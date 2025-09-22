I wanted to say a few words about the two recent incidents that have so shaped our collective psyche, as of late.. the back-to-back happenings that are now permanently logged and registered in nearly all of our memories, for better or worse — and to some degree will now forever be so.

Of course, I'm speaking of the brutal murder of the young and innocent Ukrainian girl on the subway, and the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

These events, though unrelated on the surface, collide in our minds both due to their unprecedentedly graphic and violent brutality, and their near simultaneously timing.. and have uniquely shaken those looking on, in different ways.

I know it's not the most pleasant subject matter, and normally I'd not like to address such things that have already been addressed by so many others, but in this one case I think they're important enough, coupled with the fact that I'm still left feeling uncomfortable with how they've played out.. and in the case of Kirk’s death, even a bit uncomfortable with my own reaction.

The brutal and completely senseless murder of Iryna struck such a nerve with so many because of the powerful archetypal energies at play..

she so perfectly represented the innocent naivete of a young White girl — far too trusting, having little to no experience with other races and cultures — who couldn't possibly imagine the depths her attacker had sunk to.. and he so perfectly encapsulates the demonic and malevolent desire to destroy this innocence, to destroy beauty and order and serenity.

In her final expressions, we couldn't help but see our daughters or sisters or wives, and some strange combined/collective representation of the massive number of White women who've fallen victim to such acts in recent decades... a refined and singular expression of the costs of our letting our world and our environments fall into their current state of decay, a most graphic and jarring example of a 'you could have prevented this' tragedy.

It was beyond sad.. that type of footage I strongly recommend that we all avoid, for the most part — and only take in just enough to have some sense of what’s occurring out there, and what we're forced to deal with at present.

Just after this incident, it seemed the entire world - in some sense, for the first time - was talking about racial matters, far more openly and frankly and honestly.. often fueled by a powerful righteous indignation, stemming from exasperation.

A comparison of Black and other-races murder rates, across an example year

I recall thinking, 'this is such a powerful pivot point, with so many people on the same page, thinking the same thoughts — I wonder where we go next, from here', and actively wondering how our collective storyline/narrative might be developed, OR jarringly shifted, to either take advantage of this energy or attempt to brush it aside..

Yet, before we could fully process this awakening, in the blink of an eye, we all shift to watching Charlie Kirk being shot in the neck, in a live appearance, before a large crowd.. in an incident that seemed obviously designed to have maximal psychological impact.

It's difficult to recall the last time we lurched so jarringly from one major psychological scar to another, in so short a span.. and it's certainly messed with many people's heads.

One of the interesting dynamics after Charlie's brutal and dastardly and completely undeserved end wasn’t just the handful of far leftists malevolently gloating, but also the way in which so many of his critics and former detractors were suddenly giving him so much credit. This isn't an uncommon phenomenon - no decent person wants to speak ill of the dead, and we all naturally feel a sorrow for the obvious cruelty and injustice here.. and an anger that his wife and children will now have to navigate the rest of life without him.

Also, there’s the factor that through the very act of meeting a grisly end at an early age, one helps 'prove' they likely weren't a dishonest actor in the traditional or consciously conspiratorial sense - they're forevermore cast as the victim, as opposed to the perpetrator, and can't help but gradually become a martyr-like figure, earning immense sympathy.

I was one of these strong critics, who chose to say my first few kind words only after his death... seeing so many of the clips of him speaking hyper-critically of Israel and Netanyahu and the manner in which Jewish power is currently wielded, it struck me that perhaps my using him as the epitome of the bought/captured agent in the public sphere, hopelessly and permanently subservient in every way to his paymasters, wasn't entirely fair.. the man showed some real courage, at moments, in a sphere where the vast majority of men never show any, and I strongly believe(d) he deserves some credit for this.

As importantly, we simply can't burn every last one of these bridges and hope to succeed.. we can’t just forever preach to our own ranks, rather we need to draw new people in. It's important that we always praise those willing to change and evolve their views over time, to further encourage such behavior - as opposed to causing these types to everywhere dig in their heels, and grow ever more extreme and servile, with regard to their service to a foreign people/culture.

So, if there ever was a time to say a few positive words about someone, perhaps even one too many positive words, it's a moment like this.. coupled with the fact that he genuinely deserves a slight correction to the record:

In his final days, he certainly wasn't the worst of the Judeophiles on the popular culture stage, wasn’t on the same tier as a Ted Cruz or Jordan Peterson or Douglas Murray or Mike Huckabee or (insert just about any politician here). He refused a $150m donation from Israeli factions (no small matter), he openly questioned the events of Oct 7th (a happening that many now seem to want to turn into a second holocaust, with regard to how it's remembered), he spoke negatively of Netanyahu and very openly about how godless secular Jewish forces in the U.S. are squarely behind the funding and propagation of nearly all of the worst cultural and societal trends..

however, having said all of this and more previously on X, and giving as much praise as I'm able, I strongly feel the need to balance the record here, a bit.. with all due respect to the man. I do have real respect for aspects and elements of Charlie and his character and personality, and his courage in certain regards.. but the serious problem is this - Charlie Kirk built a literal fortune off of defending (and at times even cheering) one of the most terrible and objectively evil forces on earth. He supported them essentially unconditionally, he pushed the idea that modern Rothschild-created Israel marks the direct lineal descent of Biblical Israel and that those we call 'Jews' are God's chosen people, largely supported this narrative that Israel is surrounded by bloodthirsty terrorists that hate her only because she exists.. and at his worst moments, he even seemed to mock or laugh at the unbelievable amount of needless pain being experienced in Gaza - so frequently suffered by children and complete innocents.

He may have had a genuine awakening toward the end.. and in fact signs like his refusing the funding certainly seem to point to this being the case. On the other hand, many claim this evolution was merely Charlie moving just as much as he was ‘forced’ to by prevailing circumstances, and only because the younger generation is moving so far away from the Israel-cheerleading that Charlie and organizations like Turning Point face the threat of losing them completely if they didn't strive to speak their language, to some degree. In other words, many believe that Charlie was compelled to move with the Overton window, but only took as many steps as he absolutely had to, to maintain influence and relevance.

I like to think this isn't true - and that his move in our direction was a genuine one, motivated and inspired by the right things and for the right reasons - but even still, this doesn't counter the former point:

an absolute fortune was made doing the work of Israel and Zionism (while scores of tireless figures in our own circles often struggle to make even the most basic ends meet), and further hoodwinking White Christians into believing Rothschild-created Israel truly is our greatest ally, that they love us and mean us well, and that God literally commands that we support their every action.

This can be extraordinarily difficult to forgive, for those of us that believe we've definitively come to know different/better. The amount of damage done via a lifetime of service to these causes is, in total, immense.

It's important to recognize there are costs, if we take up the habit of so casually and completely forgiving those who’ve had a last-minute change of heart.. for example, if a man like Douglas Murray continues to be an enthusiastic slave to his masters for all of his life, and waits until he’s extremely old and on his death bed to recant and ask for forgiveness, and this forgiveness is then fully granted without qualification or caveat, what message does this send to every younger individual in spheres of politics and influence who find themselves being absolutely bombarded with offers to sell out, to ‘live the good life’ in exchange for altering or reorienting their message?

If there’s essentially no cost whatsoever for a lifetime of the most traitorous behavior, what % of this younger generation is going to summon the strength to avoid these endless temptations, and (from the start) choose the path of truth and virtue?

There aren't incredibly easy answers here - the ability to forgive is crucial and important, and, broadly speaking, good for the soul. At the same time, our willingness to completely forgive and forget seems like it may be powerfully counterproductive, in an age in which all prominent and influential voices are so expertly targeted for subversion and hijacking.

I appreciate and respect much about Charlie.. but if we're speaking completely honestly and bluntly, he was very much a mixed bag. Much like Nick Fuentes, he was politically astute and well-spoken, a gifted sophist and communicator, educated and knowledgeable on the issues of the day, willing to have a discussion with nearly anyone, and able to walk away from the vast majority of these engagements looking the better for it.. and most importantly of all, at times he seemed a figure who earnestly sought to walk with God, in his own way, and at certain moments his words and actions stood as evidence of this..

but I'd suggest he also had glaring blind spots — almost consciously and willingly so — at times.. and seemed that type who, early on, had simply made a concrete choice to defend a certain broader worldview, come hell or high water and no matter how conflicted or contradicted it made him feel at times.. no matter what.

And this is precisely why his unconditional defense of the over-the-top criminal actions of Israel struck so many as so hypocritical and unnatural and ill-fitting.. attempting to pair the love and mercy of Christ with the bulldozers and guns and white phosphorus and mass slaughter of children of Israel’s war machine struck such a dissonant tone with so many good Christians.. many of whom believe we can either fall at the feet of Rothschild and world Jewry, or we can fall at the feet of Christ, but that we definitively cannot do both — as it's impossible to serve two diametrically opposed masters.

We live in an age of incredibly short attention spans and frenetic pacing, with regard to how quickly we all shift from story to story, event to event.. it can numb us, broadly, foster forgetfulness, and mute and blunt the impact of any singular occurrence.

Charlie will always be remembered - justly - because he was a sufficiently public figure, and there are hundreds of audio and video clips of him everywhere, across social media and beyond, forever drawing in many millions of eyes and ears. But Iryna, the poor Ukrainian girl, risks being shuffled away and forgotten, to some degree, by a great many. In a sense this forgetfulness can be something of a blessing, on a purely personal level — many of us wish we hadn't seen the footage, and none of us should live in a world in which we have to see such footage so often.. but in order to forget the bulk of these terrible occurrences, a precious few of them must always be kept in mind, to help guide and orient our thoughts, our words, our actions..

her case needs to be one of these. A standing warning of that type of world that lies in wait, lurking just beyond the horizon, if we're not sufficiently prudent and vigilant and courageous. We've already allowed that door to be kicked open, that dark energy to stream in.. but now that we've caught a glimpse, if we can summon the strength and energy to slam it closed, and find some means to bar the way, we can once again enjoy a world free from this madness.

Don't let anyone lie to you:

what happened to that poor girl isn't just the inevitable ‘way of the modern world’, or some product of a darkness that lives and manifests equally in all of us, and thus some completely inescapable all-pervasive problem. What happened to Iryna is a direct result of multiculturalism and multiracialism — and a godless materialism that has so completely lost its way that it's turned these two great chaos-creating evils into golden idols, to be worshipped.. a mindset and worldview that has turned our once beautiful nations into dangerous cesspools, increasingly ugly and increasingly foreign.. shadows of their former selves.

Iryna should have been able to be naive and innocent and unafraid.. because we should have the ongoing courage and fortitude to create nations and environments in which a young girl doesn’t need to fearfully look over her shoulder at every turn, in which she doesn’t need to expect demonic or animalistic behavior from those she encounters throughout her routine day.

It’s all of us who collectively failed her — and hundreds of thousands of similar victims in recent decades, across the western world — in some sense.. and this failure needs to be a galvanizing lesson, one that inspires us to do better… inspire us to utterly destroy the subversive and corrupting elements that have so thrown our nations into chaos, and brush aside the brainwashed and programmed leftists who’ve been convinced that their destruction of our nations is a virtue.

By any means necessary, we need to find creative ways to solve these problems.. with the full recognition that, until we do, tragedies like Iryna's will happen every single day. And who knows, at this stage — if things continue on the present trajectory, incidents like Charlies could become regular happenings, as well.

May both Charlie and Iryna be remembered, in their respective ways, and further help shift the tide in the right direction. May they rest in peace.. and may all of those responsible — not just the individuals literally and physically behind the acts, but the networks and institutions and groups and cultures who played leading roles in enabling and opening these doors — be brought to genuine justice, and be forced to pay the steepest price for their crimes..

and may we all soon find the energy and inspiration and strength of mind to help bring this about.