Asha’s Substack

Asha’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zorost's avatar
Zorost
2d

It's always amused me how die-hard post-modernists will suddenly declare that certain words can only have one meaning throughout all of space and time. That historians from 100 years ago were WRONG in a philosophically absolute way to agree amongst themselves to define 'aryan' as anything different from how it is currently defined by academia. As if terms of art within disciplines can be vetoed by outsiders.

===

The perfect example of your contention that Aryans did not intermix are the Kalash people, who inhabit 3 valleys in northern Pakistan. From Grok:

https://i.ibb.co/8yt4kKx/Kalash.jpg

They are a window into our past, but likely won't last out the century.

===

When it comes to defining who is "us" I always remember what David Lane of the 14 Words said: "Any man that looks White, acts White, and fights White I'll call my brother."

===

"A vastly better and greater world awaits.. we need only to collectively wake, stand, plant our feet, and work together as an extended family, to manifest it into reality.

It begins with a shift in collective consciousness.. and this begins with us."

Beautifully put. I'd add that these beginnings have to be local. Too many people want a magic bullet, and when they realize they aren't going to win the global struggle by themselves, revert to nagging and/or accusing everyone around them of being cowards for not doing what that person is also not doing.

Do what you can around you, build up group resiliency and networks where you can discuss solutions to local problems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Asha Logos and others
folkenemine's avatar
folkenemine
2d

So lovely and powerful. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Asha Logos
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture