—stripped of strength, then discarded. Whispers spread among the warriors—tales of the Greuthungi’s fate, of Ermanaric’s unanswered pleas—stoking a fury that smoldered beneath their forced restraint. The camps swiftly became a tinderbox, every glance at a Roman sentry, every cry of a hungry child, piling fuel on a fire just waiting for its spark.

The simmering rage of the Goths—stoked by months of Roman neglect and exploitation—finally and fully erupted in 377 at Marcianople, a key military outpost in Moesia near the Danube frontier.

Here, Rome’s deceit peaked, in a calculated act of violence that would finally and officially ignite a war and hasten an empire’s fall. Fritigern, still informal leader of the Tervingi since their crossing in 376, arrived at this fortified town to confront Lupicinus, the local commander of Thrace, over the dire conditions his people endured. After nearly a year of starvation and enslavement as Roman officials hoarded resources for profit, Fritigern’s mission was clear: secure the relief his tribe had been denied, or force Rome to finally and fully reckon with its broken word.

Lupicinus, tasked with managing the Gothic settlers, met Fritigern with a show of diplomacy. He invited the noble Chieftain and a small group of his lieutenants to a banquet within Marcianople’s walls, a gesture framed as negotiation.

The hall, warm and inviting with the flicker of oil lamps, was prepared with tables of roasted meat and bread, cups filled with wine—an apparent olive branch to ease tensions after months of hardship. This mirrored a long-standing Roman tactic: disarm foes with hospitality before striking. Fritigern accepted, bringing his unarmed attendants as a sign of trust, relying on the timeless and sacred guest-right tradition respected by Goths and many frontier peoples, where a host’s table guaranteed safety. The talks began, Fritigern pressing for land and food, Lupicinus offering vague assurances—while Roman troops quietly tightened their grip around the town.

The trap sprang mid-feast. Under orders from Lupicinus, Roman soldiers separated Fritigern’s attendants from the hall, gradually escorting them to an adjacent room under the pretext of logistics. There, blades drawn in treacherous ambush, the Romans quietly executed their unarmed guests one by one in a swift, silent massacre. Blood soaked the stone floor, pooling beneath the bodies of men who had trusted Rome’s word.

It’s said that one lone survivor, wounded but miraculously still alive, broke free and ran back toward the hall, his loud cry just breaking through above the murmur of the banquet. Fritigern, a seasoned warrior, now made wary after such extended dishonorable treatment, alerted by the sound and sensing danger, seized his sword—one he’d managed to smuggle in, despite Roman custom—and stood, facing Lupicinus across the table. The Roman’s feigned calm faltered as guards moved to act, but Fritigern and his remaining men fought back, overturning tables and cutting a path to the exit. In a clash of steel and shouts, they broke free, leaving a trail of dead Romans in their wake, the hall a wreckage of spilled wine and shattered trust.

Now openly hostile, Fritigern rallied the Tervingi and declared war on Rome. Lupicinus, desperate to regain control, mustered all available troops—around 5,000 men, including Danube garrisons—and quickly pursued the Goths. Nine miles west of Marcianople, the armies met in a chaotic clash. Ammianus describes the Roman force adopting a defensive stance, likely a shield wall, but the Goths, battle-hardened and now fully enraged, launched an immediate, all-out assault. With shields, swords, and spears, they overwhelmed the Romans in close combat. Lupicinus’s veteran legions fought bravely, but their commander fled as the Goths broke their lines, killing over half his army—perhaps 2,500–3,000 men. The Goths quickly looted the fallen, arming themselves with superior Roman gear.

This duplicitous ambush at Marcianople, this covert massacre of much of Gothic leadership, was no simple betrayal—it was a turning point in history. It’d been a deliberate violation of hospitality, a breach of the guest-right that Goths held as sacred, now fully transforming Rome from a faltering ally into an irredeemable enemy.

Fritigern now rallied his people, who had already begun slipping past Roman lines, arming themselves with whatever they could scavenge—spears from broken carts, blades from fallen foes—and soon linked up with the Greuthungi Goths, who crossed the undefended Danube after Lupicinus diverted its guards—their numbers swelling to perhaps 15,000 warriors.

On August 9, 378, they met Valens’s army at Adrianople, a battle born from the banquet’s blood.

Valens, overconfident after a series of Persian campaign victories, had little idea what he was dealing with—and led some 30,000 troops into a masterful trap. Fritigern’s cavalry and infantry overwhelmed the Romans, killing two-thirds of their force:

around 20,000 men, including Valens himself—whose body was never recovered from the field.

This defeat, one of Rome’s worst, crippled the Eastern Empire’s military, exposing its vulnerability and emboldening Germanic incursions. Marcianople’s perfidy had not just cost lives—it had lit the fuse of a conflict that would unravel Rome’s dominion, a wound from which it would never recover.

The banquet betrayal was the point of no return, the dark heart of a saga centuries in the making. For generations, Rome had waved hollow banners of alliance before the Celtic, Germanic, and Gothic tribes—peoples woven tight by warrior codes, by the iron of loyalty and the sanctity of oaths—only to repeatedly splinter their trust with a greed-soaked treachery that stank of the forum’s gilded lies. From Germania’s shadowed woods to Scythia’s windswept plains, each broken vow represented another thread further tightening the noose around Rome’s neck.

Having seemingly learned no lessons, and so clearly suffering late-stage-Empire exhaustion, Rome’s behavior even still continued in a similar vein.

The Vandals, too, would experience Rome’s faithless hand. In 330 AD, Constantine the Great had settled them in Pannonia as foederati, granting land along the Danube and promising security for their service as a frontier buffer. For nearly 70 years, their warriors held the line, only to be flippantly forsaken around 400 AD as Hunnic hordes surged west. Emperor Honorius offered no aid, leaving King Godigisel’s Vandals to fend for themselves. Procopius (History of the Wars) hints Rome saw them as a shield to be discarded when the threat loomed too large. Driven out, they crossed the Rhine into Gaul in 406 AD with the Alans and Suebi, their trust in Rome irreparably broken.

This perfidy persisted:

In 408 AD, Honorius turned on the Visigoths, born from the Tervingi’s ashes, reneging on payments promised to Alaric’s foederati for their service. Enraged, Alaric promptly marched on Rome, sacking it in 410 AD—the city’s first fall in eight centuries, its streets ringing with the cries of a humbled empire. By 418 AD, Wallia’s Visigoths secured Aquitaine under a treaty, only to find Rome’s promises hollow once more, as punitive taxes and land seizures eroded their foothold. That same year, Honorius also betrayed the Alans, a Sarmatian-Germanic people led by King Respendial. Welcomed as foederati in 406 AD with pledges of land and protection for their cavalry’s aid in Gaul, they were instead pitted against the Visigoths in a cynical ploy to weaken both, their king slain and their ranks thinned by Roman-orchestrated bloodshed.

The Suebi, too, bore Rome’s deceit. Settled in Gallaecia by 409 AD as foederati with promises of autonomy for frontier defense, they served loyally under King Hermeric. Yet in 419 AD, Honorius exploited their weakness after a harsh winter, inciting a Visigothic attack with Roman gold—a treacherous move to curb their independence that left them battered and wary.

The Vandals once more tasted further guile decades later. In 429 AD, Gaiseric seized North Africa, forging a kingdom from Rome’s neglect. By 442 AD, Valentinian III struck a treaty, ceding Africa Proconsularis and betrothing his daughter Eudocia to Gaiseric’s son Huneric to seal peace. Yet, after Valentinian’s death in 455 AD, Petronius Maximus shattered this pact, marrying Eudocia to his own son Palladius. Gaiseric, incensed by this betrayal, sailed to Rome and looted it for 14 days in 455 AD, turning Rome’s dishonor into a costly reckoning.

Finally, in 488 AD, the Ostrogoths felt Rome’s sting. Emperor Zeno lured Theodoric to Italy with grand promises of autonomy for ousting Odoacer—only to then bind him as a vassal once the deed was done. This final act of duplicity capped centuries of broken faith, a legacy that fully tightened the inescapable noose Rome had long been weaving around its own neck.

Even still, I believe it was the banquet’s treachery, above all, that set the unstoppable ball rolling.. ultimately producing a Germanic tide Rome simply lacked the life force to stem. Inevitably—I’d suggest under weight of the burden of her sins and missteps collectively building—she fell into a degenerate, faltering, failing state.

Late Roman documents speak of latifundia lying fallow as elites chased urban pleasures, while the army—now a patchwork of foreign and uninspired mercenaries fighting only for pay—wholly lacked the discipline or purpose of its republican forebears. Gibbon, in Decline and Fall, marks this outsourcing as a fatal flaw.

The Visigoths would go on to carve out kingdoms in Gaul and Spain, their banners rising over fields Rome once claimed. The Ostrogoths seized Italy, and Vandals, Franks, and Saxons tore through the West’s fraying husk. In 476, Odoacer deposed Romulus Augustulus, ending the Western Empire under the weight of a Gothic vigor Rome had lost to decadence:

Victorious Goths enter Rome

Marcianople’s blood was no mere betrayal—it was the horn-blast announcement of Rome’s inevitable doom, the inertia shift of a heavy pendulum, now destined to swing back.. a future promise of a reckoning for a hollow titan that so mocked the honor of those it sought to rule.

Yet from Rome’s ashes rose a new dawn, embodied by Theodoric the Great, crowned king of Italy in 493. Where late Rome had wielded power to crush and exploit, Theodoric governed with a nobility it had long forgotten. He admired the empire’s genuine achievements—its aqueducts channeling life through stone, its roads stitching a fractured land, its laws etched in enduring texts—and immediately set his hand to their restoration. Ravenna’s halls soon gleamed with a blend of Roman grandeur and Gothic strength, scribes laboring to preserve Latin wisdom as masons repaired crumbling forums. Taxes were fair, bread baked rather than being hoarded, a stark contrast to Rome’s rapacious grip. Romans lived as they had, under their own magistrates and codes, their senators debating in the Curia as if the empire still stood strong.

And yet, all the while, Theodoric and his Ostrogoths stood apart, noble and free, ruling themselves by warrior councils and ancestral customs, untainted by the cosmopolitan sprawl that they believed had so softened Rome. They disdained its perfumed baths, its gold-drunk merchants, its cities teeming with a rootless, multiracial clamor—markets thick with silks and spices that, to Gothic eyes, signaled rot rather than richness.

This was their creed: honor the fallen foe’s legacy, but hold fast to the martial fire of their own blood. In proving her new masters could rebuild and refine her without succumbing to the vices they despised, Theodoric offered a final powerful contrast to Rome’s faithless ruin.

Examples of Just and Magnanimous Gothic Rulership of a Defeated People

The Goths and their brother peoples didn’t merely overrun Rome—they infused it with an exceptional lifeblood it had long lost. This influx of noble spirit, forged in the crucible of warrior councils and kinship ties, met Rome’s enduring heritage—its roads, laws, and organizational mastery—and together they struck a potent balance, and bridged the gap. This was no clash of ruin, but a fusion of vigor and structure, of freedom tempered by discipline. Germanic blood brought a raw, untamed yet disciplined energy, while Roman culture offered a most impressive ready-made framework to channel it, creating a healthy equilibrium that would seed the ground and help cultivate the many mighty European peoples and cultures destined to rise.

From this union ultimately blossomed the knightly and Chivalric age—a towering testament to Europe’s unique soul.

Here, courage was not a fleeting or isolated act but the very heartbeat of existence. Aristocrats and nobles—far from the soft or coddled or spiritless wealthy or powerful men of our age—proactively sought out danger and achievement with a fierce, unrelenting zeal, driven not by desperation or mere ambition but so often by an overflowing abundance of health and spirit. Their honor was no fragile ornament; it was an iron and uncompromising creed, demanding loyalty to kin and lord, the safeguarding of the people against predatory parasitism, and a fearless chase for glory, in it’s highest and best sense. In this era, strength melded with virtue, and martial valor intertwined with nobility, forging a code that lit the medieval world ablaze and left an echo that resonates to this day.

This bold, adventurous spirit didn’t dim with the passing of these knights, and their middle ages; it surged onward, carried in the blood of peoples like the Anglo-Saxons who so powerfully forged England’s foundations. Their migrations across stormy seas and uncharted lands mirrored the adventurous valor of their chivalric forebears, planting seeds of courage and kinship that would grow into a nation of explorers and innovators. That same restless fire propelled countless European peoples to the shores of America, where they carved new worlds from wilderness, their societies rooted in the ideals of honor, purpose, and noble aspiration. From battlefield to frontier, this heritage of daring endured, a living thread binding past to future.

This marriage of Germanic vitality and integrity with Rome’s structure and cultural richness birthed a legacy of unparalleled power. It was a synthesis that prized honor without frailty, courage without chaos, and nobility without decay—a healthy balance that not only sustained Europe, but positively propelled it to unmatched greatness. This fusion wove itself into the continent’s very fabric—into the inner fabric of the people themselves—ensuring its civilizations would thrive, their high standards and lofty ambitions a monument to the enduring might of this extraordinary heritage.

In short..

I believe we should honor the unique form of greatness that was Rome, at her peak—but never neglect the greatness of those exceptional (and still largely unsung) peoples who eventually overcame her.. or forget the reasons why they felt compelled to, or why they were able to. Most importantly, honor the greatness that resulted from the blending of the best elements of these two brother peoples and cultures, and the unprecedented heritage we’ve all been blessed to inherit, as result..

lets not squander it.