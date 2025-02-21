1. Unconventional, Controversial, Maverick etc. Historical Works:

Oera Linda Book - Recommended edition/translation by Jan Ott

A Frisian text claiming pre-Christian origins of Northern Europe’s people. Ott’s translation of this beautiful yet controversial work is a very worthwhile read.

Makers of Civilization in Race and History - Laurence Austine Waddell

Waddell links Aryans to Sumer, Egypt, and India’s ancient foundations.

Decades of research challenge the sanitized tale of human progress.

The British Edda (and all other works) - Laurence Austine Waddell

Reinterprets the Norse Edda as an Aryan chronicle tied to Britain.

Waddell’s work digs into roots of material modern academia will no longer touch.

A Dissertation on the Origin and Progress of the Scythians or Goths - John Pinkerton

Tracks Scythian migrations into Gothic tribes across 18th-century evidence.

Pinkerton compellingly lays out a lineage dismissed by timid scholars.

Chronicles from Pre-Celtic Europe - Alewyn J. Raubenheimer

Details pre-Celtic societies in Europe, predating known records.

Raubenheimer fills gaps the official narrative skips over.

Fingerprints of the Gods - Graham Hancock

Explores pre-flood civilizations with archaeological and textual clues.

Hancock’s case demands we rethink the timeline - and capabilities of the ancients.

From Scythia to Camelot - C. Scott Littleton

Argues Scythian culture influenced Arthurian legends via migrations.

Littleton connects dots the textbooks refuse to draw.

Maps of the Ancient Sea Kings - Charles Hapgood

Analyzes pre-modern maps showing advanced geographic knowledge.

Hapgood proves someone knew more than we’re told—long ago.

Atlantis, The Mystery Unraveled - Jürgen Spanuth

Places Atlantis in the North Sea, backed by Bronze Age findings.

Spanuth’s theory dares to speak to a compelling idea that others drown in silence.

Trojans Abroad: Two Thousand Years of Wandering - Kristof S. Szabo

Follows Trojan survivors spreading culture across Europe post-war.

Szabo maps a journey the victors’ history left out.

Atlantis: The Antediluvian World - Ignatius Donnelly

Builds a case for Atlantis as a real, advanced pre-flood society.

Much of Donnelly’s 1882 classic still cuts through modern denials.

Atlantis, Edda & Bible - Hermann Wieland

Ties Atlantis to Norse Edda and Biblical accounts in a unified theory.

Wild, fascinating to fully and objectively consider.

Hermes Scythicus:

The Radical Affinities of the Greek/Latin Languages to the Gothic - John Jamieson

Shows Gothic roots in Greek and Latin via linguistic analysis.

Jamieson’s 1814 study upends the classical facade we’re conventionally shown.

Irish Wisdom Preserved in Bible and Pyramids (and his other works) - Conor MacDari

Claims Irish culture shaped ancient Egypt and Biblical tales.

MacDari’s bold take on Celtic history is very much explosive, if true.

A Vindication of the Ancient History of Ireland - Charles Vallancey

Defends Ireland’s ancient role as a cultural hub, pre-British rule.

Vallancey’s 1786 work fights to restore a past modern academia has diminished.

The Round Towers of Ireland/The History of the Tuath De Danaans - Henry O'Brien

Links Ireland’s towers to the Tuath De Danaan, a pre-Celtic elite.

O’Brien’s 1834 dive reveals a heritage not yet well understood by many.

The Arctic Home in the Vedas - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Proposes Aryans originated in the Arctic, per Vedic astronomy.

Tilak’s 1903 argument shifts the map they’ve drawn for us.

2. History and Historical Narratives

Books in this category focus on historical events, civilizations, migrations, and cultural developments, often written as chronicles, histories, or analyses of specific periods or peoples.

Oldest:

Histories - Herodotus

Herodotus’ vivid tales of war and wonder shaped how we see the ancient world.

History of the Peloponnesian War - Thucydides

Thucydides’ unflinching look at power and politics in ancient Greece.

Anabasis - Xenophon

Xenophon’s gripping tale of Greeks stranded in Persia, fighting their way home.

The Library of History - Diodorus Siculus

Diodorus’ ambitious sweep through myth and history, from creation to Caesar.

The Gallic Wars - Julius Caesar

Caesar’s conquest of Gaul, told by the man himself—victor and spin doctor.

The Geography - Strabo

Strabo maps the Roman world, blending geography with culture and myth.

Germania - Tacitus

Tacitus’ sharp-eyed view of the Germanic tribes, Rome’s fierce neighbors.

Epitome of Pompeius Trogus’ Philippic Histories - Justinus

Justinus distills the rise and fall of empires after Alexander the Great.

Jewish Antiquities - Flavius Josephus

Josephus’ epic saga of the Jews, from Genesis to the Roman siege of Jerusalem.

The Secret History - Procopius

Procopius’ juicy gossip from Byzantium’s corridors of power.

The Ecclesiastical History of the English People - Bede

Bede’s gentle chronicle of how Christianity took root in Anglo-Saxon England.

The History of the Britons - Nennius

Nennius’ mix of fact and fable, where history meets Arthurian legend.

The History of the Goths, Vandals, and Suevi - Isidore of Seville

Isidore’s insider view of the Goths and Vandals reshaping Europe.

Gesta Regum Anglorum - William of Malmesbury

William’s lively tales of England’s kings, from Alfred to his own time.

History of the Kings of Britain - Geoffrey of Monmouth

Geoffrey’s grand myths of Britain’s past, where history is a canvas for legend.

Contemporary:

The Cambridge Ancient History (14 volumes)

The definitive reference on the ancient world, from stone tools to fallen empires.

Annals of the Kingdom of Ireland by the Four Masters - John O’Donovan

Ireland’s story, meticulously recorded by monks, brought to light by O’Donovan.

A Description of the Northern Peoples - Olaus Magnus

Magnus’ wild ride through Nordic lands, where history meets tall tales.

Universal History - John Clark Ridpath

Ridpath’s grand tour of civilization, from Eden to the Gilded Age.

The Invasion of Europe by the Barbarians - J.B. Bury

Bury’s clear-eyed look at how ‘barbarians’ reshaped the Roman world.

The Outline of History - H.G. Wells

Wells’ bold sketch of humanity’s journey, with all his quirks on display.

Gruesome Harvest - Ralph Keeling

Keeling’s raw take on the Allies’ harsh treatment of defeated Germany.

History of the Goths - Herwig Wolfram

Wolfram’s deep dive into the Goths, from steppe nomads to kingdom builders.

The Story of the Goths - Henry Bradley

Bradley’s Victorian-era tale of the Goths’ rise and fall.

History of the Norwegian People - Knut Gjerset

Gjerset’s thorough chronicle of Norway, from Vikings to modern nation.

Albion’s Seed - David Hackett Fischer

Fischer’s brilliant look at how British roots shaped American regions.

Nuremberg: The Last Battle - David Irving

Irving’s provocative take on Nuremberg, challenging the victors’ narrative.

Two Hundred Years Together - Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Solzhenitsyn’s unflinching look at a complex, often painful shared history.

God’s Battalions - Rodney Stark

Stark’s bold case for the Crusades as defensive wars, not imperialist adventures.

The German Genius - Peter Watson

Watson’s love letter to German brilliance, from Kant to quantum physics.

Orderly and Humane - R.M. Douglas

Douglas’ harrowing account of the largest forced migration in history.

History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind - Stephen Mitford Goodson

Goodson’s fiery indictment of central banks as tools of control.

The History of the Norman Conquest of England: Its Causes and Its Results - Edward A. Freeman

Freeman’s monumental work on how the Normans reshaped England.

A History of England Under the Norman Kings - Johann M. Lappenberg

Lappenberg’s detailed look at England under its new Norman overlords.

Empires of the Silk Road - Christopher I. Beckwith

Beckwith’s sweeping tale of how the Silk Road shaped civilizations.

The Scythian Empire - Christopher I. Beckwith

Beckwith’s bold claim that Scythians were the first great empire builders.

The Goths in the Crimea - Alexander A. Vasiliev

Vasiliev’s fascinating look at the Goths who outlasted Rome in the East.

Myth of the Andalusian Paradise - Darío Fernández-Morera

Fernández-Morera’s sharp critique of the ‘golden age’ myth in Muslim Spain.

In Search of the Dark Ages - Michael Wood

Wood’s engaging journey through Britain’s murky post-Roman centuries.

Conquered: The Last Children of Anglo-Saxon England - Eleanor Parker

Parker’s moving tales of Anglo-Saxons in the shadow of Norman rule.

The Burgundians: A Vanished Empire - Robert Fossier

Fossier’s rich portrait of the Burgundians, from tribe to duchy.

The Horse, the Wheel, and Language - David W. Anthony

Anthony’s masterful detective work on how nomads spread language and culture.

The Scythians: Nomad Warriors of the Steppe - Barry Cunliffe

Cunliffe’s vivid recreation of the Scythians’ world, from art to warfare.

3. Philosophy, Political Theory, and Social Critique

This category includes works of philosophy, political theory, social commentary, and critiques of modernity, often exploring ideology, ethics, or societal structures.

Annotations on an Implicit Text - Nicolás Gómez Dávila

Gómez Dávila’s sharp aphorisms cut through modernity’s illusions.

Beauty - Roger Scruton

Scruton’s ode to beauty, a lost virtue in a world of utility.

Beyond Good and Evil - Friedrich Nietzsche

Nietzsche’s bold call to transcend the herd’s morality.

The Creature from Jekyll Island - G. Edward Griffin

Griffin’s exposé of the Federal Reserve’s shadowy origins.

Civil Disobedience - Henry David Thoreau

Thoreau’s timeless defense of the individual against the state.

Death of the West - Patrick J. Buchanan

Buchanan’s stark warning of cultural decline in the West.

The Face of God - Roger Scruton

Scruton’s philosophical quest to find the divine in the mundane.

Fire in the Minds of Men - James H. Billington

Billington’s deep dive into the revolutionary spirit’s hidden roots.

The Great Jewish Masque - Arnold Leese

Leese’s controversial take on Jewish influence through history.

Imperium - Francis Parker Yockey

Yockey’s vision of a united West, unbound by modern borders.

Industrial Society and Its Future - Ted Kaczynski

Kaczynski’s manifesto against technology’s grip on human freedom.

Meditations - Marcus Aurelius

Aurelius’ stoic reflections, a guide for the ages.

The Myth of the 20th Century - Alfred Rosenberg

Rosenberg’s ideological blueprint for a new European order.

The Present Age - Søren Kierkegaard

Kierkegaard’s piercing critique of the modern world’s shallowness.

Reflections on the Revolution in France - Edmund Burke

Burke’s prescient warning against the chaos of radical change.

Revolt Against the Modern World - Julius Evola

Evola’s call to reject modernity for a timeless, heroic ethos.

State of Emergency - Patrick J. Buchanan

Buchanan’s urgent plea to address the West’s demographic crisis.

The Art of War - Sun Tzu

Sun Tzu’s ancient wisdom on strategy, still relevant today.

The Bell Curve - Richard J. Herrnstein and Charles Murray

Herrnstein and Murray’s data-driven look at intelligence and society.

The Babylonian Woe - David Astle

Astle’s bold claim that debt-based money enslaved civilizations.

The Crisis of the Modern World - René Guénon

Guénon’s critique of modernity’s spiritual decay.

The Enneads - Plotinus

Plotinus’ mystical journey to the One, beyond the material.

The Fate of Empires - Sir John Glubb

Glubb’s sobering analysis of empires’ rise and inevitable fall.

The Republic - Plato

Plato’s timeless vision of justice and the ideal state.

Thus Spoke Zarathustra - Friedrich Nietzsche

Nietzsche’s poetic proclamation of the Übermensch’s coming.

Timaeus - Plato

Plato’s cosmic dialogue on the universe’s creation and order.

Tragedy and Hope - Carroll Quigley

Quigley’s insider view of the hidden forces shaping the 20th century.

Where the Right Went Wrong - Patrick J. Buchanan

Buchanan’s sharp critique of conservatism’s drift from its roots.

The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy - John J. Mearsheimer and Stephen M. Walt

Mearsheimer and Walt’s unflinching look at a powerful influence on U.S. policy.

4. Mythology, Religion, and Spirituality

Books here explore religious texts, spiritual philosophies, mythologies, and esoteric traditions, often blending historical, cultural, and metaphysical perspectives.

Aryan Sun Myths, the Origin of Religions - Charles Morris

A provocative exploration asserting that sun worship is the root of all world religions, tracing solar symbolism across cultures.

Indo-Aryan Deities and Worship, As Contained in the Rig Veda - Albert Pike

An in-depth study of the gods, rituals, and spiritual practices found in the ancient Indian text, the Rig Veda.

Druidism: The Ancient Faith of Britain - Dudley Wright

A captivating depiction of the enigmatic Druids, unveiling the beliefs and traditions of ancient Britain’s spiritual leaders.

Heaven and Hell - Emanuel Swedenborg

A visionary journey through the afterlife, detailing the structure and nature of heaven and hell based on mystical revelations.

Teutonic Mythology - Viktor Rydberg

A grand narrative of Northern European myths, spotlighting the gods, heroes, and lore of the Teutonic peoples.

The Bhagavad Gita - Eknath Easwaran (translator)

A lucid and accessible translation of India’s profound spiritual classic, presenting a timeless dialogue on duty and divinity.

The Golden Bough - James George Frazer

A monumental work examining the interplay of magic, mythology, and religion across human history and civilizations.

The Gospel of the Kailedy - Anonymous (attributed to early Christian sects)

A mysterious, lesser-known text offering unique insights into early Christian beliefs, shrouded in anonymity.

The Holy Bible - (Ancient Sources)

A cornerstone of faith and culture, compiled from ancient sacred writings. The traditional collection of works codified and brought together to form perhaps the most weighty and influential single book of all time.

The Kolbrin Bible - Anonymous (attributed to ancient sources)

An enigmatic compilation weaving together prophecy, historical accounts, and cosmic knowledge from ancient origins.

The Prose Edda - Snorri Sturluson

A masterful preservation of Norse mythology, recounting tales of gods and creation by a medieval Icelandic scholar.

The Gospel of Buddha - Paul Carus

A straightforward retelling of the Buddha’s life and teachings, crafted for modern readers seeking wisdom.

The Unknown Buddha of Christianity - Michael Lockwood

A bold thesis connecting Buddhist influences to early Christian narratives, challenging traditional perspectives.

The Dialogue of Salomon and Saturnus - John Kimble

A medieval text blending wisdom and riddles, where King Solomon debates the pagan god Saturn in poetic form.

The Rig Veda - translated by Ralph T.H. Griffith

A foundational translation of India’s ancient sacred hymns, bringing Vedic poetry and spirituality to the forefront.

5. Literature, Fiction, and Folklore

This category includes works of fiction, literary classics, sagas, fairy tales, and other narrative-driven texts, often with cultural or historical significance.

The Iliad - Homer

Homer’s matchless epic of war, honor, and fate at Troy’s blood-soaked walls.

Complete Sagas of Icelanders - Edited by Viðar Hreinsson

A hefty collection of Iceland’s medieval tales, brimming with Viking grit.

Faust - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Goethe’s dark bargain between man and devil, probing ambition’s cost.

Grimm’s Fairy Tales - The Brothers Grimm

The Grimms’ timeless stories, blending enchantment with stark moral lessons.

Hunger - Knut Hamsun

Hamsun’s raw portrait of a starving artist’s mind in Oslo’s shadows.

I, Claudius - Robert Graves

Graves’ cunning tale of Rome’s imperial intrigue through Claudius’ eyes.

The Lord of the Rings - J.R.R. Tolkien

Tolkien’s sprawling saga of Middle-earth, where good battles ancient evil.

Norroena - Rasmus B. Anderson

Anderson’s anthology of Norse lore, preserving the North’s mythic past.

The Brothers Karamazov - Fyodor Dostoevsky

Dostoevsky’s deep dive into faith, family, and murder in Russia’s soul.

6. Cultural and Racial Studies

Books in this category focus on the origins, migrations, and characteristics of specific ethnic or racial groups, often with a historical or anthropological lens, though some are controversial or ideological in nature.

History in English Words - Owen Barfield

Barfield traces how English words reveal shifts in human thought and culture.

Introduction to the Literature of Europe in the 15th, 16th, 17th Cent - Henry Hallam

Hallam’s detailed survey of Europe’s literary evolution across three pivotal centuries.

Origin of the Anglo-Saxon Race - Thomas William Shore

Shore’s study of Anglo-Saxon roots, blending archaeology and ethnology.

Race Life of the Aryan Peoples - Joseph Pomeroy Widney

Widney’s broad look at Aryan migrations and their global cultural impact.

Realm of the Ring Lords - Laurence Gardner

Gardner’s bold claim of a hidden aristocracy tied to ancient royal bloodlines.

Royal Genealogies - James Anderson

Anderson’s meticulous record of royal family trees across centuries.

The Camp of the Saints - Jean Raspail

Raspail’s dystopian novel of mass migration overwhelming Western civilization.

The Myth of German Villainy - Benton L. Bradberry

Bradberry’s revisionist take on Germany’s role in 20th-century conflicts.

The Origin of the Aryans - Isaac Taylor

Taylor’s 1889 analysis pinning down the Aryans’ ancient homeland.

The Aryan Race: Its Origins and Its Achievements - Charles Morris

Morris’ celebration of Aryan contributions to history and culture.

The Aryans: A Study of Indo-European Origins - V. Gordon Childe

Childe’s archaeological case for the Indo-Europeans’ prehistoric spread.

Pre-glacial Man and the Aryan Race - Lorenzo Burge

Burge’s speculative link between early humans and Aryan beginnings.

The Aryan Origin of the Gaelic Race and Language - Ulick Bourke

Bourke’s argument tying Gaelic roots to an ancient Aryan source.

The Affinity Between the Hebrew Language and the Celtic - Thomas Stratton

Stratton’s linguistic study connecting Hebrew and Celtic tongues.

The Passing of the Great Race - Madison Grant

Grant’s influential, controversial plea for preserving Nordic racial stock.

An Essay on the Inequality of the Human Races - Joseph Arthur Comte de Gobineau

Gobineau’s foundational text on racial hierarchies and decline.

The Foundations of the Nineteenth Century - Houston Stewart Chamberlain

Chamberlain’s sweeping claim of Aryan supremacy in shaping modern Europe.

The Myth of the Twentieth Century - Alfred Rosenberg

Rosenberg’s ideological vision of Aryan culture for a new era.

The Case for Germany: A Study of Modern Germany - Arthur Pillans Laurie

Laurie’s sympathetic portrait of Germany under Nazi rule.

The Secret World Government - Arthur Cherep-Spiridovich

Cherep-Spiridovich’s conspiracy-laden take on a hidden global elite.

The International Jew - Henry Ford

Ford’s contentious essays alleging Jewish influence on world affairs.

7. Memoirs, Biographies, and Personal Accounts

This category includes personal narratives, autobiographies, and memoirs, often tied to historical or political events, as well as works that reflect individual experiences or ideologies.

Always with Honour - Pyotr Wrangel

Wrangel’s memoir of leading the White Army against Bolsheviks with unwavering resolve.

For My Legionnaires - Corneliu Zelea Codreanu

Codreanu’s passionate account of Romania’s Iron Guard and its nationalist fervor.

Mein Kampf - Adolf Hitler

Hitler’s ideological manifesto blending autobiography with plans for a new Germany.

Mine Were of Trouble - Peter Kemp

Kemp’s firsthand tale of fighting in Spain’s Civil War, raw and unfiltered.

Nature - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Emerson’s reflective essay on humanity’s deep bond with the natural world.

The Patton Papers - George S. Patton (edited by Martin Blumenson)

Patton’s personal writings reveal the mind of America’s boldest WWII general.

Walden - Henry David Thoreau

Thoreau’s quiet chronicle of solitude and self-reliance by Walden Pond.

Theodoric the Great: King of the Goths, Ruler of Italy - Hans-Ulrich Wiemer

Wiemer’s detailed study of Theodoric’s reign bridging Gothic and Roman legacies.

Alexander the Great in India - A.B. Bosworth

Bosworth’s focused look at Alexander’s campaigns across the Indian frontier.

The Storm of Steel - Ernst Jünger

Jünger’s stark, vivid memoir of trench warfare in World War I.

A great many of the descriptive blurbs were written by AI for the moment, pardon - I plan to update and refine this list over time, and this refinement will include further adjusting any non-ideal descriptions.

Also, please note that a great many of these works can even still be found and downloaded in PDF format from sites like https://archive.org/, https://annas-archive.org/, etc.

I hope this proves helpful!