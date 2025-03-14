I wanted to speak to what I feel is one of the most simple and straightforward truths that, if recognized and embraced, possesses the power to clarify and better orient the world:

In any community, or city, or state, or nation, perhaps the greatest single measure of health and potential is in how their hierarchical structure functions - how, who, and why, it promotes, and demotes.. draws men up the ladder of significance, or bars their way. The entire stretch of human history couldn’t more loudly proclaim or better prove this out.

In a peak-healthy environment, those men who gain power and influence - those who rise through the ranks to higher stations in life - are the best men:

living examples of the most ideal traits, the most clearly and inarguably net-positive traits that help push both the individual and the group forward, serving to continually sharpen, refine, improve and better orient them, and ensure they flourish.

To the extent that this ceases to be the case, the nation or state inevitably degenerates. The reasons behind this should be obvious:

If we consider that every man is having some small effect on those around him - according to his word and deed, his character and values and personality, we might equate attaining power or influence to handing a man a megaphone or loudspeaker - his voice can then carry further, reach a greater number of people more powerfully and clearly, and this significantly increases his ability to shape and reorient both his environment and those within it.

The caliber of the prevailing culture that helps shape the values which help dictate who rises and who falls couldn’t possibly be more important.

We might envision this as a two part equation:

Part of what helps determine who rises and who falls is the prevailing culture, and part of it is the prevailing structure. The culture represents the energy and substance, the structure represents the mechanism.

The culture involves our subjective and ever-shifting value structure, and what virtues or ethics or strengths we as a people most prize, valuations that naturally become our judgment criteria as we weigh and measure our fellow man.. a sort of collective agreement as to what we’re going to most respect and applaud

The structure is made up of our system of formal ranks and parties and titles and occupations, both the technical roles we assign to individuals within our political or economic structures, as well as these political and economic structures themselves.

These might range from a more egalitarian and democratic approach involving a great deal of power sharing and equal distribution, or a more monarchical approach in which power is exercised in a much more strictly pyramidal manner, with a supremely powerful single leader atop, his powerful inner circle just below, and quickly dropping off from there into a large class of people who don’t have a great deal of say in things, in any direct and obvious way.

In healthy and homogeneous environments, in which the average man is well-constituted, relatively high caliber, somewhat educated and high context, and has ‘skin in the game’ and possesses a real reason to care about the trajectory of his nation/state/people, I’d suggest that either of these structures might function well, depending on the needs and circumstances of the people and era - as instances like Athens or Hellenic Greece or the Frisians and their ‘better dead than slave’ ethos prove, even a widely distributed power base can function well, in ideal circumstances, even something akin to ‘democracy’ can flourish.. and I think our tendency to get lost in these complicated and convoluted arguments about which structure is superior strikes me as having missed the point entirely, and seems to be something of an unhelpful distraction from the substantive issue at hand.

This may seem like a bold claim on its surface, but it really isn’t. The specific type of power structure at the helm matters far less than the attributes of the prevailing culture from which that structure springs, and the unique judgment criteria this culture employs, to shift men up and down throughout that structure.

To phrase this in another way, it’s not so much the type or extent of hierarchy that matters most, but the keen and healthy eye of those responsible for promotion and demotion, and their reasons for doing so.

Historically, Aryan people groups practiced what’s been deemed (by modern academics) a more ‘primitive’ form of governance, in which men would tend to naturally gravitate toward the most respectable and capable men. Reputation was paramount, and exceptional men would naturally distinguish themselves through courageous action, virtue, a sense of honor and loyalty, and the ability to organize and execute to accomplish greater things, or defend their people. The more exceptional the man, the more loud and powerful the figurative call to arms to up-and-coming men looking for a noble cause. Being in his service, lending your time and energy and inertia to his own, was often seen as admirable and respectable in itself.. not only would this help win the respect of peers, but your leaders sense of generosity, a trait of prime importance among great men of old, meant that their service - especially if distinguished and exceptional - would often be richly rewarded.

Consider for a moment just how beautifully and naturally this ‘primitive’ structure functioned:

A society of people collectively determine a set of optimal traits they see as most healthy and vital, and young men then organically rush to the banners of those men whom they believe most directly embody them - lending their power and energy in a deserving direction.. to a figure who’s most likely to use it prudently, efficiently, maturely yet in a powerful and potent way.

It’s difficult to imagine a more pure and genuine ‘meritocracy’, in action.

Let’s compare this with what we see in our own age.

We’re now locked within a political system in which we’re routinely forced to choose between the most abysmal options, essentially two wings of the same sickly bird - two wings that have learned to engage in the most masterfully manipulative theater to keep the focus and attention squarely in their camp, and kill off any alternatives with a mixture of shaming tactics or total silence. A system utterly dominated and wholly corrupted by dirty money, in which honest men are essentially locked out, by design.. and this is no exaggeration, truly honest men simply can’t climb these ladders.

In addition, ‘merit’ has now been almost wholly reframed as a measure of mere financial success, and financial success is increasingly enjoyed by even the most base and disreputable characters.. a Vivek Ramaswamy and his Alzheimers drug scam springs to mind, or the Sacklers earning billions as direct result of creating hundreds of thousands of lifelong addictions to opiates, or the generational wealth of banking families who’ve built fortunes almost entirely through usury. Borderline-retarded athletes, terrible autotune musical artists, or trash entertainers who (with the help of agents, publicists, and a complicit media) appeal to our lowest common denominator and our most base urges, now routinely make small fortunes. An entire class of men who sell products and services none of us need, and whose only skillset is in deceiving us into thinking that we do, now earns windfall profits.

This single change - this gradual shift into a merchant-caste dominance, the reign of the dollar, of nihilistic materialist consumerism - helped entirely upend our traditional hierarchical structure.

Those same young men who’d have once strived to be noble, virtuous, courageous or disciplined warriors, fighting for their family, their people, and their interests, aiming at lasting glory and greatness in the most positive senses of those words, are now utterly lost.. scanning the horizon for great men to emulate and finding nothing, the same powerful urges and inclinations that so motivated and drove prior generations are now being wasted and dissipated - and what remains is frequently being hijacked and rechanneled into unhealthy and purely self-seeking pursuits, self-destructive chaos.

The epicenter of this rot, our money is now being literally printed - summoned out of thin air - by a private ‘Federal Reserve’ cabal, who then help distribute this power to those they choose..

so yes, it’s fair to say our structure is now thoroughly corrupted as well.. but it was the corruption of our culture that opened the door to this, as it always is.

“Times have changed”, some might find themselves arguing at this point in the article, “we no longer have chivalric or warrior ethos societies - we must adapt to the new”. And of course, there is an obvious truth to this - we don’t live in an age of literal castles, noblemen and chivalric knights on horseback, or Steppe warrior clans or Spartan or Gothic armies.. but this is such a mistake in framing.

What made those ages so vital and energetic, and what made those men so great and capable, wasn’t the castle, or the horse, or the capes and spears, or any of this highly caricatured nonsense - it was an innate and internal constitution and ‘coding’, passed down through the generations from on high.. a clear recognition of what is truly valuable, and what makes an individual noble, exceptional, well-bred, worthy. A clear recognition of what to strive for, and toward.

This is timeless, and unchanging. What makes a man great today is no different than what made him great in prior ages - the specific forms and functions of this greatness only manifest differently according to the times and environment, but the internal wiring and core motivations and impulses forever remain the same.

“We must adapt to the new” shouldn’t ever mean adapting our innermost natures - only the specific and technical means of their outward expression.

It’s in losing sight of this that we fall, so fast and so far. It’s when we’re coaxed or indoctrinated by a foreign culture or a foreign people into believing that our own ways were inferior, and that this new path is the way of future, that we begin to lose ourselves.. that we begin playing foreign games, for foreign prizes, and we wake up to find our promotion and demotion criteria - along with our entire power hierarchy - hopelessly broken.

We can do so much better than this, and our innate potential is so much greater than this.. but to unlock it, we need to powerfully manifest our own culture, again - in an uncompromising way, with consistency and energy.

This involves the creation of new communities, the raising of new uncompromising banners, the building of high walls against the poisonous degeneracy and fruitless and draining distractions of a lost age.. it involves a conscious and proactive effort to watch where we give our time and energy, a conscious exercise of judgment and discernment to justly draw the good upward, and knock the opposite downward, according to timeless and universal yardsticks, forged by countless generations of those who came before us.

Just as the mainstream corporate media was mocked and shamed and ignored into oblivion, this entire sickly culture modernity and corrupt money helped spawn needs to follow them down that drain, and be replaced by something of our own nature, something with vastly deeper roots. Not everyone is destined to follow, of course, and those who seem too far gone to be helped should be allowed to fall under their own inertia.. but small pockets of healthier men manifesting healthier cultures - who then seek out and find one another and network and find creative new ways to join their strength - will eventually accomplish beautiful things together, and create a lasting foundation on which to build.

This doesn’t happen overnight, considering how far we’ve backslid, and is a process.. but it will happen, because it needs to happen, and because nature ultimately won’t be denied, indefinitely - and I’d ask you to consider being an agent and steward of this new creation, insofar as you’re able.

Listen to that timeless, healthy, unsullied voice within, and cultivate it.. help it grow. Nobody is coming to save us - instead, we’ve been blessed with the great and difficult adventure to have to save ourselves.. and we’re exceptionally capable of writing this chapter, insofar as we recognize that we are.

Now is the time to prove this.